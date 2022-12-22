Read full article on original website
Pepper Balls Deployed After Police Chase Ends In Brief Barricade | Phoenix
Phoenix Police attempted to stop a white pickup truck near 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road around 12:00 AM. The suspect failed to yield to officers and fled eastbound. Officers initiated a tactical surveillance operation, tracking the vehicle with the air unit while units on the ground held back and followed at a distance.
Motorcyclist dead following crash near 114th Avenue and Bell Road
A teen is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle late Friday night near 114th Avenue and Bell Road in Surprise.
AZFamily
Police looking for man caught setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood
Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise. William Sanders says it's thanks to his quick-thinking neighbors his home didn't go up in flames after a man set his front porch on fire. Family asks for help after belongings destroyed in Mesa storage fire. Updated: 2...
One seriously hurt after crash on Olive Avenue near Loop 101 in Peoria
One person is seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Olive Avenue near the Loop 101 in Peoria.
12news.com
Woman sentenced to prison for Valley road-rage crash involving 2-year-old
PHOENIX — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced last week to spend the next five years in prison for a road-rage crash that involved the woman firing a gunshot at a car with a 2-year-old passenger. Jenee Pannell recently pleaded guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of aggravated...
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after holding gun against own head during standoff in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after holding a gun against his head during an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with three occupants near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 8:45 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The...
AZFamily
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
AZFamily
Gas station employee, suspect dead after alleged murder-suicide in Phoenix
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
fox10phoenix.com
Wrong-way driver killed after Loop 101 crash in Scottsdale: DPS
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers started hearing reports of a vehicle traveling southbound down the northbound lanes at around 1:55 a.m. Eventually, authorities discovered that three vehicles were involved...
fox10phoenix.com
Head-on crash in San Tan Valley leaves 2 dead
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two people were killed during a head-on collision in San Tan Valley, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. The crash reportedly happened near Gantzel Road and Painted Desert Drive, when a car headed south crossed into the northbound lanes, and collided with a car that was headed north.
ABC 15 News
Deadly shooting under investigation in neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in west Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of shots fired before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the roadway who...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police
MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 men dead at Phoenix business
PHOENIX — Two men were left dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a Phoenix business on Wednesday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived they found store employee Shane Kroll, 30, with gunshot wounds and the...
12news.com
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix taking down some bus shelters following spike in crime
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix continues to move forward with expanding and improving public transportation by allocating more than $30 billion to do it over the next couple of decades. Part of that plan involves creating more bus stops and shelters and shielding riders from the elements. Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned several bus shelters have been taken down, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars.
peoriatimes.com
Woman dead after hit-and-run on Loop 101
A hit-and-run investigation is now underway after Peoria police found the body of a woman on Loop 101 in Peoria. Just prior to 3 a.m. Dec. 19, the Peoria Police Department was dispatched to a report of a dead body found in a car at an offramp of the southbound Loop 101 in the Gravel Tree area near the Peoria Avenue exit.
Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
fox10phoenix.com
Amber Alert: Deputies looking for man who left Arizona City with boy
ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a man who was last seen leaving Pinal County with a young boy. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Michael Ruiz left Arizona City with an unidentified 2-year-old boy at around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. He was driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with an Oregon license plate 786NLG.
AZFamily
WATCH: Man caught on doorbell cam setting front porch on fire in Surprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Surprise police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who set a front porch on fire, in a brazen crime that was caught on a doorbell camera. It happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near Greenway Road and...
ABC 15 News
Two hospitalized, one man outstanding after crash near I-10 and 35th Ave
PHOENIX — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in a residential area near I-10 and 35th Avenue Thursday night. Fire officials say one man had to be extricated from a vehicle. Police say two people were transported with at least one with serious injuries, while fire officials say...
