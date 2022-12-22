SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 27th annual Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive is making an end-of-the-year push to secure an adequate supply of blood over the holidays. The initiative begins December 23 and goes through January 7. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Police are competing to see which department can recruit the most blood donors. Participants are encouraged to designate their blood donation in honor of the department of their choice.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO