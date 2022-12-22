ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to biggest snubs on Pro Bowl rosters

By Arthur Weinstein
 3 days ago
It didn’t take long Wednesday night for NFL fans to storm Twitter to argue about who got left off the rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Some deserving players always miss out on Pro Bowl honors. They have to draw the line somewhere, and players who’ve had a great season get snubbed.

It happens every year. That doesn’t make things any less painful for the players who got snubbed — or their fans.

Here are fan reactions to some major Pro Bowl snubs this year:

“Tua can add ‘ Pro Bowl snub’ to the doubters narrative. Fans voted for him more than any other NFL player but players and coaches looked elsewhere on their ballots,” tweeted Palm Beach Post Miami Dolphins reporter Joe Schad , mentioning Tagovailoa , who led fan voting for the Pro Bowl games but was passed over by the players and coaches who picked the roster.

“ I know Justin Herbert has insane competition, but him not being in the Pro Bowl is tough,” tweeted Matt Verderame , NFL reporter at FanSided. Along with the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, Verderame mentioned six other players, including San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey , Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler and New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed. McCaffrey seems to be one of the biggest omissions, judging from Twitter reactions.

“@Jay_MostWanted and @CGJXXIII were completely robbed,” tweeted Philly Eagles , referencing Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Not unusual to see deserving players miss out from a team that is already sending a boatload of players to the Pro Bowl Games. The Eagles are sending eight players, led by MVP-contender QB Jalen Hurts .

“No Jaycee Horn is insane to me,” tweeted Justin Fried, referencing the Carolina Panthers cornerback.

“Jaycee Horn was the biggest snub of the Pro Bowl & it’s not even close. Not even trying be biased but that man has played like the best CB in football this year,” tweeted another fan .

“My pro bowl snub is obviously Justin Fields ,” tweeted Caminem about the Chicago Bears quarterback.

“I do think Jaylen Waddle absolutely shouldve been a Pro Bowler as well, 1100+ yards at this point and didnt get in and it feels crazy,” tweeted Big Game Bengal , giving a shoutout to the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

“Andrew Thomas not making the Pro Bowl has to be the biggest snub,” tweeted Aaron Warsaw , one of many fans who felt the New York Giants tackle got robbed.

We definitely haven’t heard the end of these debates. The Pro Bowl Games, a new format featuring skills competitions and a flag football game, will be held Feb. 5.

