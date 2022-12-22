ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

104.5 The Team

‘Game Face': New York Giants’ Coach Cites Bizarre Change for Team’s Turnaround

Most sports fans know this, but sports and superstitions go hand-in-hand. Sometimes, baseball players will choose not to step on the foul lines when crossing onto the field of play. Other times, hockey players will put on their skates, socks and pads in a certain order every time. Still other times, athletes and coaches will manipulate their hair in a certain way, or not touch it at all, for weeks at a time in order to ensure they're doing their part to will their team to a win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Buffalo Bills Will Be Missing a Key Offensive Starter on Saturday

The Buffalo Bills are looking to officially clinch the AFC East division this Saturday, when they play at the Chicago Bears at Solider Field. The Bills will leave for Chicago at 7 pm tonight, which was was a change in plans due to Winter Storm Elliott, which will cause blizzard conditions in Buffalo on Friday and Chicago from Thursday into Friday.
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

Spotted in Syracuse! Upstate NY Sports Fans React to Bills’ Courtside Cameo

As the Orange took the floor against Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, a few notable ticket-holders made their way to their seats. One of those people was Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, who parked himself in one of his courtside seats to root on the Orange in their conference home opener. Seated next to him, however, were a few faces that Upstate New York sports fans were quick to recognize.
SYRACUSE, NY
KELOLAND

Vikings come out on top again in final seconds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
