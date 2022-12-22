Read full article on original website
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX pals ran ‘massive, multi-year’ crypto fraud: SEC
A damning civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week against Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang includes elaborate details of disgraced crypto bro Sam Bankman-Fried’s “massive, years-long fraud” that allegedly saw him diverting customer funds to maintain his hedge fund. In the complaint dated Dec. 21, the SEC claimed Ellison and Wang– both of whom pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges related to the ongoing scandal this week – knew Bankman-Fried was misleading customers about FTX’s risk profile. In addition to using customer funds to “make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations,” Bankman-Fried...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison
The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
Where Did FTX's Missing $8 Billion Go? Crypto Investigators Offer New Clues
Blockchain analytics firm Nansen and regulatory filings suggest that the seeds of FTX's disaster were sown when TerraUSD collapsed months earlier.
cryptoslate.com
Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison takes plea deal, faces no criminal charges
Caroline Ellison, the CEO of Alameda Research, won’t face any criminal charges for her role in the FTX fiasco. Ellison’s plea agreement with a New York court was unsealed on Dec. 22, showing that she faces only a fine and forfeiture of assets for pleading guilty. According to...
French Authorities Charge 2 in $2.1M Crypto-Related Fraud
Fraudsters allegedly promised counterfeit cash or digital wallets for cryptocurrency and then stole the funds. Bloomberg reported Friday (Dec. 9) that the scammers set up fake identities, arranged meetings with victims, received crypto assets from the victims and then got access to the funds through the victims’ phones. The...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
Prosecutors charge two top executives in connection with FTX collapse
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said they have charged Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, and Zixiao (Gary) Wang, the former Chief Technology Officer of FTX Trading Ltd. (FTX) with defrauding investors in the crypto trading platform.
Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection.
BBC
FTX founder released to parents on $250m bail
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried will face home detention while awaiting trial in the US on charges that he defrauded customers and investors of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. A US judge said the 30-year-old former billionaire could be released to his parents on a $250m (£207m) bond. At the...
wealthinsidermag.com
SEC Charges Against FTX, Alameda Execs Wang and Ellison Reveal Key Findings, US Regulator Says FTT Is a Security
On Dec. 21, 2022, members of U.S. law enforcement detailed that FTX co-founder Gary Wang and ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison have pleaded guilty to financial fraud charges. The recent charges against Wang and Ellison highlight some key findings and according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), FTX’s exchange token FTT is considered a security.
CoinTelegraph
SBF sent home, FTX heads plead guilty, and Binance gets Voyager assets: Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 18-24
SBF sent home after his parents put up their house to cover his astronomical bail bond. Sam Bankman-Fried will spend the holidays with his family in Palo Alto, California, after his parents secured $250 million in bail funds with the equity in their home. Among the conditions of the bail are home detention, location monitoring and his passport surrender. The former FTX CEO signed surrender documents on Dec. 20, allowing his extradition from the Bahamas to the United States, where he faces eight charges that could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life. Bankman-Fried will now wait for his sentence at home with his family.
Bill Ackman slams Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250M bond deal as ‘criminal indictment’
Billionaire Bill Ackman criticized the $250 million bond deal that allowed disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to live at his parents’ Bay Area home while awaiting federal trial on fraud charges. The New York hedge fund manager, whose net worth was pegged by Forbes at $3.5 billion by dint of his ownership in Pershing Square Capital Management, tweeted that the bond deal is an indication of Bankman-Fried’s guilt since it apparently refutes his prior claims that he had no money left. “I instinctually want to believe the best in people,” Ackman tweeted on Thursday. “When coupled with my strong belief that one...
lawstreetmedia.com
1st Circuit Upholds Conviction of Former Mayor in Cannabis Biz Bribery Case
The First Circuit affirmed the Massachusetts District Court’s ruling finding the former mayor of a Massachusetts town, Jasiel Correia, guilty of tax fraud, wire fraud, and corruption. The charges stem from an app Correia created, as well as allegations that he extorted and solicited bribes from prospective cannabis business owners while in office.
thenewscrypto.com
U.S Fed Investigate Sam Bankman-Fried Over Terra Luna Collapse
Sam Bankman-Fried is being investigated by U.S. Federal prosecutors and SEC. Alameda Research may be more responsible for a significant portion of UST sell orders. An unexpected turn was revealed in Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX disaster despite U.S. representatives summoning SBF to testify at a hearing on December 13, the House Committee on Financial Services.
