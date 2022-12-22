Always on the lookout for a good hat knitting pattern? The book 10,000 Knitted Hats by Jo Allport has you covered!. This interactive pattern book breaks a knitted hat into three sections – the crown, the body, and the brim – and then allows you to mix & match different patterns for these sections to create a custom hat knitting pattern. With 23 options for each section, there are over 10,000 hat options in this one book! (10,626 to be exact.)

