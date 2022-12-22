Read full article on original website
KEVN
Rapid City church opens their door to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With bone-chilling, way-below-freezing temperatures this week, many people took comfort in their homes, but not everyone is as fortunate. With warming shelters popping up in Wall, New Underwood, and Wicksville, Woyatan Lutheran Church followed suit aiding those who needed a place to stay warm during the recent cold blast.
KEVN
Menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The eighth day of Chanukah will be celebrated with a menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The public event is organized by Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz, co-director of the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota. It is open to the entire community.
KEVN
I Caught you Caring: Meet Roberta Harmon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Homelessness has affected people in the U.S. for years and many believe the key to ending the problem is a community-wide coordinated approach. But one Rapid City organization is fighting homelessness through transportation. One of the biggest milestones for people experiencing homelessness is getting a...
KEVN
Last-minute gift purchases made at ‘Uptown Rapid’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People are seizing the opportunity at Uptown Rapid to get their last-minute holiday shopping in, and the general manager of the mall says they’re expecting another successful season. After a Christmas plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Rapid City’s only mall saw business...
kotatv.com
Rapid City non-profits help the homeless population stay warm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Non-profits usually do double the work during the winter helping the homeless, especially when the temperature outside is dangerously low. Frostbite and hypothermia are real concerns when the weather turns cold. That concern is even greater when you don’t have shelter. Daytime organizations like the Hope Center in Rapid City help people without somewhere to go to have a warm location to stop at during the day.
KEVN
Tips on how pet owners can keep their animals safe during cold weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The brutally-cold temperatures affect everyone, including our furry friends. Cats and dogs can suffer hypothermia and frost-bite just like humans. The Humane Society of the Black Hills says the best way for pet owners to protect them, is to limit the amount of time they are outside to 10 or 15 minutes and use indoor play areas to get pets the exercise they may need.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
KEVN
Trade schools: A viable option over a traditional four-year route
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s public colleges saw 5,259 new students enrolled this year, with an average in-state tuition of $10,000. While that may seem like a low price to pay for higher education today, there are other options for higher education, trade schools. Trade schools also...
KEVN
People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 100 vehicles are stranded on Interstate 90 Wednesday night, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. An unknown number of people are in the vehicles stuck between Rapid City and Wall, with most of them reportedly in the area from New Underwood to Wall.
KEVN
Two weeks in a row the area has come to a standstill, and first responders are still helping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the interstate is closed from exit 67 at Box Elder to Chamberlain. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the storm came fast and furious, leaving people stranded on the road between Wall and Rapid City. One...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charge response; DNA IDs victim; Weather troubles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 22. Here’s the latest in news and weather to start the day with KELOLAND On The Go. As harsh weather conditions continue to impact people across KELOLAND, some people on the Rosebud Reservation are stranded without propane to heat their homes or other essentials such as food.
KELOLAND TV
Over 100 people stranded in Pennington County due to the winter storm
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The blowing snow and dangerously cold wind chills are making any kind of travel VERY difficult today across KELOLAND. Well over a hundred people were stranded in Western South Dakota after a blizzard hit the area. The high winds and blowing snow have led...
KEVN
A hike in pay for minimum wage workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90
PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
KEVN
Dangerous cold will continue
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Air from Siberia managed to slip past the jet stream brining dangerously frigid air and temperatures to the region. It is cold, there is no other way to put it. Due to the light low moisture snow some areas saw this morning combined with the frigid...
KEVN
Deadwood gaming deals out $17 million
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fiscal 2022 (July 2021 through June 2022) was a good year for Deadwood’s gaming industry and several governments and school districts benefited from a boost in revenue. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming annual report shows that $17,149,117 from gaming revenue taxes paid by...
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
newscenter1.tv
“The right thing to do this time of year”: People help get others out of blizzard conditions that closed parts of I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Blizzard conditions in South Dakota closed large sections of I-90 with reports of blowing wind and zero visibility. The interstate closure extended to the Minnesota state line, at 7 p.m. CST, Thursday, but a few people were able to make it back to Rapid City from Wall, SD with a few convoys through the day.
