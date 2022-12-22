Read full article on original website
Ja Morant Drops Big Hint On The Release Of His First Signature Shoe With Nike
Ja Morant teases the Christmas Day release of first signature Nikes.
Bill Russell, Serena Williams And Lionel Messi Defined Sports in 2022
Between retirements (and un-retirements), championships and uplifting moments, 2022 delivered countless storylines in the sports world. But what were the most impactful stories of the year? For better and for worse, it’s hard to narrow things down. The Winter Olympics and FIFA World Cup put two controversial nations on the global stage, while several record-breaking performances happened stateside.
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing for 355 yards, but his second interception set up the go-ahead field goal late in Dallas’ 40-34 victory Saturday. Minshew made his first start this season for the Eagles four days after speaking at the memorial service for his college coach, Mike Leach.
Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven’t knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a decision next week,” Rivera said after the game. “I’ll make it early, too, because whoever’s going to start is going to get the chance to work.”
Chase Young's Return to Action Will, at Long Last, Occur Vs. 49ers
Chase Young's long-awaited return set for Saturday vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Chase Young's 13-plus month recovery from his November 2021 torn ACL will, at long last, culminate with a return to action this weekend. During a Thursday press conference, Ron Rivera announced that Young will play...
