ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

No. 3 Ohio State women beat No. 16 Oregon 84-67 in San Diego

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZaQO_0jqsITVx00
1 of 16

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 27 points, Taylor Mikesell added 25 and No. 3 Ohio State remained undefeated with an 84-67 victory over 16th-ranked Oregon on Wednesday to win the San Diego Invitational.

“I thought we played really well, especially in the second half when it counted the most,” Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff said. “Our ball movement was excellent and our shooting improved as the game went on. Oregon’s a really good, talented team, and they’re going to grow into something special.”

Ohio State (13-0) is off to its best start since 2011-2012, when the Buckeyes won their first 15 games.

“This was a successful trip for us out to California and I’m proud of the way we played the past two days,” McGuff said. “We were resilient when we had to be.”

Oregon (10-2) was led by forward Grace VanSlooten, who scored 29 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Freshman teammate Te-Hina Paopao, who grew up just outside San Diego in Oceanside, California, added 17.

The Buckeyes took control with a 29-14 second quarter and their largest lead was 20 with less than six minutes left in the third. But the Ducks chipped away, narrowing it to 59-49 at the end of the period.

Mikesell had 17 points in the first half and Ohio State went into the break up 54-37.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t one of the first games I looked at on the schedule,” Mikesell said. “We had to take care of business last night and we did that through some adversity.

“At the end of the day, we still have to win. We maintained our composure and finished strong. We gave them some looks, but we still had to finish it out.”

In the event’s third-place game, South Florida held off No. 17 Arkansas 66-65 in overtime.

Oregon takes on UCLA in its Pac-12 opener Dec. 30.

Ohio State plays its Big Ten opener next Wednesday at Northwestern.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

CFB Playoff predictions: Georgia vs. Ohio State picks and odds

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The College Football Playoff is nearly upon us and the matchup between Georgia and Ohio State features a couple of teams that got...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State signed a bunch of football players who want to be Buckeyes — and that’s a good thing

As it currently stands, Ohio State has the 5th-ranked recruiting class in all of college football... for 2023, that is. I guess I felt the need to clarify because I know some of you are already bell-aching about the 2024 class as well, but I simply do not have the mental energy to deal with “fans” who choose to be preemptively pissed off about current high school juniors.
COLUMBUS, OH
eastvillagetimes.com

San Diego State adds 18 on early signing day

On the same day that the SDSU signed new players to National Letters of Intent or Grant-In-Aids, the Aztec family lost one of its own. Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 after a battle with liver cancer. He was instrumental in the turnaround of the football program. His accolades on the field earned him a place in the Aztec Hall of Fame in 2021.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati

After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment

The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24

This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
OHIO STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three people arrested in central Ohio after search warrant yields fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people face felony drug trafficking charges after a central Ohio task force Tuesday executed search warrants where they found narcotics, handguns, and a rifle. Law enforcement officers with the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force — a partnership between the state attorney general’s office and Columbus Division of Police, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy