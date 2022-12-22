Read full article on original website
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
KHON2
Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community battles on Oahu, Maui highlight tensions over access to public trails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Jim Barrett, who lives outside the gated community, loves taking his dog Ulu to the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail.
KHON2
Day 14 Countdown 2 Christmas With Lanai TRANSIT
Honolulu (KHON2) – In another edition of Countdown to Christmas, Santa and Mikey the Elf feature luxury handbags, made in Hawaii. Lanai TRANSIT is the only brand of handbags in Hawaii, based on the concept of “Luxury Travel.” Lanai TRANSIT is a newly extended brand from Elise Tran, a high-end collection of purses made in Hawaii.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of December 19)
Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis has your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808. Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiʻi Life Flight, community mourn loss of fallen crew members during Big Island vigil
As the sun set Thursday, Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew and members of the Big Island community gathered at Old Kona Airport Beach Park to say goodbye to a flight nurse, a paramedic and a pilot. The three crew members went missing after their medical transport aircraft apparently crashed on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Willie K. singing 'O Holy Night'
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life.
Pacific Northwest weather delays flights in Hawaii
Crazy and overwhelming is how most of the travelers flying to and from the northwest describe the airport in Hawaii the day before Christmas eve.
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Poche ohana
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring holiday cheer to families who could use a little help this Season. KITV4 visited Chasarae Poche who, after years of domestic violence, left her...
The story of an ʻakiapōlāʻau named Christmas
In the sprawling 19,000 acre forest of Pu‘u Maka‘ala Natural Area Reserve on Hawai'i Island live some of the endangered species of Hawai'i. A species of the the Hawaiian honeycreeper known as ʻakiapōlāʻau struggles to survive in the tide of modern global warming as two species of Hawaiian honeycreepers hang on the edge of total extinction.
mauinow.com
College student from Maui awarded scholarship for Native Hawaiians studying STEM
Maui’s Bryan Pontanilla was recognized as one of eight Paubox Kahikina STEM Scholarship recipients at a luncheon Wednesday in Honolulu. Pontanilla is a graduate of Maui High School and is now attending Portland State University majoring in architecture. He was selected as one of eight Native Hawaiians studying STEM...
KITV.com
Second crew member in downed Maui Hawaii Life Flight identified; vigils honor their service
A second crewmember onboard the Maui medic flight that went down last week has been identified. In a Hawaii Life Flight Facebook post, family identified Gabriel Camacho as the flight paramedic on board the missing plane. By KITV Web Staff.
KHON2
Hamilton in Hawaii
High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. The Broadway musical Hamilton has made its was to Hawaii! After a couple weeks of performances, we sat down with the stars of the show, Morgan Wood and DeAundré Woods, to hear how the shows have been going for them.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Axis deer found dead on Maui did not have shark marks, DLNR says
There have been reports on social media about a shark attacking an axis deer that was in the water fronting the pond at Menehune Shores in Kīhei, Maui. How exactly would that happen? And why would deer be so close to shore, or in the ocean at all?. It...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
Kitchen fire burns home in Makawao
According to the Maui Fire Department, crews arrived and found a house in flames.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui
Authorities said Magellan Avenue is closed between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street. Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui. Allen and her husband were snorkeling off Keawakapu Beach earlier this month when she was attacked by a tiger shark. Crews work to put out brush...
The Waikele Christmas lights are back
You don't have to travel to the North Pole to see this Hawaiian winter wonderland.
KHON2
Hawaii Self Storage Wishes Clients a Merry Christmas
It has been a stressful and tough past few years, so Hawai’i Self Storage wanted to create a gift of thankfulness and Aloha back to their customers and to the entire community. To do that, they recorded O HOLY NIGHT, a traditional, Christmas-Classic that they hoped to bring families together through Aloha. It has over 73 thousand views within a few weeks on Youtube in hopes that it will continue to grow every holiday season.
