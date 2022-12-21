Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Miss America graces NewsChannel 7 in return trip to Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Out of 51 other contestants, Wausau native Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America and after a whirl-wind week, she had the chance to stop by NewsChannel 7 to share what it has all meant to her. “I mean, it was a lot of screaming noises just...
Elementary school principal in Appleton creates funny video to announce snow day
"I am the principal of Richmond Elementary in Appleton. I created a video to announce our first snow day in many years."
peshtigotimes.com
You are here
Gary A Richter, 80, of Middle Inlet, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at home with his wife by his side. He was born Dec. 5, 1942 in Chicago, Ill. to the late Arthur and Florence (Sutter) Richter. A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church in Crivitz...
WSAW
Wausau broadcaster, former WSAU-TV host passes away
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary broadcaster and founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday at the age of 83. Wright built Wausau-based Midwest Communications and as a teen hosted a live music program on then WSAU-TV. He is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Hall of Fame....
Homeless shelter ready to help ahead of storm
FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV)-Northeast Wisconsin homeless shelters are preparing for the upcoming winter storm. But the Day By Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh almost had to close its doors when the winter storm arrives because of staffing shortages. “Our focus right now is that whoever you are if you need a place to sleep we’re […]
Amid blizzard conditions and bitter cold, Wausau has no plans to offer shelter
Members of the community are coming together to provide emergency shelter for those who need it in Wausau as near-blizzard conditions continue and the city braces for subzero temperatures. But so far, the officials have announced no such efforts in Wausau or Marathon County, though other communities statewide have stepped...
travelawaits.com
9 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Stevens Point, Wisconsin
There’s actually a reason why Wisconsin is known as the Land of Cheese and Dairy. With fun attractions such as Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company and Feltz’s Dairy Store, you can watch cheese being made and then take some fresh curds, wedges, or slices home. But, the state is also home to outstanding restaurants and other eateries.
WEAU-TV 13
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
JUST IN: Crews on scene at Schofield fire
Crews were called Thursday to the scene of a structure fire in Schofield where an detached garage was reported to be engulfed in flames. The blaze was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Dec. 22 on Moreland Avenue in Schofield. An oil tank is located on the side of the home, close to the fire, according to preliminary scanner traffic. Though the garage is detached, the structure is close to the home.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
wapl.com
Winnebago County issues winter emergency homeless shelter order
UPDATE: Statement from Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel:. Beginning this evening at 6pm, the county will run a shelter at the location of the Day-by-Day Warming Shelter at 449 High Avenue. The county is being supported by the city of Oshkosh. As more information becomes available, we will update. At...
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
merrillfotonews.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for our area
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Counties of Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon, Shawano, Portage, and Outagamie, including the cities of Wausau, Merrill, Stevens Point, Antigo, Appleton, Shawan, Plover, and Tomahawk. This Winter Storm Warning is in effect from now (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) until Saturday morning, Dec. 24,...
Could John Marshall School in Wausau be demolished or sold?
The Wausau School District could demolish John Marshall School and build a new school there, district officials said this week. “Maybe,” said Wausau School Superintendent Keith Hilts. “We know we have got some restrictions now or requirements may be the better word, so we have to work with the city (of Wausau) and the Plan Commission.”
spectrumnews1.com
How to keep your pipes from freezing
WISCONSIN — As a winter storm sweeps through Wisconsin, it’s time to ensure your pipes are protected. As temperatures drop, the City of Neenah offered some tips to keep your pipes from bursting:. If your pipes are already frozen, here are some way to thaw them:
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah apartment fire sparked by heater plugged into extension cord
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters say improper use of extension cords with a heating device sparked an apartment fire early Wednesday. At about 2:35 a.m., firefighters were called to a two-story apartment building at 1316 Honeysuckle Lane. The first engine arrived to find heavy smoke in the building. They used a ladder to rescue a person from the building. They also rescued a dog and cat from an apartment.
94.3 Jack FM
Outagamie County Urges Residents to be Prepared for Extreme Weather
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County officials are advising citizens to be prepared for extreme winter weather heading into the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, WI, the arriving winter storm will bring accumulating snow late this afternoon through Thursday evening followed by additional snow and winds of 40-50 mph from Thursday night into Saturday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected and blizzard conditions are also possible.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Release Ages of Victims in Yesterday’s Shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has released the ages of the victims in yesterday morning’s triple shooting. Officers were called to an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street just after midnight where they located two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital and...
Comments / 0