Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

LSU mourns passing of 1981 Final Four team member Willie Sims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced the passing of Willie Sims, a member of the university’s 1981 NCAA Final Four Team. According to the university, Sims died at the age of 64 on Friday, Dec. 23. The university added that he had been in a hospital since suffering a heart attack in August.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD updates public on resources available to help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is letting the public know what resources the city has available, especially related to domestic violence. New numbers from BRPD show an increase in domestic violence shootings. Chief Murphy Paul was surrounded by partners from several organizations on Wednesday, Dec....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Flight cancellations, power outages nationwide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As winter weather moves through parts of the U.S. some airlines are canceling flights, impacting those who could be traveling for the holidays. According to FlightAware.com, thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled altogether on Friday, Dec. 23 in major cities like Atlanta, Washington D.C., Dallas, Miami, and Los Angeles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Boil water advisory issued for Assumption Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A precautionary boil water advisory is in place across Assumption Parish. The announcement was made on Facebook by Assumption Parish Waterworks District No. 1. Officials say the advisory was issued because of low pressure in certain areas of the parish. “Everyone may not be affected,...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB

WANTED: EBRSO looking for burglar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a home near Burbank Drive. The burglary reportedly happened Monday, Dec. 12, on Spring Cove Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, a victim reported that someone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New probation, parole officers earn badges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nineteen new probation and parole officers have joined the Louisiana Department of Safety and Corrections. These new officers took their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 22. “Congratulations to the newest members of our Probation and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

NBA Youngboy, others donating thousands of toys before Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Never Broke Again family, Fredo Bang and TG Kommas will be giving away toys on Christmas Eve at the Unity in the Community Christmas drive. According to officials, they will be donating over 1,000 toys, bikes, coats, and athletic shoes. They will also be donating toys to OLOL Children’s Hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: Holiday foods that are healthy-ish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the holiday season and there’s no shortage of feasts filled with favorite foods and maybe some overindulgence. But you might be surprised to know that some of the season’s most popular indulgences actually have some nutritious value—but there’s a catch. Consumer Reports reveals the traditional holiday treats with hidden benefits.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: Never use your oven for heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’ve heard the warnings before: Never, ever use an oven to heat your home. Yet Consumer Reports found that an alarming number of families still do it, putting their health and safety at risk. With colder weather here, CR offers some safer heating alternatives.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR nonprofit treats 10 families to holiday shopping spree

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ten families in the Capital City were treated to a special holiday gift on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The nonprofit organization, Project 70805, along with Aetna and Williams Architecture hosted “The Wish List” giveaway. The families, who were nominated, submitted wish lists and then...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting reported at apartment complex on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting was reported at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge on Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning. According to officials, the shooting happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments, near W. Parker Blvd., just before 8 a.m. There is no word on what led up to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead in shooting at LSU off-campus apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at an LSU off-campus apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments on Burbank Drive near West Parker Boulevard just before 8 a.m. According to BRPD, the shooting is being...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Cold weather tips for your home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits. As the arctic blast approaches the Capital Region, don’t forget the last-minute protections, particularly pipes. Homeowners can turn on their faucets, open up their cabinets, and wrap up their pipes to prevent a burst or freeze.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito passes away

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - The Port Allen Police Department confirmed the passing of Port Allen City Marshal, Mike Zito. Zito passed away on Monday, Dec. 19 due to natural causes. Zito had nearly 50 years of law enforcement experience in West Baton Rouge Parish. He was a husband...
PORT ALLEN, LA
WAFB

WAFB

