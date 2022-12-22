Read full article on original website
Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Hints at Future Wakanda Stories in the MCU
Marvel Studios recently wrapped up their Phase Four slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it definitely was a great send-off. Wakanda Forever revealed that Shuri (Letitia Wright) succeeds T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as Black Panther after the actor tragically passed away. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams / Iron Heart (Dominique Thorne) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) as the films main antagonist. The film ends in a way that could set up several different stories for the future of Wakanda and the Black Panther, but there haven't been any announcements about a third movie. Ryan Coogler hasn't said anything about doing a third film and he is developing a Wakanda-based series for Disney+, but now the director is hinting at future Wakanda stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent interview with the New York Times, Coogler revealed that he would love to continue doing these stories.
Thunderbolts Fan Art Imagines Ryan Gosling as Sentry for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The studio has already released some amazing first looks at both projects, but it seems as if fans might be more excited for another Phase Five offering. Marvel will release a live-action adaptation of their classic Thunderbolts team, but it will feature a very different lineup than the comics. Just yesterday it was rumored that Sentry would be getting his own project, and the character has been rumored to appear in Thunderbolts for quite sometime. Now, one artist is imagining Ryan Gosling as the character who could possibly take on the Thunderbolts in the MCU.
The Sentry: Who Is Marvel's Superman-Like Character and Where Did He Come From
Marvel Studios is preparing to introduce fans to a plethora of new characters for the first time in Phase Five and Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We already know that the Fantastic Four and Wolverine will be appearing in Phase Five, and we'll also be introduced to iconic Marvel team the Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts is rumored to feature the Squadron Supreme including The Sentry, who is also rumored to have his own project in some form of development. The Sentry has all of the powers of Superman and then some. But if you really want to know who the character is, then we got your back.
World War Hulk Movie Teased by Possible New Marvel Production Company
A suspected Marvel production company is teasing a World War Hulk movie. My Cosmic Circus reports that Shadowstone Productions LLC is indeed working as Marvel Studios. Tracking working titles and trying to determine what they could be referring to is a well-worn practice among MCU obsessives. Sometimes there are character bits in there, and other times there are more outright allusions to glean. At any case, Shadowstone is a rare-Earth mineral in Marvel Comics. Now, why does that matter for World War Hulk? Well, that rock was used to craft the ship that brought Hulk back to his home planet to seek revenge against the Avengers who sent him away during Civil War.
Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire Reveals His Favorite Superheroes, Including DC Characters
Marvel Studios released Spider-Man: No Way Home over a year ago and fans went crazy over the film's use of the multiverse. Not only did it bring back multiple villains from previous Spider-Man movies, it brought back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as both of their respective Peter Parker / Spider-Man. Both of the Spider-Man actors had to team up with Tom Holland's version of the character to take on their greatest foes that included Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Electro, and even The Lizard. Maguire has spoken about his experience returning as the Wall Crawler, but he has never told fans this. During a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything, the actor revealed his favorite superheroes. You can check out his response below, which includes some DC characters.
Marvel's Seventh Infinity Stone Has a Shocking Connection to a Powerful Avenger
Marvel has revealed that there is a seventh Infinity Stone out in the universe (now in Thanos' possession), but we're about to learn that this seventh "Black" Infinity Stone has a deep connection to a powerful Avengers hero. January will bring Thor #30 to comic book stands, and Thor will have a reunion with none other than King Bor to learn some deep secrets about how Asgard is connected to the Black Infinity Stone.
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
'Nightmare Before Christmas' Star Reveals If He's Involved In A Possible Sequel
Chris Sarandon, Jack Skellington's speaking voice, previously said he would crawl across the U.S. to be in a sequel to the Tim Burton classic.
Star Wars: Daniel Craig Reflects on Wearing a "F-cking Stormtrooper" Suit for The Force Awakens
The release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens came with the reveal that Daniel Craig had an uncredited cameo as a stormtrooper, leading many audiences to wonder how he came to land such a role, with the actor recently recalling that he had scored the role merely by asking for it. As compared to his other experiences, filming the cameo wasn't entirely glamorous, as he was sporting an uncomfortable suit of armor, though he admitted he got off relatively easily as compared to stormtroopers who had to wear the garb in the deserts of Tunisia. Craig will next be seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which hits Netflix on December 23rd.
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on "DC Drama" Amid James Gunn's Recasting & Changes
There's been no shortage of speculation about the future of the DC Universe, with James Gunn and Peter Safran teasing elements of their new plans as co-CEOs of DC Studios. The duo's new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters is already including a major recast, with plans to reboot Superman with a new, younger actor going forward, begging the question of what other existing characters could get recast in the process. Shazam! star Zachary Levi is the latest to weigh in on that speculation, assuring fans that although he's unsure exactly what the future holds, he has faith in Gunn and Safran's overall plans. This comes after Levi had previously responded to tweets from fans suggesting that he was being recast, with the actor responding "Oooh, I really wouldn't go believing everything you see on the internet... We all Gucci."
