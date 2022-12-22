Share your holiday greetings with Eyewitness News

We want to remind you of a holiday tradition here at Eyewitness News.

For the 22nd time, we will share your holiday messages on Christmas morning.

Tell us what your hopes are for the new year, who you are thankful for, what you will miss and what you won't miss.

We'll read some of them during our Christmas morning newscasts starting at 6 a.m. on Channel 7.

You can send them to us at Bill.S.Ritter.xmas@wabc.com or submit them below.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News