RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight Into What Caused Her Mysterious Black Eye
Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's biggest mystery has been solved…sort of. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
The Hollywood Gossip
Farrah Abraham Posts Unrecognizable Throwback, Accidentally Reminds Fans of How Much Work She's Had Done
Farrah Abraham has never been shy about her fondness for cosmetic procedures. The former Teen Mom star has had just about every kind of “work” done at one time or another, and as a result, her appearance has been considerably transformed over the years. That might be why...
toofab.com
Teen Mom Family Reunion Stars Break Down Ashley Beef And React to Her 'Crazy' Briana Fight (Exclusive)
"It was chaos. And when bodily fluids started being thrown around, I was like, okay, that's enough." Tensions were high when the women of "Teen Mom Family Reunion" got together to film the show's second season -- and Ashley Jones was at the center of a lot of the drama.
toofab.com
Bentley Joins Maci at Teen Mom Reunion, Reveals Where Things Stand with Dad Ryan Edwards
The 14-year-old opens up about going to therapy, as mom Maci reveals where she stands with Ryan's parents Jen and Larry. Maci Bookout McKinney and Ryan Edwards' son Bentley, now 14, made his first appearance in years on a "Teen Mom" reunion -- joining Maci and Taylor McKinney for an update on everything going on in the teen's life.
He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son
There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)
“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
Tori Spelling Hospitalized After Having a "Hard Time Breathing"
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling is putting her health first this holiday season. With just a few days to go until Christmas, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, revealed that she's been hospitalized after having a "hard time breathing." According to Us...
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Have "So Much to Be Grateful for" After "Scary" Car Accident
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling extra grateful this holiday season. Earlier this month, the Dancing With the Stars judge and his fiancée were traveling to the California mountains when they experienced a scare on the roads. "On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary...
The Hollywood Gossip
Scott Disick and Travis Barker: EVERYBODY Knows They Can't Stand Each Other, Report Claims
Scott Disick only stopped trying to win back Kourtney Kardashian after she remarried three times. All three of those weddings were with Travis Barker. Life is complicated sometimes. For months, multiple outlets and insiders have observed the gulf between Scott and Travis. They’re part of the same large celebrity family....
Why Chase Chrisley Stayed Silent on Parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's Prison Sentence—Until Now
Watch: Here’s When Todd & Julie Chrisley Will Begin Serving Prison Sentence. Chase Chrisley had his reasons for keeping a tight lip. One month after his parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to multiple years in prison, the Growing Up Chrisley star is finally speaking out. "I...
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Says She Doesn’t “Really Like” Robyn Brown Amid Marriage Drama
Watch: Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT. Gwendlyn Brown is weighing in on the ongoing Sister Wives drama. The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of Kody Brown and Christine Brown, is revealing how she really feels about Robyn Brown, who is now the only remaining sister wife married to Kody.
Sports Reporter Gives Candid, Comical Rant While Covering Blizzard
This sports reporter gave his latest assignment the cold shoulder—literally. KWWL sports anchor Mark Woodley went from delivering the news to being the news after going viral for his very honest...
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo From Hospital After Undergoing Procedure for Back Injury
Watch: Chip & Joanna Gaines: Any Couple Can Have What We Have. Joanna Gaines is on the mend. The Magnolia Network star gave Instagram followers an update on her health, explaining that she recently underwent surgery for a decades-old injury stemming from her high school cheerleading days. "I hurt my...
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans Sparks Marriage Trouble Rumors After 'Ruined' Birthday
There may be trouble in paradise between Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans and David Eason, again. According to The Sun, Evans and Eason may be on the outs based on the reality star's latest social media activity. The ordeal revolves around Evans' birthday, which she said was "ruined" by her husband.
Leonardo DiCaprio grabs dinner with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas
Old habits die hard. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted getting dinner with actress Victoria Lamas — who is 25 years his junior — in Hollywood on Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and model, 23, were spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club separately before getting into a car together, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday. DiCaprio appeared to be having a good time with the “Talk Later” actress as he was seen laughing with her while driving away. Lamas looked effortlessly chic in a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black pants and a black leather jacket. She styled her hair in...
The Truth About Those Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas Photos
Watch: Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio SPOTTED Leaving Same NYC Hotspot. Once upon a time...Leonardo DiCaprio was rumored to be dating a new woman. The Wolf of Wall Street star, who split from girlfriend Camila Morrone in August after four years, recently sparked romance rumors with Victoria Lamas, the daughter of Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas. Victoria, 23, and Leonardo, 48, were photographed on Dec. 20 entering a car together after leaving The Birds Streets Club in Los Angeles, but a source close to the situation tells E! News what's really going on between the pair.
TODAY.com
John Mayer explains why he doesn’t ‘date that much’ after quitting drinking 6 years ago
John Mayer is done with the dating game — at least when it comes to playing by his old rules. Mayer’s love life made headlines for years as he went out with a long list of musical hitmakers and Hollywood stars. But in a new interview on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, he explained why that part of his reputation is a thing of the past.
How Teen Mom's Leah Messer Is Moving On After "Difficult" Split From Jaylan Mobley
Watch: "Teen Mom" Stars GUSH Over Their Relationships. Leah Messer is on the road to healing following her breakup from fiancé Jaylan Mobley. The Teen Mom 2 star is speaking out about the split for the first time since the two announced in a joint statement on Instagram in October that they had called it quits after more than a year together.
Kendall Jenner Gets Busted for By Far Perfume’s Daydream Ad Campaign in Shock Orange Look
By Far debuted the Daydream fragrance collection with an ethereal campaign featuring Kendall Jenner swaying to a melodious Mariah Carey classic. The collection dropped on Sep. 15, following an 6-year run of platonically colorful handbags, sandals, thigh-high boots and more — all of which will either bring you back to the year 2000 or take you into the future. Throughout the campaign, you’ll find Kendall Jenner styled in vivid apparel herself with a palm-sized By Far Daydream fragrance attached to the prong of her bottoms or the satchel of her purse. And as the face of Daydream, Jenner now poses in an electric...
Dream Kardashian, 6, Smiles As She Snuggles Aunt Khloe At Holiday Road With True, 4
It’s almost Christmas, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True and niece Dream were all getting into the holiday spirit during a trip to Los Angeles’ Holiday Road on Thursday, December 22. The Good American founder shared tons of adorable photos and videos from their outing on her Instagram Story. Dream, 6, cozied up to her Aunt Khloe, 38, as True, 4, gave her mom a big hug, clearly in the holiday spirit.
