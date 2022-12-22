Read full article on original website
Free Christmas Stocking Cap Santa Hat Knit Pattern
Our chunky Christmas Santa stocking cap hat knitting pattern makes the perfect baby shower gift, photography prop or winter hat for your little one. These make adorable matching hats for family photographs or to wear on Christmas morning with your matching pyjamas. The chunky yarn makes these caps a quick project you can complete in an evening or two.
Knitting Pattern – Snowman Hat
Sizes: 3-6 Months, 6-12 Months, 1-3 Years, 4-12 Years, Women. Yarn: Lion Brand – Wool Ease Thick & Quick. Stitches – Knit, Purl, Knit 2 together, Duplicate Stitch. The hat is knit in solid Fisherman color and then the snowman eyes, nose and mouth are added afterwards using the duplicate stitch technique. These make sweet matching hats for siblings or best friends.
8 FREE Christmas Tree Printables
No matter your style one of these different Christmas tree designs is sure to capture your fancy. These 8 PNG printable images are FREE to download and use on your Holiday scrapbook layouts, planner pages, shirt designs, home decor projects and more. Visit Free Pretty Things for You to get...
The Best LED Christmas Trees For 2022
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Decorating the Christmas tree is always one of our favorite holiday traditions, and it doesn’t really feel like Christmas until the tree is decorated. For people with allergies — or simply an aversion to vacuuming up pine needles all winter long — artificial LED Christmas trees offer a festive alternative to the traditional Christmas tree. The best LED Christmas trees will shine merry and bright in your home for many years to come, and our favorite artificial trees look just like the real...
Willow Crochet Hat Pattern
The Willow Hat is a stylish crochet hat pattern with a fabulous texture. Worked from the bottom up and using a #4/worsted weight yarn, this hat is very easy to make. It has a gorgeous “purl look” stitch pattern. The pattern is written for 6 sizes – Baby,...
Cat Caught Moving Christmas Decorations While Owner Sleeps in Funny Video
"He's stealing Christmas like the Grinch," one TikTok user wrote, while another commented, "He wants to decorate upstairs too."
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
Sparks Are Flying & Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You to Meet Someone Under the Mistletoe
Your love horoscope for the week of December 19 to 25 says your luck is about to change in a fabulous way this week. We can be the creators of our own fortune if we so choose! But if you really want to go the extra mile and follow your heart, you’ll be met with a loving embrace. The energy over the holiday season is looking just as inspiring as it is romantic, so prepare to swoon. Expansive Jupiter enters bold Aries on Tuesday and remains here until mid-May 2023, encouraging us to take big romantic risks to find wonderful, loving...
Teresa Giudice Shows Her Dazzling White Christmas Tree
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is taking a different approach to her holiday decor this year. In 2021, Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas transformed their home for Christmas with at least three lush green trees adorned with colorful, sparkling ornaments. This year, however, it seems The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple is taking a different (but equally dazzling) approach to their holiday setup.
Devon crocheted Christmas tree inspires African town
A Devon village that crocheted a giant Christmas tree has inspired a community 7,000 miles away to create their own. The Appledore Christmas tree in Devon went viral on social media in 2021, prompting a craft group in White River, South Africa, to get in touch. The Appledore crocheters sent...
Better Off Thread (Embroidery Mystery Book 10)
In the ninth installment of the series from the national bestselling author of The Stitching Hour. , Santa finds himself in a stitch of difficulty…. Marcy is hard at work at her needlework store, the Seven-Year Stitch, assisting clients in creating handcrafted decorations. Despite the holiday rush, she can’t say no when her buddy Captain Moe begs for her assistance—especially since the favor is to play the elf to his Santa for sick children at a nearby hospital. Despite her absurd attire, Marcy enjoys spreading joy—that is, until the hospital’s administrator is found slain. Better off Thread.
Woodsy Quilt Pattern
Bear in the woods or Woodsy quilt is a great idea if you’ve got little ones. They will love seeing their favorite stuffed animal friends come to life as they lay out and play with this one-of-a-kind quilt!. The pattern calls for six different fat quarters of fabric, but...
Holiday Shaker Gift Tags
Add some fun interactive sparkle to your holiday gifts this year with shaker tags. These sweet little star shaped tags are quick and easy to make by die cut from pattern papers and acetate with sequins added inside. You can find step by step directions for making them over on the Crafter’s Companion blog.
Christmas Pocket Pages Two Ways
Eva used pocket pages in two ways on this double page spread for the Holidays. On the left side she used traditional page protectors that have 4 pockets using two for a photos, one for journaling and the other for embellishment. One the other side is a large pocket she created from pattern paper and acetate.
Chunky Lace Scarf Knitting Pattern
Chunky knits are great for keeping warm, but sometimes they can be a little too warm, or just a little boring when knit with a standard stitch pattern. The Chunky Alpaca Scarf from Jane Richmond adds a bit of lace to a chunky knit scarf. It’s fun to knit lace on a totally different scale from its normal delicate stitches, and it makes the scarf a little less warm but still super cozy.
Holiday Hang-Ups! Plastic Canvas Pattern
Hang these plastic canvas Christmas holiday decorations in your window or entryway for a festive effect; the Shining Star may also be utilized as a tree topper. Shining Star and Silver Bells are embroidered with Metallic Craft Cord on 7-count plastic canvas. Size: Shining Star: 1″W x 10 1/4″Across x...
New Quilting Mat with Bonus Handy Travel Mat
100% ORGANIC WOOL Quilting Mat. Made only from 100% Organic New Zealand Wool – for best ironing results. Designed by quilters, this ironing mat retains heat whilst delivering a superior ironing performance. ? FREE BONUS 8 x 8” TRAVEL MAT!: Includes a free bonus Travel mat, made out of...
Tea Bag Treat Holder
These sweet Tea Bag Gift Holders are a fun and easy way to create small little gifts for co-workers or class mates this years. Janet folded up double sided pattern paper to create the holder and then decorated it with die cut shapes and a stamped tags. Visit step by...
Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway
The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
