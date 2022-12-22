Read full article on original website
‘Game Face': New York Giants’ Coach Cites Bizarre Change for Team’s Turnaround
Most sports fans know this, but sports and superstitions go hand-in-hand. Sometimes, baseball players will choose not to step on the foul lines when crossing onto the field of play. Other times, hockey players will put on their skates, socks and pads in a certain order every time. Still other times, athletes and coaches will manipulate their hair in a certain way, or not touch it at all, for weeks at a time in order to ensure they're doing their part to will their team to a win.
Report: Bengals’ Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Win vs. Patriots
Cincinnati encountered an unexpected interruption following Saturday’s road victory.
A look at the Giants’ surprising season so far
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Giants insider and Super Bowl champ David Tyree takes a look at the team’s surprising season to date. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Jerry Jones now says it is 'not realistic' for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season
Just about a week after saying Odell Beckham would join the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones now says it is "not realistic" for the receiver to join the team at this time.
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night the Steelers...
Buffalo Bills Will Be Missing a Key Offensive Starter on Saturday
The Buffalo Bills are looking to officially clinch the AFC East division this Saturday, when they play at the Chicago Bears at Solider Field. The Bills will leave for Chicago at 7 pm tonight, which was was a change in plans due to Winter Storm Elliott, which will cause blizzard conditions in Buffalo on Friday and Chicago from Thursday into Friday.
Spotted in Syracuse! Upstate NY Sports Fans React to Bills’ Courtside Cameo
As the Orange took the floor against Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, a few notable ticket-holders made their way to their seats. One of those people was Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, who parked himself in one of his courtside seats to root on the Orange in their conference home opener. Seated next to him, however, were a few faces that Upstate New York sports fans were quick to recognize.
Vikings come out on top again in final seconds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
