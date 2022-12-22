Read full article on original website
I-90 and I-35 reopened at Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Interstate 35 from the Iowa border to Albert Lea and Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea have been reopened to traffic. No travel advisories have also been lifted from state highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
(FOX 9) - The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout...
Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
I-35 to stay closed until Saturday morning
Between US 30 (1 mile south of Ames) and Exit 194 (Clear Lake). The road is closed due to a winter storm. It is expected to be closed until Saturday morning. Southbound Interstate 35 at Albert Lea closed at 4 p.m., because whiteout conditions have forced the Iowa Department of Transportation to close the highway in north Iowa, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
Emergency shelter opened due to interstate closures at Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An emergency shelter is being established at the National Guard Armory in Albert Lea. It’s being set up due to the closure of westbound Interstate 90 and southbound Interstate 35. Organizers say food water, and assistance will be available until further notice. The National Guard Armory is located at 410 Prospect Avenue in Albert Lea.
Winter peak energy alert issued for Friday evening
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Thousands of cooperative members are being asked to conserve energy in the midst of a blizzard. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are issuing a peak energy alert beginning at approximately 5 pm Friday. Co-op members are being asked to reduce energy usage due to expected high demand on the regional electrical grid.
Steele County Pulling Plows Off Roads Due to Blizzard
Due to the blizzard conditions and limited visibility, Steele County will only be plowing main county roads until 5 pm today, including higher traveled portions of County Highways 2, 8, 7, 12 14, 30, 43 and 45. The county will not be plowing less traveled minor county roads today. The...
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
Dorothy Day Hospitality House expands hours to meet increased need during extreme weather
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The extreme cold is keeping many of us indoors and Rochester shelters are seeing an increased need. The Dorothy Day Hospitality House is typically open from 4 p.m. until 9 a.m. and are closed during the day, but with these frigid temperatures their board of directors made the decision to stay open all day through Christmas.
Several motorists rescued in Freeborn County
FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County officials said several motorists had to be rescued Friday while attempting to travel in poor conditions. The recommendation Saturday morning remains to avoid any non-essential travel. "The Freeborn County Sheriff and Emergency Management Director encourage everyone to avoid all non-emergency travel in the area....
Taxi companies staying busy in extreme weather conditions
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Weather conditions are creating slick roads and taxi services are staying busy serving those who still have places to go. Med City Taxi says they get so busy during weather like this they can get a couple of hours behind. They stop taking reservations when they don't...
I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided to shut down Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border all the way to Albert Lea in southeastern Minnesota as a blizzard continues to cause dangerous driving conditions. I-90 was initially closed in southwestern and south-central Minnesota Thursday night before reopening in southwestern...
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
Albert Lea closing city facilities due to severe weather
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Multiple city facilities will close at 3 pm Thursday and remain shut down Friday due to hazardous weather conditions. It includes City Hall, Albert Lea Public Library, the Recreation Office, and the City Arena. The city Transfer Station will also be closed Friday. Albert Lea...
Many counties pull plows as blizzard conditions remain
Because visibility is declining throughout the county, Freeborn county plows will be out until 2pm today. After that, there will be no plows on county roads due to visiability and exterme cold safety concerns. MITCHELL COUNTY. Secondary roads has stated that county plows are being pulled off county roads. They...
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office stays prepared to respond in inclement weather
ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're all trying to stay inside and avoid the frigid weather but how are law enforcement agencies prepared to handle the cold?. Sgt. Jens Dammen with Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says it all comes down to their personal cold weather gear. Proper boots, socks, gloves and scarves...
Mason City issues severe winter weather safety reminders for residents
MASON CITY, Iowa - The City of Mason City is issuing a list of safety precautions and general information to help residents deal with extreme winter weather. Citizens are encouraged to stay indoors if possible. If you must be outside, wear several layers of warm clothing and limit your time outside. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia – they can occur in just a few minutes. Keep all skin, including ears and face, covered.
Northbound lane of I-35 in northern Iowa open
The Iowa DOT is OPENING NORTHBOUND I-35 from Ames to Clear Lake. It's a process as some of the gates have to be manually opened. Drifting snow remains an issue in the southbound lanes - we hope to have those open later today. Get updates at www.511ia.org/
Rochester superintendent mocks himself for canceling school Thursday
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel is getting rave reviews after posting a video mocking his own decision to cancel school Thursday amid the threat of developing blizzard conditions in southeastern Minnesota. Pekel drove his Kia Optima to different schools in the district and sarcastically mocked the weather, which was...
