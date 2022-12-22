ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice

Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska adds offensive tackle Ben Scott from transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another transfer just two days after 31 new Huskers signed to play for the university. Ben Scott, an offensive tackle who spent four seasons at Arizona State, signed with Nebraska on Friday. The Hawaii native played in 11 games last season for the...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State

(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
BOISE, ID
247Sports

Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls

Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
LINCOLN, NE
MaxPreps

Where did Nebraska's Top 10 football prospects sign?

The activity and suspense from early signing day has wrapped up and Nebraska can lay claim to 13 recruits who signed an FBS National Letter of Intent to play football at the next level. Four other Cornhusker State athletes signed the paperwork to walk-on at the University of Nebraska. In all, 12 of Nebraska's finest prep football players have officially joined Husker Nation as players.
LINCOLN, NE
thezone939.com

Husker Volleyball Adds Transfer Merritt Beason

(Lincoln, NE) - The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker History Highlights - December 22

What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. The distance: 61 yards. The star: Ricky Simmons. The date: Sept. 18, 1982. The outcome: Huskers 68,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Creighton prepares for Christmas showdown against DePaul

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a unique Christmas afternoon for Creighton mens basketball, the Jays will play on the 25th of December for only the second time. The first game was a 92-61 loss at Seattle in 1953. Sunday’s game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by FOX following the Packers Dolphins game. The BIG EAST was looking for volunteers back in the spring.
OMAHA, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

Pierre football standouts sign Letters of Intent with Ohio State and Nebraska

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a big day for these two Pierre Governors... This morning they signed on the dotted line with big-time college football programs. Lincoln Kienholz and Jason Maciejczak helped the Govs to a 6th straight state 11-AA title in November and now they will continue their careers at a very high level.
PIERRE, SD
WOWT

Kalkbrenner returns as Creighton beats Butler 78-56

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The big man scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting as Creighton beat Butler 78-56. It snaps a six game losing streak in a season of streaks, it all started with a six-game winning streak. The Bluejays are now 7-6 overall and 1-1 in the BIG EAST.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Road conditions in Lincoln - 6:45am Thursday

The People’s City Mission held a memorial, while at the same time urging those who are without a home to seek shelter. Signing Day: Huskers add 27 players, including Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman. Updated: 15 hours ago. Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska has 27 scholarship players,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 23

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 23. 6. Snowblowers working overtime as a new era opens at Mt. Crescent. Even before there were chairlifts and Sno-Cats, locals found their way up and...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Emily's Friday night forecast

Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 7 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
OMAHA, NE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Walker & Dunlop Provides $20.9M Refinancing for Two Communities in Nebraska

LINCOLN and ASHLAND, Neb. — Walker & Dunlop has provided HUD refinancings for Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lincoln and Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. Walker & Dunlop’s Kevin Giusti and Mikko Erkamaa led the teams in both deals on behalf of MJ Senior Housing. Both transactions refinanced floating-rate debt and provided cash proceeds.
ASHLAND, NE

