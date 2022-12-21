Read full article on original website
Kari Lake loses her legal challenge to the results of the Arizona governor's race
PHOENIX — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake's challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a decision Saturday, Maricopa...
At least 48 people have died across the U.S. in the massive storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 27 in western New York authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead have...
Flavored tobacco products to be removed from California shelves
California store owners are now required to remove all fruity, minty and candy-flavored tobacco from shelves. The ban on flavored-tobacco was initially signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in August 2020 — but a 2 year battle by the tobacco industry delayed the statewide ban. The 2020 law...
Buffalo tries to clear the roads after the Christmas weekend's deadly winter storm
The massive winter storm that has affected much of the country has claimed at least 49 lives so far – more than half of them in western New York. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says at least 28 people have died in the city because of the storm — and that the number is expected to increase. Bodies have been discovered in cars, homes and snowbanks.
