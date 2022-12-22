RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Non-profits usually do double the work during the winter helping the homeless, especially when the temperature outside is dangerously low. Frostbite and hypothermia are real concerns when the weather turns cold. That concern is even greater when you don’t have shelter. Daytime organizations like the Hope Center in Rapid City help people without somewhere to go to have a warm location to stop at during the day.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO