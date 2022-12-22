Read full article on original website
Related
Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
WEAR
Willingham Seafood Company in Valparaiso mourns the loss of business from fire
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A business in Valparaiso is at a total loss Saturday morning after a fire broke out at the company's building. The fire happened at the Willingham Seafood Company located on 195 N John Sims Pkwy. According to the company, multiple fire departments and police officers in...
WEAR
Officials: 1 person transported to hospital after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Saturday morning. The accident took place around 11:20 a.m. on W Hayes St. and N Q St. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was initially reported with entrapment after two vehicles collided...
WEAR
Northwest Florida organization warns domestic violence doesn't take off during holidays
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- As many families celebrate this Christmas together, it's important to remember that domestic violence doesn't take a day off, just because it's a holiday. This Christmas, you've got different personalities, often mixing with alcohol at parties, plus the overall seasonal stress. It can be a recipe...
WEAR
'Treecycle' Christmas tree disposal offered for Santa Rosa County residents
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County Public Works offers an environmentally friendly option for residents who would like to "treecycle" their Christmas tree this year. Officials have five drop-off locations for trees until Jan. 15. which include:. Jay Transfer Station - Transfer Station Road, Jay. Central Landfill -...
WEAR
30-year-old Pensacola man dies after crash on Mobile Highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Escambia County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. According to FHP, an 82-year-old woman from California was attempting to make a...
getthecoast.com
Extremely cold weather across Northwest Florida for the Christmas Holiday Weekend
On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox sent out an update regarding the incoming arctic air that is moving toward the northern Gulf Coast. Overall, the forecast has had little change, with the exception of a HARD FREEZE WATCH now coming into the picture. According to...
How to prevent freezing pipes during freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue responds to fire at Brent Lane Burger King
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at the Brentwood Shopping Center Mall Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the Burger King on 15 Brent Lane around 9 a.m. after a smoke alarm was set off. According to firefighters, the building was evacuated while...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven Body Found
Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County. Last minute Christmas shopping at the Panama City Farmers Market. Updated: 11 hours ago. Shopping for last-minute gifts at your local farmers market. Deck the halls with NewsChannel 7 Today.
Convicted Pensacola felon turns himself in after high-speed vehicle chase, shooting in Santa Rosa Co.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit and shooting in a Navarre Publix parking lot turned himself into the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking amphetamine […]
WEAR
Advocates aid homeless as Northwest Florida undergoes freezing temperatures
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Temperatures felt in Northwest Florida Friday night can be especially dangerous for the increasing number of homeless people in our community. Several shelters opened their doors with more beds to help. Advocates argue cold nights like Friday highlight the greater need for more low-barrier resources for the...
2 new Florida license plates now available
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
WEAR
Waterfront Rescue Mission hosts annual Christmas Feast in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Waterfront Rescue Mission is serving more than 4,000 meals to people in need this week. Waterfront is hosting their annual Christmas Feast Friday at 11 a.m. at their Herman Avenue location in Pensacola, but this year is a little different. They've provided to-go meals to six organizations...
WEAR
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on Highway 90 in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Highway 90 is back open following a crash in Walton County Thursday night. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Highway 90 in Mossy Head is shut down after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night. The crash took place at around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 90 and Hinote Road. Florida...
WEAR
Investigation underway after fire destroys mobile home in Bratt
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Bratt Friday evening. According to NorthEscambia.com, a structure fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of Still Road, just 1.5 miles south of West Highway 4. Firefighters say when they arrived...
WEAR
Officials: Suspect in custody after barricading themselves in a vehicle in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly barricading himself inside of a vehicle in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. The incident took place on Scenic Highway and Summit Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. According to investigators, during the incident Pensacola Police were asking residents to stay away from...
First Coast News
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
WJHG-TV
OCSO Deputy shot and killed while responding to a call
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they are grieving and are heartbroken after one of their deputies was shot and killed. The sheriff’s office reports that Corporal Ray Hamilton, a member of the OCSO Special Response Team, died from his injuries at a local hospital after being shot while responding to a call on North Park Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach.
Comments / 0