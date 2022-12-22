Read full article on original website
Free Christmas Stocking Cap Santa Hat Knit Pattern
Our chunky Christmas Santa stocking cap hat knitting pattern makes the perfect baby shower gift, photography prop or winter hat for your little one. These make adorable matching hats for family photographs or to wear on Christmas morning with your matching pyjamas. The chunky yarn makes these caps a quick project you can complete in an evening or two.
Woodsy Quilt Pattern
Bear in the woods or Woodsy quilt is a great idea if you’ve got little ones. They will love seeing their favorite stuffed animal friends come to life as they lay out and play with this one-of-a-kind quilt!. The pattern calls for six different fat quarters of fabric, but...
Willow Crochet Hat Pattern
The Willow Hat is a stylish crochet hat pattern with a fabulous texture. Worked from the bottom up and using a #4/worsted weight yarn, this hat is very easy to make. It has a gorgeous “purl look” stitch pattern. The pattern is written for 6 sizes – Baby,...
Book Review: 10,000 Knitted Hats
Always on the lookout for a good hat knitting pattern? The book 10,000 Knitted Hats by Jo Allport has you covered!. This interactive pattern book breaks a knitted hat into three sections – the crown, the body, and the brim – and then allows you to mix & match different patterns for these sections to create a custom hat knitting pattern. With 23 options for each section, there are over 10,000 hat options in this one book! (10,626 to be exact.)
Tea Bag Treat Holder
These sweet Tea Bag Gift Holders are a fun and easy way to create small little gifts for co-workers or class mates this years. Janet folded up double sided pattern paper to create the holder and then decorated it with die cut shapes and a stamped tags. Visit step by...
Sweet, Simple Free Font Pattern
It’s always good to have a few cross stitch fonts in your library for signing your projects or adding names or other sentiments. Olive from Two Little Kits is a simple and pretty little font that is compact enough to use for long quotes or other text on a project, or you can just add initials without them being super obtrusive.
Mini Christmas Hats
This pattern includes directions for all 4 Marshmallow Mug hats shown in our Christmas set. The popular Marshmallow Mugs are such an adorable addition to your home decor. Personalize yours with one of our easy hat knitting patterns. The best part of these is you customize them for each season and holiday.
Mushroom Cross Stitch Pattern
My daughter is a little obsessed with mushrooms right now, so it would be a great time for me to stitch this mushroom design from Ugly Duckling House. If you know a fungi lover, this is a fun and surprisingly colorful design. It uses 24 colors in a 84 by 86 stitch area, which works out to about 6 by 6.1 inches on 14 count fabric.
New Quilting Mat with Bonus Handy Travel Mat
100% ORGANIC WOOL Quilting Mat. Made only from 100% Organic New Zealand Wool – for best ironing results. Designed by quilters, this ironing mat retains heat whilst delivering a superior ironing performance. ? FREE BONUS 8 x 8” TRAVEL MAT!: Includes a free bonus Travel mat, made out of...
Tips for Making Wax Seals
Wax seals are making a big come back, they add such a pretty personalized touch to the back of envelopes or as an embellishments on handmade cards. If you’re new to making wax seals or like me having made them in years then you need to check out this video from Yana Smakula, she’s sharing 10 helpful tips using wax seal products from Spellbinder.
8 FREE Christmas Tree Printables
No matter your style one of these different Christmas tree designs is sure to capture your fancy. These 8 PNG printable images are FREE to download and use on your Holiday scrapbook layouts, planner pages, shirt designs, home decor projects and more. Visit Free Pretty Things for You to get...
Easy upside down Christmas tree and more fun ideas
This is the perfect combination of nature and sparkle! If you like this combo too or other unusual ways to make Christmas trees to decorate for the holidays pop on over to the blog Family Handyman for a great collection of unusual Christmas trees. There’s also a fun felt tree I bet I can make with my green felt I keep for poker games.
Star Tessellation Project
Stars are fun shapes to work with any time of year, but at Christmas and Hanukkah they can become a holiday-themed craft project as well. This star tessellation project from What Do We Do All Day is relaxing for kids and adults alike. It will teach you how to draw a six-pointed star and repeat the pattern in different ways to make different shapes.
Hanging Ornaments Layout
Victoria used a die cut from Paige Taylor Evans for the focal point on this pretty Hanging Ornaments Layout. She cut them from white cardstock placing photos inside some of the circles and pattern paper and embellishments in the others. She added glittering gold snowflakes falling around the design along with puffy letter stickers for the title and typed text for journaling.
How to make recycled cake pan display shelves
If redecorating is on your New Year’s Resolution list why not try making some modern round display shelves out of your cake pans when you are cleaning out your kitchen? I know I have a stash of these. Pop on over to the blog Vicky Myers Creations for the tutorial on how to make recycled cake pan display shelves.
How to Remove Machine Embroidery
Have you ever machine embroidered something only to realize that you don’t like how it turned out or there is a mistake? Unfortunately I have and it can be a pain to fix. This helpful article from Machine Embroidery Geek shows us how to remove machine embroidery. Loaded with...
