easttexasradio.com
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
KLTV
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
KXII.com
Fannin County says goodbye to their judge
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) -After serving his county for four years, Judge Randy Moore was surrounded with friends and colleagues as he said his farewells as county judge and opens his next chapter of retirement. “It seems like yesterday I just began, and four years later, here we are, I can’t...
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Man Jailed For Felony Theft, Burglary
Hunt County arrested Justin Lynn Henley for Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. They also charged him with Burglary of a Building. No bond information was available, and he remained in the Hunt County Detention Center at the last report. No other details were immediately available.
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Wood County Officer Involved Shooting
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Quitman. The DPS reports the incident began when Mineola police were pursuing a suspect on Hwy 37 who had stolen merchandise from Walmart and attempted to run over an officer. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot and killed the suspect.
KLTV
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
Police: Wood County fatal officer-involved shooting began with theft in Mineola Walmart
QUITMAN, Texas — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Wood County courthouse in Quitman, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton. According to the Mineola Police Department, around 2:41 p.m. officers responded to a theft at a Walmart on 135 NE Loop...
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
Terrell mother warns public about 'Amazon' phishing scam after she was victimized
TERRELL, Texas — As we are in full holiday swing, many of us are using Amazon and other shopping sites. A local mother is warning people about a phishing scam, where she is now out thousands of dollars. It’s a scam that’s happening around the country. "I...
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Two killed, one critically injured in overnight crash on U.S. Highway 80
ELMO, Texas — Two people were killed and another critically injured in an overnight crash in northeastern Kaufman County. Around 11:30 p.m., on December 23, 2022, emergency services including the Elmo Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Careflite responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 just east of Ham's Orchards, approximately two miles west of Elmo, Texas.
KLTV
Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks...
Kansas Pair Jailed On Controlled Substance Charge
Campbell Man Arrested In Court On Controlled Substance Warrant. A Kansas pair was jailed this week on one controlled substance charge each, after deputies found approximately 12 grams of the substance in their vehicle during a traffic stop. That same day, a Campbell, Texas man was arrested in court on a controlled substance warrant.
Annona Woman Jailed On Federal Warrant
A 40-year-old Annona, Texas woman was jailed Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022, on a federal warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Mark Estes took Crystal McLin Lipe into custody at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom on a federal warrant for tampering with a consumer product.
inforney.com
Police: Suspect fatally shot by police after fleeing officers after theft at Walmart
A fatal officer-involved shooting began with a theft call at a Mineola Walmart, according to police. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Mineola Police Department officers responded to the Walmart, 135 NE Loop 564, in reference to theft, according to a release from the department. Officers saw the suspect's car attempting to...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Quitman
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the initial information about the pursuit as reported by law enforcement. We regret the error. QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Quitman on Thursday, according to Texas DPS. Mineola Police Department responded to a call about a theft at […]
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police responded to a home on Bellview where a man had crawled through a window. Police searched 22-year-old Braylan Parker Tillery and found marijuana and paraphernalia. They arrested him for Burglary of a Habitation and possession of marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone. His bonds total $31,000. Police arrested...
Trespassing Teen Accused Of Obstruction, Resisting Arrest
A trespassing teen was accused of obstruction and resisting arrest Tuesday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Robble Acosta reported contacting a 19-year-old at 4:41 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, at a Texas Street address, a location the officer was aware the youth had previously been issued a criminal trespass warning, prohibiting him from being on the property.
