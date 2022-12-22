Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick mechanic offers tips to keep your car running this winter
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Old man winter has arrived, and storms are hitting the Pacific Northwest hard. Throughout the next few months, whether you're driving across town or driving over the pass, you may see some challenges. One of the biggest mistakes many people do is not preparing themselves before the...
Winter weather is still making holiday travel hazardous. The latest for the Tri-Cities
WSDOT’s Plowie McPlow Plow got dinged by a driver going too fast for the conditions.
More snow and freezing temps for Tri-Cities — just in time for a frigid, white Christmas
Drivers looking to head to Western WA for the holidays may face a daunting trek across Snoqualmie Pass.
Freezing temps incoming! Protect your four P’s
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The temperature is still dropping, and it’s going to get in the negative digits this week for much of our region. The key is being prepared before it hits freezing. We want you to protect your four P’s. Protect your People This goes for yourself, as well as the people around you. Watch those who might be...
Fire and emergency services: Ice and snow create hazards on an already dangerous job
RICHLAND, Wash. — With freezing weather, and temperatures dropping into single digits, it can change how firefighters respond to fires. This means needing more crews to interchange at a fire, extra gear to warm up in and slowing down on the ice and snow-covered roads. This weather is one more hazard on an already dangerous job. Firefighters do their best...
🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast
REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
Snow hits Tri-Cities, snarling holiday travel on roads and in the air. It’s not done
The Tri-Cities saw about an inch of new snow overnight with more coming.
ifiberone.com
Arcing water heater supposedly ignited blaze that wiped out Desert Aire home
DESERT AIRE - An elderly couple living in Desert Aire were briefly forced into the harshly-cold elements Wednesday night after a fire consumed their home. Grant County Fire District 8 Chief Matt Hyndman says crews were summoned to the 800 block of Orchard Drive just before 4 p.m. When crews...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick firefighters go above and beyond to save a family's home and Christmas
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick firefighters were sent out to the house fire on South Auburn Plaza and arrived within nine minutes of being dispatched to the property. The fire was put out 20 minutes after crews arrived. The fire was contained in the room where it started and didn't spread to any other areas of the house.
Pasco radio DJ comes down early from rooftop fundraising due to conditions
PASCO, Wash. — A local radio DJ was braving the weather to raise donations for local people in need. He spent more than three days on the roof of the SuperMex El Pueblo Market. The Pasco Fire Department recommended he come down earlier than he planned. Gaudencio Felipe is a radio DJ for 96.1 La Ley. He planned on staying...
UPDATE: KFD firefighters fight fire, save Christmas gifts for Kennewick family
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Update: December 22, 2022 – 9:30 a.m. According to the Kennewick Fire Department, the fire was caused by spray foam residential insulation catching fire. No one who lived in the home was hurt, but a firefighter did suffer a minor injury while in the home. KFD officials said the firefighter did not need medical attention. While fighting...
Kennewick family looks for a Christmas miracle: a kidney donor
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A local family is waiting to hear news that could change their lives this Christmas. Ruben Garcia was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure in 2019. We talked to his wife, who has been helping search for a potential kidney donor. “Three years ago, in July, Ruben was hospitalized with some medical issues and he was there for...
Update| Sub-zero temps put Eastern WA in deep freeze. Travelers should expect flight delays
Most airports that travelers will be going to from Tri-Cities are already seeing significant weather impact.
nbcrightnow.com
Local radio owner spent over three days collecting donations on roof of Pasco Supermex
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - What would it take for you to spend 96 hours on a roof during harsh winter weather conditions? For Gaudencio Felipe, owner of La Ley 96.1 FM, all it took was some philanthropy. Felipe spent over three days on the roof of the Pasco Supermex collecting donations...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick house fire quickly contained, firefighters save presents
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick fire crews responded to a residential structure fire at 5220 S. Auburn around 7:50 on the evening of December 21. When firefighters arrived flames could be seen in an upstairs bedroom window. Fire Chief Chad Michael credits the quick action of closing the bedroom door that one...
nbcrightnow.com
Weather delays and closures for December 23
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Non-Essential Hanford employees north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade: Swing and graveyard shifts cancelled for Friday, December 23. All workers who do not telework should not report to work. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations should follow their normal work schedule.
yaktrinews.com
“My concern is they’re freezing to death,” Tri-Cities nonprofit to host emergency outreach
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – It’s a memory stuck in Lynne McKee’s head from an outreach effort two years ago. “And about two blocks from where we did that outreach, a boy froze to death,” she recalled. Since then, McKee with Clean Sweep Tri-Cities and her team, have...
Tri-Cities church to open shelter Christmas Day. Pastor says there’s ‘just no place to go’
They’re still looking for volunteers next week, too.
nbcrightnow.com
NonStop Local Evening Update December 20: Winter fires and regional warming centers
Fire departments respond to a fire at a laundromat in Sunnyside; NonStop Local was on scene to get information. We also have updated warming centers' information in tonight's evening update.
nbcrightnow.com
United Way and parnters host car giveaway in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- United Way of the Blue Mountains recently partnered with Walla Walla Valley Honda to host a special car giveaway. Applications to win the car were accepted at various agencies and eligible people were also nominated for the award. Staff at Walla Walla Valley Honda voted for the winner of the car.
