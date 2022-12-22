ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US could skirt recession, former Fed economist says

While the potential risks of a coming economic downturn are “very high,” factors such as the strong labor market and loosening pressure on supply chains could see the U.S. economy narrowly missing a recession, Julia Coronado, president and founder of economic research firm MacroPolicy Perspectives said during a panel discussion Tuesday.
kalkinemedia.com

China economy hopes give world stocks a boost, Fed nerves remain

LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but stocks were heading for a 2% weekly loss in nervy markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. U.S. S&P futures were up 0.18%, while European stocks were steady.
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation. China's shift in policy, announced on Wednesday, would allow the country's economy to pick up pace,...
TheStreet

Recession is Coming, Recession is Coming: S&P Economist

Many economists, including luminaries Larry Summers and Nouriel Roubini, anticipate a recession next year. And so does Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued high prices through most of next year and the Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates … are leading households to...
Reuters

Reaction to China loosening COVID restrictions

(Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it would allow COVID patients with mild symptoms to isolate at home as part of a set of new measures that marked a major shift in a tough anti-virus policy that has battered its economy and sparked historic protests.
maritime-executive.com

China's Exports Plummeted Nine Percent in November

The latest round of monthly data from China's customs agency shows that the nation is experiencing its biggest trade slowdown since the start of the pandemic two years ago. China's customs bureau reports that in November, the nation's exports fell nearly nine percent (by value), about two to four times as much as analysts had expected. The drop reflects weakening global demand for Chinese goods, as inflation and rising interest rates cut into consumers' ability to spend on discretionary purchases. Meanwhile, China's imports were down by nearly 11 percent. Stock markets responded to apparent signs of economic slowdown: The NASDAQ and S&P 500 both declined Wednesday, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell by more than three percent.
The Associated Press

Japan’s economy shrank less in July-Sept, revised data show

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy contracted less than previously thought in the last quarter, weathering the country’s latest big COVID wave with less damage than had been thought. The Cabinet Office reported Thursday that the economy shrank at a 0.8% annual rate in July-September. That was better...
Reuters

Take Five: The grand 2022 central bank finale

(Reuters) - The world’s top central banks dominate the agenda next week with indications abounding that the aggressive pace of rate hikes might slow, but not yet fade away given price pressures.
CNN

Why we think we're in a recession when the data says otherwise

It seems like you can't go anywhere these days without colliding headfirst into another ominous prediction of imminent recession. CEOs, portfolio managers, politicians, news pundits, second cousins and even Cardi B are sounding the alarm: Hear ye! Hear ye! Economic downturn awaits all who dare enter 2023!

