The professional wrestling free agency pool is as hot as it's been in decades. Thanks to the rise of AEW as well as the success of New Japan and Impact Wrestling, wrestlers have an array of options when it comes to inking a deal with a global promotion. This has consequently led the big companies being keen on locking up their top stars with long-term deals, as evident by AEW's recent extensions of Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho as well as Impact's new deal for Rich Swann. WWE motioned for a similar move at the tail end of 2021, as it inked new contracts for both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens just weeks before both were set to become free agents.

1 DAY AGO