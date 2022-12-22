Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
Man dead after crash on Huffine Mill Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a crash on Huffine Mill Road in Greensboro. Greensboro police responded to a crash on Huffine Mill Road Friday around 6:45 p.m. Police said Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, was driving north of Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road as Tess Edwards Blakeney, 52, was making a left turn from Penry Road onto Huffine Mill Road, when the two cars crashed into each other. After the crash, Sanders' car traveled off the roadway, hit a tree, and caught on fire.
Emergency official in hospital after crash on US 421 in Guilford County on the scene of a previous crash, troopers say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An emergency official was taken to the hospital after a volunteer fire department vehicle he was in was hit on Friday on US 421 by a driver who has been charged, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 9:41 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash […]
WXII 12
32-year old man dead in car crash after vehicle caught on fire, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro officials are investigating a crash that killed a man on Huffine Mill Road Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said they responded to the call at 6:45 p.m. in reference to a crash near Penry...
Buena Vista Road in Winston-Salem closed due to crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crashes are closing roadways in the Triad early Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, the 2900 block of Buena Vista Road, between Kingsbury Circle and Fairmont Road is temporarily closed due to a crash. The crash has caused a power outage in the area and a crew is on-site making […]
wfmynews2.com
Lanes of US 29 reopen after crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. All southbound lanes of US 29 are shut down due to a car crash, Greensboro police say. All traffic is being diverted to Market Street at this time. Drivers are to find alternate routes if possible. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
Fiery Greensboro crash closes Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street; critical injuries reported, firefighters say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street is closed in Greensboro due to a crash with injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The Greensboro Fire Departments tells FOX8 critical injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire during the crash. The road is closed in both […]
cbs17
1 injured, taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night, according to Raleigh police. This happened around 11 p.m. on Schenley Drive, police said. Officers said there were reports of multiple people firing shots and one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Police said...
cbs17
Cumberland County Sheriff investigates murder night before Christmas Eve
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. On Friday shortly before 10 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton. The preliminary investigation revealed that an...
Large fire damages business in Moore County on Christmas Eve
The blaze was reported around 11:30 a.m. at Holmes Buildings Systems at 2863 Plank Road in Robbins.
3 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday night. FOX8 is told the three patients were hospitalized with minor injuries. Troopers are investigating the crash that happened on NC 49 near Asheboro. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around […]
Injuries reported after Interstate 40 crash closes lanes in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes were closed on Interstate 40 in Alamance County after a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143 near Exit 143 for Alamance Road/NC 62. The closure began at around 2:33 p.m., and maps showed around four miles […]
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a train on Thursday in Moore County. The crash happened on North May Street just north of Southern Pines. The person died from their injuries. The Southern Pines fire department and Moore County sheriff's office responded. The circumstances...
Authorities offering $500 for information on a horse shot with arrow
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A horse was found shot in the back with a broadhead arrow in Reidsville, NC on Thursday, Dec. 15. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting. The money is coming from the...
cbs17
1 dead in Fayetteville house fire, 2 sent to hospital, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and two people were injured in an overnight house fire in Fayetteville, according to firefighters. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the call at 1:02 a.m. Thursday morning in the 1900 block of Fields Road. The two-story house had heavy...
cbs17
20+ streets/intersections impacted in Fayetteville for fallen Cumberland County deputy’s funeral
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.
WXII 12
Update: Burlington missing teen found
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Burlington police said a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe and in good health. Qwanell Tinnen was reported missing but was later found, according to the Burlington Police Department.
UNCG fire victim's father shows sympathy for killer
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A decision by Governor Roy Cooper ignited a debate. He commuted the sentence for Janet Danahey, a woman who set a deadly fire at UNCG 20 years ago. She will now be eligible for parole in less than two weeks, that's years ahead of schedule. She...
Burlington teen reportedly found in 'good health'
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Tinnen was found Thursday and is in good health. A 14-year-old male was reported missing in Burlington Wednesday, according to police. Qwanell Rayvon Tinnen is reported to have last been seen on Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 700 block on Huntington Court. He is...
Alamance Co. employee arrested for stealing drugs at work, using for personal benefit, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A county employee was charged with stealing drugs from the job and using them for his personal benefit in Alamance County Thursday, according to deputies. Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said after a month-long investigation into missing substances from the Alamance County EMS...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0