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Crosses $600 Million Globally
Avatar: The Way of Water hit theatres last week, and it's no surprise that the movie is doing well at the box office considering its predecessor has spent most of the last 13 years as the top-grossing film of all time. While it's unclear if the sequel will reach the same success as the first film, the movie has already reached some milestones. Earlier this week, the film earned over $550 million worldwide, it had the best Tuesday of the year, and the second-best Wednesday of the year after Top Gun: Maverick, which was only one of two movies this year to pass $1 billion at the box office (the other being Jurassic World Dominion). Now, Avatar 2 has officially made $600 million globally.
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis: Priscilla Presley Reveals What King of Rock Would Think of Austin Butler
One of the most buzzworthy dramas of this year might have been Elvis, Baz Luhrmann's maximalist take on the life of Elvis Presley. The film has largely been a hit thanks to the performance of Austin Butler in the titular role, with the actor already garnering awards attention for his portrayal. In a recent interview with Deadline, Luhrmann spoke about one unique component of the film's success — a ringing endorsement from Elvis' widow, Priscilla Presley. As Luhrmann put it, Priscilla Presley wrote him a letter after watching the film, in which she shared what she believes Elvia would have thought of Butler's performance.
M. Night Shyamalan Found a Card About Himself While Playing Cards Against Humanity
Imagine you're filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, known to audiences around the world for your dramatic thrillers, which often include twist endings, you're enjoying some holiday time with family playing a card game. The next round of Cards Against Humanity begins and to your shock, the drawn card references you directly. Now that's a twist. The second twist? It actually happened, as the director of Signs, Unbreakable, and Old revealed on social media over the weekend.
DC Reveals New Costumes for Two Superman Family Heroes
Two DC heroes are sporting new looks in the publish's Superman comics. The landmark Action Comics #1050 begins a new era for the Man of Steel, with Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell relaunching Superman while Action Comics is turned into an anthology-style title from writer Philip Kennedy Johnson. Action Comics will have three stories featuring the Superman Family, as Leah Williams and Marguerite Sauvage team up for a three-part story starring Power Girl and spinning out of Lazarus Planet. Just about every member of the Superman Family will receive new costumes, and Sauvage has unveiled concept art for Power Girl and Omen.
Avatar 2 Riding Another Box Office Wave After Second Thursday in Theaters
Avatar: The Way of Water has officially crossed $600 million worldwide at the box office thanks to Wednesday showings, but it turns out that Thursday was a great day for James Cameron's Avatar sequel, as well. Reports are in that Avatar 2 earned another $37.1M internationally and $14.5 domestically from Thursday showings, bringing the film's cumulative total to $464M internationally and just shy of $200 million domestically, for a cumulative total of $661.4M, one week after The Way of Water started screening in theaters.
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Has Wrapped Filming
Power Rangers is already getting the buzz started for its upcoming 30th Anniversary Special, but fans are also looking forward to the next chapter of the mainline series with Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. The new season will bring back the cast of Dino Fury as well as executive producer Simon Bennett, and while we have to wait a bit longer for more details on the season, we do know the show has finished filming. Bennett shared that the wrap party for the show took place on December 9th, and you can find his full post below.
Superman Fan Art Imagines Wolfgang Novogratz as James Gunn’s Man of Steel
Warner Bros. Discovery has been going through a major transitional period due to the recent merger completing. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav made it his mission to find a Kevin Feige type leader for their new DC Studios imprint, and they found it in James Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran recently delivered an official slate of projects that includes a Superman movie that's being written by the director and will not feature Henry Cavill. The new Superman movie will focus on a much younger Man of Steel who just arrived in Metropolis and is working at the Daily Planet. Fans have been wondering who could play the character with names like David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi, and even Wolfgang Novogratz. The latter of the names has starred in a bunch of Netflix movies and even has the look to play Superman. One artist took it upon themselves to design what the actor could look like as the iconic DC character.
Stephen King Jokes About Best Reading Order for Newcomers
With over 60 novels published and 200 short stories, the idea of diving into Stephen King's entire library of books can naturally seem daunting. Luckily for anyone that is not yet a Constant Reader but wants to become one, the modern master of horror has released a hilarious guide for anyone that hasn't read one of his books. Replying to a viral tweet asking for Stephen King recommendations for a newcomer, King simply wrote: "You should start with CARRIE and read EVERYTHING! HAHAHAHAHAHA." King's hilarious reply now has over 60k favorites on Twitter.
Doctor Who Teases Christmas Surprise With New Footage
In an unexpected move, the BBC's Doctor Who has revealed that a surprise...something will drop tomorrow, posting an ominous tweet that simply reads "Tomorrow. #DoctorWho" and included a short snippet of footage with Neil Patrick Harris. The short video that accompanied the social media post featured Harris in a festive accent simply saying, "Worldwide premiere!" With no Christmas Special previously announced as being in the works, the tweet from the Doctor Who account very quickly caused some confusion among fans. One user wrote. "Hang on? You mean a trailer right? Not an actual episode??" with others simply responding with an all-caps "WHAT?"
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares First Look at Winter Finale
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is at the top of its game right now, and season one has been hot since it dropped back in October. After years of waiting, Studio Pierrot brought Ichigo back to the screen this year, and it left fans feeling a certain type of emotional. Now, the anime is about to run into its winter finale, and Bleach just gave us a look at what's in store.
