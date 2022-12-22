ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

onscene.tv

Pepper Balls Deployed After Police Chase Ends In Brief Barricade | Phoenix

Phoenix Police attempted to stop a white pickup truck near 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road around 12:00 AM. The suspect failed to yield to officers and fled eastbound. Officers initiated a tactical surveillance operation, tracking the vehicle with the air unit while units on the ground held back and followed at a distance.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley

Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Gas station employee, suspect dead after alleged murder-suicide in Phoenix

Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Wrong-way driver killed after Loop 101 crash in Scottsdale: DPS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers started hearing reports of a vehicle traveling southbound down the northbound lanes at around 1:55 a.m. Eventually, authorities discovered that three vehicles were involved...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Head-on crash in San Tan Valley leaves 2 dead

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two people were killed during a head-on collision in San Tan Valley, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. The crash reportedly happened near Gantzel Road and Painted Desert Drive, when a car headed south crossed into the northbound lanes, and collided with a car that was headed north.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police

MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
MESA, AZ
KTAR News

Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 men dead at Phoenix business

PHOENIX — Two men were left dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a Phoenix business on Wednesday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived they found store employee Shane Kroll, 30, with gunshot wounds and the...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

City of Phoenix taking down some bus shelters following spike in crime

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix continues to move forward with expanding and improving public transportation by allocating more than $30 billion to do it over the next couple of decades. Part of that plan involves creating more bus stops and shelters and shielding riders from the elements. Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned several bus shelters have been taken down, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars.
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Woman dead after hit-and-run on Loop 101

A hit-and-run investigation is now underway after Peoria police found the body of a woman on Loop 101 in Peoria. Just prior to 3 a.m. Dec. 19, the Peoria Police Department was dispatched to a report of a dead body found in a car at an offramp of the southbound Loop 101 in the Gravel Tree area near the Peoria Avenue exit.
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Amber Alert: Deputies looking for man who left Arizona City with boy

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a man who was last seen leaving Pinal County with a young boy. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Michael Ruiz left Arizona City with an unidentified 2-year-old boy at around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. He was driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with an Oregon license plate 786NLG.
ARIZONA CITY, AZ

