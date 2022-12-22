Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Young, Murray power Hawks past Pistons, 130-105
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 26 points and 13 assists, Dejounte Murray added 26 points, and the Atlanta Hawks used a dominant third quarter to beat the struggling Detroit Pistons 130-105 on Friday night. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 19 points, and Clint Capela, returning after missing the last...
Hornets overcome LeBron’s comeback, hold off Lakers 134-130
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gordon Hayward got the tiebreaking layup on a goaltending call against LeBron James with 6.3 seconds to play, and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Los Angeles Lakers 134-130 Friday night for only their second victory in 11 games. James scored 18 of his 34...
Bane returns, Grizzlies rout Booker-less Suns 125-100
PHOENIX (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Desmond Bane scored 17 points in his return and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of Phoenix star Devin Booker’s absence to rout the Suns 125-100 on Friday night. Phoenix played without Booker because of groin soreness...
Warriors’ Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn has 'interesting' relationship with Bucks' Mike Budenholzer
New York — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has a good amount of history with Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. Vaughn played for and coached with Budenholzer during their time together with the San Antonio Spurs. “It’s an interesting relationship just because he did coach me, part...
Chicago Bulls beat Atlanta Hawks at the buzzer, 110-108
Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback as time expired as the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, point guard Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu spoke to the media. The post Chicago Bulls beat Atlanta Hawks at the buzzer, 110-108 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Doncic scores 50, Mavericks edge Rockets 112-106
HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night.Doncic, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. It was Doncic's second career 50-point game. He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022.Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans each scored 11 points for Dallas, which shot 45% and made 16 of 44 3s.Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen...
Joel Embiid, James Harden rally 76ers to win over Clippers
Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden added 20 points, a career-high 21 assists and 11 rebounds and the host Philadelphia 76ers rallied from a 20-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday. Harden's 21 assists tied a franchise record shared by Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks...
KSR's Kentucky Basketball Christmas Wish List
Christmas comes at what feels like a crossroads for Kentucky Basketball. The Cats are 8-3 with a road trip to Missouri up next, followed by the annual rivalry game vs. Louisville on New Year’s Eve. After that, the SEC schedule is fully upon us, bringing with it five ranked foes and a bevy of dangerous road trips. And, oh yeah, a showdown vs. No. 4 Kansas in just over a month.
Sports on TV for Sunday, December 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs. George Washington, Seventh-Place Game, Honolulu. ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs. Pepperdine, Fifth-Place Game, Honolulu. 4:30 p.m. FOX — DePaul at Creighton. 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Utah St. vs. Washington St., Third-Place...
Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 5-2, halt 8-game losing streak
CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane each had a goal and two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks ended an eight-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Toews and Kane, the remaining pillars of Chicago’s Stanley Cup teams from 2010, 2013...
Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Brooklyn after 45-point game
Milwaukee Bucks (22-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (20-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Brooklyn Nets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Bucks' 114-106 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets have gone 15-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has...
