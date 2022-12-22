FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Livingston Parish School Board unanimously passes new policy against Critical Race Theory
LSU mourns passing of 1981 Final Four team member Willie Sims
BRPD updates public on resources available to help
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Flight cancellations, power outages nationwide
BREC’s Rainbow Trout fishing rodeo kicks off at 4 parks in EBR; Here’s where to go
Boil water advisory issued for Assumption Parish
WANTED: EBRSO looking for burglar
New probation, parole officers earn badges
NBA Youngboy, others donating thousands of toys before Christmas
CONSUMER REPORTS: Holiday foods that are healthy-ish
CONSUMER REPORTS: Never use your oven for heat
Holiday blood donations vital to saving lives this winter
BR nonprofit treats 10 families to holiday shopping spree
Shooting reported at apartment complex on Burbank Drive
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office distributes Christmas gifts
1 dead in shooting at LSU off-campus apartments
Natural gas outages may continue in part of Livingston Parish because of ‘all-time high’ demand
St. Vincent de Paul making a difference by serving hot meals on Christmas day
Cold weather tips for your home
Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito passes away
WAFB
