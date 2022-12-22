ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Kennewick mechanic offers tips to keep your car running this winter

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Old man winter has arrived, and storms are hitting the Pacific Northwest hard. Throughout the next few months, whether you're driving across town or driving over the pass, you may see some challenges. One of the biggest mistakes many people do is not preparing themselves before the...
Freezing temps incoming! Protect your four P’s

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The temperature is still dropping, and it’s going to get in the negative digits this week for much of our region. The key is being prepared before it hits freezing. We want you to protect your four P’s. Protect your People This goes for yourself, as well as the people around you. Watch those who might be...
Fire and emergency services: Ice and snow create hazards on an already dangerous job

RICHLAND, Wash. — With freezing weather, and temperatures dropping into single digits, it can change how firefighters respond to fires. This means needing more crews to interchange at a fire, extra gear to warm up in and slowing down on the ice and snow-covered roads. This weather is one more hazard on an already dangerous job. Firefighters do their best...
🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast

REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
UPDATE: KFD firefighters fight fire, save Christmas gifts for Kennewick family

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Update: December 22, 2022 – 9:30 a.m. According to the Kennewick Fire Department, the fire was caused by spray foam residential insulation catching fire. No one who lived in the home was hurt, but a firefighter did suffer a minor injury while in the home. KFD officials said the firefighter did not need medical attention. While fighting...
Kennewick house fire quickly contained, firefighters save presents

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick fire crews responded to a residential structure fire at 5220 S. Auburn around 7:50 on the evening of December 21. When firefighters arrived flames could be seen in an upstairs bedroom window. Fire Chief Chad Michael credits the quick action of closing the bedroom door that one...
Weather delays and closures for December 23

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Non-Essential Hanford employees north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade: Swing and graveyard shifts cancelled for Friday, December 23. All workers who do not telework should not report to work. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations should follow their normal work schedule.
United Way and parnters host car giveaway in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- United Way of the Blue Mountains recently partnered with Walla Walla Valley Honda to host a special car giveaway. Applications to win the car were accepted at various agencies and eligible people were also nominated for the award. Staff at Walla Walla Valley Honda voted for the winner of the car.
