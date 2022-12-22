Read full article on original website
General Hospital Spoilers: Michael tells Carly Willow has leukemia
Friday on General Hospital Willow Tate (Katelynn MacMullenP tried to convince Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) that she fainted because she had not eaten. Once Carly left Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) insisted that its time to let people know that she is sick so they can treat her accordingly. According to General Hospital Blog Michael is going to tell his mother what is going on and this will change everything.
Who Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’ in 2022?
'General Hospital' has undergone many casting changes in 2022; find out which actors have departed the ABC soap opera.
Monica Quartermaine was mentioned on Thanksgiving on General Hospital but where is she?
Leslie Charleson observed 45 years of playing Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital on August 16 but she was nowhere t be seen. Soaps She Knows and other spoilers addressed the event and used quotes from Charleson from past interviews but nothing new was revealed. Monica has not been on screen since the end of January and the last time Charleson was seen was during an interview with Maurice Benard in March on his Vlog State of Mind.
Exiting General Hospital Star Defends His Character: ‘That Has to Count For Something, Sprina Fans’
It’s the moment many have waited for but what’s in store next is anyone’s guess…. “Sprina” fans have been watching and patiently waiting for Spencer and Trina to finally give in to their true feelings on General Hospital. And though she’ll have a tough time navigating the emotional fallout of Rory’s tragic death, could this star-crossed duo finally get a Christmas miracle?
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
Son of ‘General Hospital’ stars Jack and Kristina Wagner died from accidental overdose, officials say
The cause of death for Harrison Wagner, the son of “General Hospital” stars Jack and Kristina Wagner has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. In the report, which was obtained by TODAY.com, Harrison Wagner’s death was labeled an “accident” and the cause listed was “Fentanyl and Alprazolam intoxication.”
Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Says a Heartbreaking Goodbye to Someone Who ‘Was a Light and An Inspiration’
This is never an easy way to end a year. Over the course of his career, Sean Kanan has played many characters, from villainous karate teen Mike Barns in The Karate Kid III to General Hospital‘s fallen golden boy A.J. Quartermaine and The Bold & Beautiful‘s bad-boy Deacon. But in the past decade or so, he’s also tackled a completely new role: that of a writer.
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed
Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
No Mercy: This General Hospital Person Deserves Forgiveness The Least
Sorry seems to be the hardest word. General Hospital wouldn’t be General Hospital if the citizens of Port Charles weren’t constantly doing terrible things…while expecting to be forgiven for them in the end. It’s how killers and blackmailers and mobsters end up walking the streets, free and clear, year after year.
Willow and Carly are infuriating General Hospital fans
Willow and Carly need to tell the truthPhoto byCeleb Dirty Laundry screenshot. General Hospital viewers are speaking out on social media about their frustration with Willow Tait (Katelyn McMullen) and Carly Spencer ( Laura Wright). Both women’s behavior defies logic even in Port Charles. Carly has attempted to pay off Denise McKenzie (Alex Reitveld) to lie to Drew Cain (Cameron Matthison) about Willow's birth mom but Denise wants more money. Fans are angry that Carly has lied about Nina Reeves ( Susan Watros) being Willow's mom and now going to great lengths to keep it a secret.
Meet the Woman Who Left General Hospital Viewers Seeing Double
Viewers were treated to a major cliffhanger — on a Tuesday no less — during the November 29th episode of General Hospital when Holly emerged from the burning cabin engulfed in flames. Well, the ABC soap shared a behind-the-scenes photo to let fans in on a little secret…
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
General Hospital Spoilers: There is much more to Ryan and Heather's relationship
Heather WebberPhoto byABC Soaps in Depth screenshot. General Hospital fans who suspected Heather Webber (Alley Mills) might be the mother of Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) are even more sure after Friday's episode. Heather obtained the keys to Ryan Chamberlain's (Jon Lindstrom) cell and let herself in and engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with the serial killer. She got him to admit he is not locked in which no one else is aware of except Esme. Ryan swore her to silence and time will tell if Heather complies.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane and Jeremy Steal Jack’s Money
Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is furious that Jeremy Stark is in town, and by everything she says, Diane Jenkins is beside herself with worry. However, we (well, some of us) think her nervousness could be an act. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Teaming Up. Diane (Susan Walters) has appreciated using...
Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’
The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
General Hospital’s Sonya Eddy shared heartbreaking last posts about her late father weeks before her death at 55
GENERAL Hospital's Sonya Eddy shared a tragic post about her late father just weeks before her untimely death at 55. The late actress wrote: "Miss you every day," in the now-heartbreaking Instagram caption before close friend Octavia Spencer confirmed her passing on Tuesday. "I was thinking abt our trip to...
She’s Baaack! Bold & Beautiful’s Katrina Bowden Makes a ‘Colorful’ Return to the Screen
The CBS soap actress resurfaces during the holidays. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Katrina Bowden on The Bold and the Beautiful and though it’s hard to tell where Flo has been hiding these days (heck, we hardly ever get to see Wyatt!), the actress is about to unveil a new character this Friday. On December 9, at 8 pm, the Hallmark Channel will premiere The Most Colorful Time of Year, as part of its Countdown to Christmas programming event.
