The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Stephen A. Smith Told Coworker

Thursday's episode of First Take featured a hilarious moment between Stephen A. Smith and his co-worker Dan Orlovsky. When talking about this year's New York Jets team, Orlovsky said he could suit up and lead that squad to the postseason this year. Smith responded to this take with a low-blow...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Harris' widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders. Harris’ widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage while many of Harris’ former teammates, coaches and rivals-turned-friends stood nearby. “It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” Rooney said. “The big man was supposed to be with us tonight. ... Franco brought us joy for 50 years. So in recognition of his many contributions both on and off the field, it’s my honor to declare No. 32 is officially retired.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song

Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
FOX2Now

Former St. Louis NFL player Demetrious Johnson dies 61

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former NFL player and community booster, Demetrious Johnson, passed away at 61 years old today. Family friend and NFL agent Reggie Blackwell confirmed the news to FOX 2. The former pro-football player had been in the hospital for the past week. We don’t know the cause of death at this time. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Comeback

Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news

As the Cincinnati Bengals approach the end of the NFL regular season and try to fend off the Baltimore Ravens and defend their AFC North division crown, they’ve had quite a bit of unfortunate injury news. First, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist against the Cleveland Browns. Then, fellow star defensive end Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Click10.com

Miami Heat revamps courtside club

MIAMI – The Miami Heat is spicing things up, by revamping their courtside club. “You really can’t find a venue like this in any sports arena,” said Jesse Saenz, GM Courtside Club. It’s a nightclub inside a basketball arena. How much more Miami can you get?
MIAMI, FL

