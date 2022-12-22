Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Body found at storage shed fire
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls firefighters made a grim discovery Saturday morning responding to a storage shed fire. They found a body while putting out the fire. The call came in at 2:45 a.m. to the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue. Investigators are looking into how...
dakotanewsnow.com
KELOLAND TV
Fatal Mall of America shooting; Snow on Christmas; Church services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Saturday, December 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend.
kelo.com
dakotanewsnow.com
Water line bursts at Sanford USD Medical Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First responders were called upon to assist with flooding at the Sanford USD Medical Center Saturday afternoon. The flooding in the main lobby of the hospital was due to a water line freezing and bursting. According to Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities for Sanford Health, patient care was not affected. Cleanup efforts are underway, and visitors are encouraged to still use the main entrance.
dakotanewsnow.com
I-90 reopened from Sioux Falls to Mitchell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says I-90 is open from Mitchell to Sioux Falls. The interstate was reopened at 7:30 Saturday morning in both directions. I-90 remains closed eastbound from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota state line. The DOT says it will...
dakotanewsnow.com
Deep freeze increases demand at shelters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the area has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need. There haven’t been many busier places in Sioux Falls...
sdstandardnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor Rick Knobe: We may be surrounded by darkness, but there are bright lights to guide us
Writing this on Dec. 23 in very cold Sioux Falls. Thankfully, electricity is working. I have food and shelter. I’m comfortable. Been watching old-time Christmas movies, “Miracle on 34th Street,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “White Christmas” are my favorites. I confess each of them still cause smiles and a few tears.
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ competition raises blood donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Heroes Behind the Badges” blood drive kicked off Friday in Sioux Falls. The annual competition between police and firefighters aims to see which side can raise the most blood donations. Those donations then go to the Community Blood Bank in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
KELOLAND TV
Casino robbery suspect arrested in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man suspected in recent casino robberies was arrested Thursday night. Sioux Falls police were called to the western side of town after a casino employee noticed a car matching the description from a recent robbery. The suspect, 60-year-old Jeffery Kovatch, took off once...
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg man claims roofing company took $17K, no repairs from last summer’s storm damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Harrisburg man continues to wait for repairs to his home from a storm last summer. He claims his 17-thousand dollar payment hangs in limbo, out of his hands in the pockets of the owner of a roofing company. Hoping to get action, he reached out to our I-team.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to stuck vehicle on Minnesota Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are several cars with damage after crews responded to a stuck vehicle Thursday morning. A large truck was stuck in the middle of the road going south at Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue. There were also several cars on the road and onto the sidewalk with visible damage.
dakotanewsnow.com
Yankton Middle School sprinkler bursts due to cold temperatures
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton Firefighters were called for a fire alarm at Yankton Middle School around noon on Friday. According to the Yankton Fire Department, firefighters arrived and found a sprinkler head pipe in a classroom that froze and burst due to extreme cold temperatures. Firefighters along...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU's Paige Meyer returns
dakotanewsnow.com
Heroes Behind the Badges makes push into the new year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 27th annual Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive is making an end-of-the-year push to secure an adequate supply of blood over the holidays. The initiative begins December 23 and goes through January 7. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Police are competing to see which department can recruit the most blood donors. Participants are encouraged to designate their blood donation in honor of the department of their choice.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls nonprofits share needs this season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls organizations including the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, Call to Freedom, the Union Gospel Mission, and the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety have suggested ways the community can help meet the needs of those they serve. Bishop Dudley is asking...
