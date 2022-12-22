MASON CITY, Iowa - The City of Mason City is issuing a list of safety precautions and general information to help residents deal with extreme winter weather. Citizens are encouraged to stay indoors if possible. If you must be outside, wear several layers of warm clothing and limit your time outside. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia – they can occur in just a few minutes. Keep all skin, including ears and face, covered.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO