Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Grading the Cornhuskers' Early National Signing Day Haul
Here's a breakdown of all the players new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule signed for his first recruiting class as the Cornhuskers' head coach.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker History Highlights - December 22
What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. The distance: 61 yards. The star: Ricky Simmons. The date: Sept. 18, 1982. The outcome: Huskers 68,...
WOWT
Creighton prepares for Christmas showdown against DePaul
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a unique Christmas afternoon for Creighton mens basketball, the Jays will play on the 25th of December for only the second time. The first game was a 92-61 loss at Seattle in 1953. Sunday’s game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by FOX following the Packers Dolphins game. The BIG EAST was looking for volunteers back in the spring.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pierre football standouts sign Letters of Intent with Ohio State and Nebraska
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a big day for these two Pierre Governors... This morning they signed on the dotted line with big-time college football programs. Lincoln Kienholz and Jason Maciejczak helped the Govs to a 6th straight state 11-AA title in November and now they will continue their careers at a very high level.
WOWT
Kalkbrenner returns as Creighton beats Butler 78-56
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The big man scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting as Creighton beat Butler 78-56. It snaps a six game losing streak in a season of streaks, it all started with a six-game winning streak. The Bluejays are now 7-6 overall and 1-1 in the BIG EAST.
1011now.com
Road conditions in Lincoln - 6:45am Thursday
The People’s City Mission held a memorial, while at the same time urging those who are without a home to seek shelter. Signing Day: Huskers add 27 players, including Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman. Updated: 15 hours ago. Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska has 27 scholarship players,...
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 23
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 23. 6. Snowblowers working overtime as a new era opens at Mt. Crescent. Even before there were chairlifts and Sno-Cats, locals found their way up and...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man drives snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
WOWT
Emily's Friday night forecast
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 7 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Walker & Dunlop Provides $20.9M Refinancing for Two Communities in Nebraska
LINCOLN and ASHLAND, Neb. — Walker & Dunlop has provided HUD refinancings for Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lincoln and Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. Walker & Dunlop’s Kevin Giusti and Mikko Erkamaa led the teams in both deals on behalf of MJ Senior Housing. Both transactions refinanced floating-rate debt and provided cash proceeds.
