Austin, MN

KIMT

I-90 and I-35 reopened at Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Interstate 35 from the Iowa border to Albert Lea and Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea have been reopened to traffic. No travel advisories have also been lifted from state highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

I-35 to stay closed until Saturday morning

Between US 30 (1 mile south of Ames) and Exit 194 (Clear Lake). The road is closed due to a winter storm. It is expected to be closed until Saturday morning. Southbound Interstate 35 at Albert Lea closed at 4 p.m., because whiteout conditions have forced the Iowa Department of Transportation to close the highway in north Iowa, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Emergency shelter opened due to interstate closures at Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An emergency shelter is being established at the National Guard Armory in Albert Lea. It’s being set up due to the closure of westbound Interstate 90 and southbound Interstate 35. Organizers say food water, and assistance will be available until further notice. The National Guard Armory is located at 410 Prospect Avenue in Albert Lea.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Winter peak energy alert issued for Friday evening

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Thousands of cooperative members are being asked to conserve energy in the midst of a blizzard. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are issuing a peak energy alert beginning at approximately 5 pm Friday. Co-op members are being asked to reduce energy usage due to expected high demand on the regional electrical grid.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Several motorists rescued in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County officials said several motorists had to be rescued Friday while attempting to travel in poor conditions. The recommendation Saturday morning remains to avoid any non-essential travel. "The Freeborn County Sheriff and Emergency Management Director encourage everyone to avoid all non-emergency travel in the area....
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Taxi companies staying busy in extreme weather conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Weather conditions are creating slick roads and taxi services are staying busy serving those who still have places to go. Med City Taxi says they get so busy during weather like this they can get a couple of hours behind. They stop taking reservations when they don't...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KEYC

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Albert Lea closing city facilities due to severe weather

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Multiple city facilities will close at 3 pm Thursday and remain shut down Friday due to hazardous weather conditions. It includes City Hall, Albert Lea Public Library, the Recreation Office, and the City Arena. The city Transfer Station will also be closed Friday. Albert Lea...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Many counties pull plows as blizzard conditions remain

Because visibility is declining throughout the county, Freeborn county plows will be out until 2pm today. After that, there will be no plows on county roads due to visiability and exterme cold safety concerns. MITCHELL COUNTY. Secondary roads has stated that county plows are being pulled off county roads. They...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Mason City issues severe winter weather safety reminders for residents

MASON CITY, Iowa - The City of Mason City is issuing a list of safety precautions and general information to help residents deal with extreme winter weather. Citizens are encouraged to stay indoors if possible. If you must be outside, wear several layers of warm clothing and limit your time outside. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia – they can occur in just a few minutes. Keep all skin, including ears and face, covered.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Northbound lane of I-35 in northern Iowa open

The Iowa DOT is OPENING NORTHBOUND I-35 from Ames to Clear Lake. It's a process as some of the gates have to be manually opened. Drifting snow remains an issue in the southbound lanes - we hope to have those open later today. Get updates at www.511ia.org/
CLEAR LAKE, IA

