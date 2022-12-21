ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano, WI

WSAW

Miss America graces NewsChannel 7 in return trip to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Out of 51 other contestants, Wausau native Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America and after a whirl-wind week, she had the chance to stop by NewsChannel 7 to share what it has all meant to her. “I mean, it was a lot of screaming noises just...
WAUSAU, WI
peshtigotimes.com

Gary A Richter, 80, of Middle Inlet, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at home with his wife by his side. He was born Dec. 5, 1942 in Chicago, Ill. to the late Arthur and Florence (Sutter) Richter. A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church in Crivitz...
MIDDLE INLET, WI
WSAW

Wausau broadcaster, former WSAU-TV host passes away

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary broadcaster and founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday at the age of 83. Wright built Wausau-based Midwest Communications and as a teen hosted a live music program on then WSAU-TV. He is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Hall of Fame....
WAUSAU, WI
WFRV Local 5

Homeless shelter ready to help ahead of storm

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV)-Northeast Wisconsin homeless shelters are preparing for the upcoming winter storm. But the Day By Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh almost had to close its doors when the winter storm arrives because of staffing shortages. “Our focus right now is that whoever you are if you need a place to sleep we’re […]
OSHKOSH, WI
travelawaits.com

9 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Stevens Point, Wisconsin

There’s actually a reason why Wisconsin is known as the Land of Cheese and Dairy. With fun attractions such as Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company and Feltz’s Dairy Store, you can watch cheese being made and then take some fresh curds, wedges, or slices home. But, the state is also home to outstanding restaurants and other eateries.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Crews on scene at Schofield fire

Crews were called Thursday to the scene of a structure fire in Schofield where an detached garage was reported to be engulfed in flames. The blaze was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Dec. 22 on Moreland Avenue in Schofield. An oil tank is located on the side of the home, close to the fire, according to preliminary scanner traffic. Though the garage is detached, the structure is close to the home.
SCHOFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin child dies from the flu

Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Winnebago County issues winter emergency homeless shelter order

UPDATE: Statement from Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel:. Beginning this evening at 6pm, the county will run a shelter at the location of the Day-by-Day Warming Shelter at 449 High Avenue. The county is being supported by the city of Oshkosh. As more information becomes available, we will update. At...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Winter Storm Warning issued for our area

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Counties of Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon, Shawano, Portage, and Outagamie, including the cities of Wausau, Merrill, Stevens Point, Antigo, Appleton, Shawan, Plover, and Tomahawk. This Winter Storm Warning is in effect from now (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) until Saturday morning, Dec. 24,...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Could John Marshall School in Wausau be demolished or sold?

The Wausau School District could demolish John Marshall School and build a new school there, district officials said this week. “Maybe,” said Wausau School Superintendent Keith Hilts. “We know we have got some restrictions now or requirements may be the better word, so we have to work with the city (of Wausau) and the Plan Commission.”
WAUSAU, WI
spectrumnews1.com

How to keep your pipes from freezing

WISCONSIN — As a winter storm sweeps through Wisconsin, it’s time to ensure your pipes are protected. As temperatures drop, the City of Neenah offered some tips to keep your pipes from bursting:. If your pipes are already frozen, here are some way to thaw them:
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah apartment fire sparked by heater plugged into extension cord

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters say improper use of extension cords with a heating device sparked an apartment fire early Wednesday. At about 2:35 a.m., firefighters were called to a two-story apartment building at 1316 Honeysuckle Lane. The first engine arrived to find heavy smoke in the building. They used a ladder to rescue a person from the building. They also rescued a dog and cat from an apartment.
NEENAH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Outagamie County Urges Residents to be Prepared for Extreme Weather

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County officials are advising citizens to be prepared for extreme winter weather heading into the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, WI, the arriving winter storm will bring accumulating snow late this afternoon through Thursday evening followed by additional snow and winds of 40-50 mph from Thursday night into Saturday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected and blizzard conditions are also possible.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Release Ages of Victims in Yesterday’s Shooting

The Green Bay Police Department has released the ages of the victims in yesterday morning’s triple shooting. Officers were called to an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street just after midnight where they located two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital and...
GREEN BAY, WI

