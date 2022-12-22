ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox34.com

Shallowater man killed in wrong-way crash near Reese Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Shallowater man was killed in a crash Wednesday night near Reese Center. Emergency responders were called to the crash around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500. 68-year-old Santiago Serbin Jr. died at the scene. According to DPS, Serbin was driving on the wrong...
SHALLOWATER, TX
KVIA

Man driving stolen car arrested by Texas State Troopers

EL PASO, Texas -- A man driving a stolen car was arrested by DPS Troopers Friday afternoon. According to initial reports, the felony traffic stop was made at the intersection of Executive Center Blvd. and Rio Bravo St. just after noon. The alleged thief was asked to step out of...
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Enraged Texas Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Road Rage

A Texas border patrol agent was involved in a violent road rage incident. 35-year-old Roman Rodriguez, a border patrol agent who was driving in Laredo, Texas, quickly found himself surrounded by local police. As Rodriguez was traveling down I-35, he engaged in a p[retty serious road rage incident. Over 10...
LAREDO, TX
KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans dealing with power interruptions amid cold snap Friday night

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
News Channel 25

2 of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders arrested: Texas DPS

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's 10 Most Wanted offenders have been arrested, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Juan Favela. 64, of El Paso was arrested in Anthony, N.M., and Izeal Sullivan, 37, was arrested in San Antonio. Favela had been wanted since May 2022,...
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Power outages across Texoma

(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
iheart.com

Texas Man Caught On Camera Taking His Dead Father's Money

A Texas man is behind bars after allegedly taking money from his dead father's bank accounts. Daniel Lopez Jr., who was previously wanted for credit card or debit card abuse, was found and arrested Tuesday (December 20) in Lubbock, KAMC reports. His father, Daniel Jimenez Lopez, 70, was found dead on October 14 at the intersection of East County Road 7300 and County Road 3600. "His remains were in such a state that it was obvious he had been there for at least a month," the warrant said.
LUBBOCK, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 22nd, 2022

While you're enjoying Christmas this weekend, be sure you keep an eye out for these folks who are on Santa's naughty list this week. We have come to that time once again, where we ask for your help in Texoma. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released their latest top five most wanted fugitives. This week we have some folks that are wanted for theft of property, assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
fox38corpuschristi.com

Texas Parks and Wildlife temporarily shutting down fishing along coast

TEXAS - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is temporarily shutting down fishing along the Texas coast. The department said the freezing temperatures can make the fish vulnerable and fishing under these conditions could cause populations to drop drastically. They estimate that this could be a potential loss that would take years to regain.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
MCKINNEY, TX
KSAT 12

TribCast: What happens in Texas if Title 42 lifts?

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Uriel about federal immigration policy and the migrant crisis in El Paso.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy