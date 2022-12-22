Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Yardbarker
Ric Flair rips Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross again, says Scott Steiner didn't take a drug test in WCW
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair talked about the feedback he got about his remarks he made about Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff on last week’s podcast. Flair said the following:. "Just to start it off, I have seen Jim Ross...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Reveals When His WWE Contract Expires
The professional wrestling free agency pool is as hot as it's been in decades. Thanks to the rise of AEW as well as the success of New Japan and Impact Wrestling, wrestlers have an array of options when it comes to inking a deal with a global promotion. This has consequently led the big companies being keen on locking up their top stars with long-term deals, as evident by AEW's recent extensions of Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho as well as Impact's new deal for Rich Swann. WWE motioned for a similar move at the tail end of 2021, as it inked new contracts for both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens just weeks before both were set to become free agents.
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Nikki Cross Teases Return Of Former Stable
Welcome back? Stables have been a huge part of WWE for decades and that will likely continue to be the case for a long time to come. The idea makes perfect sense as a stable allows several wrestlers to get television time at once while often uniting under a common theme. Now a current WWE star is teasing the return of a stable which did not get the best chance in the company.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Swerve Strickland’s Mystery Partner Revealed
On last nights AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland created a new faction called “Mogul Affiliates” with Rick Ross as the hype man. Parker Bordeaux and a mystery man covered in tattoos were the duo with Swerve. Everyone questioned who this man was, but now, Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful Select has learned his identity. You can read below.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Criticizes Uncle Howdy Appearance On Smackdown
The look of the mysterious character known as Uncle Howdy on WWE Smackdown has been criticized by a former WWE writer. Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in October at Extreme Rules, there have also been appearances from a new character named Uncle Howdy. For the past two months, Uncle Howdy only appeared on the video screen often issuing warnings about who Bray Wyatt really is and also warning LA Knight, who Wyatt is feuding with.
wrestletalk.com
New Clue That Another Former WWE Star Is Returning Soon
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Friendship With Sasha Banks
The status of WWE's relationship with Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, is up in the air, but it's looking more and more likely that she'll be appearing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in less than 2 weeks. As rumors continue to swirl about where Varnado could possibly end up next, AEW star Dax Harwood appeared on the "Gentleman Villain" podcast to announce his new show, "FTR with Dax Harwood," and spoke about his relationship with the former world champion.
bodyslam.net
Tony Schiavone Believes Bret Hart Never Reached The Level Of Greatness That Ric Flair Did
The Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most controversial incidents in pro wrestling history, as it is still talked about to this very day. It truly changed Bret Hart’s career, as he eventually went to WCW and suffered a premature retirement. Bret Hart has battled many foes in his...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Name Nearly Fired By Triple H
A report has emerged suggesting that WWE threatened to fire a Hall of Famer if they took an independent booking. D-Von Dudley was all set to be in Bully Ray’s corner at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tribute To the Extreme show on December 17. Although D-Von had been advertised...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks Potentially Working For AEW
Sasha Banks is one of professional wrestling's hottest commodities right now. Upon reports of Banks' exit from WWE, the multi-time Women's Champion has attracted much attention, as her wrestling bookings are said to open back up on January 1, 2023. While she's reportedly locked in for a series of appearances with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, another exciting possibility has emerged as well.
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Keith Lee’s Mystery Attacker On AEW Dynamite Revealed
Keith Lee finally saw the true colors of Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite this week. The big man was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man on the show last night. The two men were soon revealed to be a part of Swerve’s “Mogul Affiliates” stable.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Believes She Is Too Green To Go After AEW Women’s Title
Jade Cargill has dominated the AEW women’s division ever since her debut in 2020, thanks to her imposing figure and strength. Her current undefeated streak has been compared to Goldberg’s in WCW and it is not hard to see why. While Cargill is dominant, her in-ring skills and experience still leave a lot to be desired for many fans. In fact, Cargill believes she is still too green to go after the AEW Women’s Championship.
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Dies at 45
The organization announced the news of the former light heavyweight star’s passing Saturday night.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Invites Bayley To A Drinking Session
It appears AEW star Dax Harwood's new podcast won't be devoid of drunken rants. WWE superstar Bayley, among the many wrestlers who reacted to the news of Harwood's podcast, has been invited by the FTR member for a live drinking session once the show hits the airwaves. "You should be...
