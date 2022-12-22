Read full article on original website
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline
Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
NFL World Reacts To What Stephen A. Smith Told Coworker
Thursday's episode of First Take featured a hilarious moment between Stephen A. Smith and his co-worker Dan Orlovsky. When talking about this year's New York Jets team, Orlovsky said he could suit up and lead that squad to the postseason this year. Smith responded to this take with a low-blow...
ESPN Reporter Apologizes to Gio Bernard After Heated Exchange
Several reporters received criticism for how they handled the situation in a video she posted online.
Watch: Steelers Retire Franco Harris Number
Ending an emotional week, the Pittsburgh Steelers followed through with their celebration of the late Franco Harris.
Harris' widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders. Harris’ widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage while many of Harris’ former teammates, coaches and rivals-turned-friends stood nearby. “It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” Rooney said. “The big man was supposed to be with us tonight. ... Franco brought us joy for 50 years. So in recognition of his many contributions both on and off the field, it’s my honor to declare No. 32 is officially retired.”
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song
Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Former St. Louis NFL player Demetrious Johnson dies 61
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former NFL player and community booster, Demetrious Johnson, passed away at 61 years old today. Family friend and NFL agent Reggie Blackwell confirmed the news to FOX 2. The former pro-football player had been in the hospital for the past week. We don’t know the cause of death at this time. […]
Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news
As the Cincinnati Bengals approach the end of the NFL regular season and try to fend off the Baltimore Ravens and defend their AFC North division crown, they’ve had quite a bit of unfortunate injury news. First, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist against the Cleveland Browns. Then, fellow star defensive end Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow drops Super Bowl truth bomb after Bengals’ narrow win vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. However, it was a tale of two halves, as Cincinnati almost blew a 22-point lead. Joe Burrow got brutally honest on the Bengals following the game, per Kyle Hightower of KIRO 7. “We got to do a better job...
Dobbs Works Quickly to Get Up to Speed
An impeccable academic background and time spent in similar systems, such as with the Cleveland Browns, eases the learning curve for the veteran quarterback.
Click10.com
Miami Heat revamps courtside club
MIAMI – The Miami Heat is spicing things up, by revamping their courtside club. “You really can’t find a venue like this in any sports arena,” said Jesse Saenz, GM Courtside Club. It’s a nightclub inside a basketball arena. How much more Miami can you get?
NFL Picks and Best Bets for Week 16 Games
These are the best bets to be wagering on during Week 16 of the NFL regular season.
Marvin Lewis: 'I Have The Fire' To Be An NFL Head Coach Again
Lewis has not been a head coach at any level since being replace by Zac Taylor in 2019.
