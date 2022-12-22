ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WMBB

Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WEAR

30-year-old Pensacola man dies after crash on Mobile Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Escambia County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. According to FHP, an 82-year-old woman from California was attempting to make a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven Body Found

Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County. Last minute Christmas shopping at the Panama City Farmers Market. Updated: 11 hours ago. Shopping for last-minute gifts at your local farmers market. Deck the halls with NewsChannel 7 Today.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Convicted Pensacola felon turns himself in after high-speed vehicle chase, shooting in Santa Rosa Co.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit and shooting in a Navarre Publix parking lot turned himself into the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking amphetamine […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Advocates aid homeless as Northwest Florida undergoes freezing temperatures

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Temperatures felt in Northwest Florida Friday night can be especially dangerous for the increasing number of homeless people in our community. Several shelters opened their doors with more beds to help. Advocates argue cold nights like Friday highlight the greater need for more low-barrier resources for the...
WKRG News 5

2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
TAMPA, FL
WEAR

Waterfront Rescue Mission hosts annual Christmas Feast in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Waterfront Rescue Mission is serving more than 4,000 meals to people in need this week. Waterfront is hosting their annual Christmas Feast Friday at 11 a.m. at their Herman Avenue location in Pensacola, but this year is a little different. They've provided to-go meals to six organizations...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Investigation underway after fire destroys mobile home in Bratt

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Bratt Friday evening. According to NorthEscambia.com, a structure fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of Still Road, just 1.5 miles south of West Highway 4. Firefighters say when they arrived...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
BOCA RATON, FL
WJHG-TV

OCSO Deputy shot and killed while responding to a call

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they are grieving and are heartbroken after one of their deputies was shot and killed. The sheriff’s office reports that Corporal Ray Hamilton, a member of the OCSO Special Response Team, died from his injuries at a local hospital after being shot while responding to a call on North Park Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

