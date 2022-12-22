SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven’t knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a decision next week,” Rivera said after the game. “I’ll make it early, too, because whoever’s going to start is going to get the chance to work.”

