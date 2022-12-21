ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

WTHI

Popular Terre Haute-based coffee shop announces third location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute coffee shop will soon add an additional location. Little Bear Coffee Company announced the opening of a third location. The business posted a picture of the new spot on Facebook. The building is located on south Third Street, near Lincoln Street.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Press release: City of Bloomington reports five new Covid-19 employee cases

The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian:. Andrew Krebbs, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor. Bloomington, Ind. – Five City workers have reported positive results of COVID-19 tests since the December 15 update, including one Department of Public Works (DPW) employee, one Bloomington Police Department (BPD) employee, and three City Hall employees.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WRTV

Friends search for missing Avon man

Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
AVON, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Indianapolis

Summer might be one of Indiana’s shorter seasons, but as Hoosiers prep for warmer temperatures in the future, the quest for fantastic swimming spots is on. We want to let you know about a few swimming holes that are popular with both locals and visitors near Indianapolis. Once the temperatures begin to rise, these lakes and rivers will aid in your cooling down.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
townepost.com

The Future of Fishers

The future of Fishers looks bright on many fronts, as multiple developments and exciting projects are poised to shape the city’s landscape for the years and decades to come. Fishers continues to be an attractive destination for multi-million dollar investments in several industries, including hospitality, while continuing to incorporate a vibrant arts scene. Thanks to the strong leadership in Fishers, these developments continue to move forward in an expeditious way.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Portion of U.S. 36 in Avon expected to reopen Thursday

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A stretch of U.S. 36 in Avon is expected to reopen to traffic on Thursday, state highway officials said. It will fully reopen after crews have placed temporary striping for the road’s winter configuration as part of the ongoing added travel lanes project, the Indiana Department of Transportation said in a statement.
AVON, IN
Current Publishing

Candidate for Carmel’s Central District seat wants to rein in redevelopment, prevent ‘woke culture’

Chuck Ford has long been interested in politics, but his career as a teacher, coach and other positions kept him too busy to become deeply involved for many years. Even after retiring, Ford didn’t plan to run for office, but that changed after city officials approved construction of a six-story mixed-use development adjacent to his neighborhood, despite remonstrance from many nearby residents. So, Ford, a Republican who previously attempted to limit development near the Johnson Addition neighborhood by having it named a historic district, launched a campaign for the Carmel City Council’s Central District seat in the 2023 municipal elections.
CARMEL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Larry Wayne Holmes II

Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home with his son. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes,...
BEDFORD, IN
bloomingtonil.gov

City of Bloomington Parking Ban to Go Into Effect

The City of Bloomington will enact a Snow Route Parking Ban starting at 8 A.M. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, that will remain in effect until 8 A.M. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Residents who live in areas designated as snow routes are asked to move vehicles off the streets to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Furnace tips for extreme cold

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday, technicians shared tips to make sure your home stays warm in the frigid days ahead. “With the temperatures that we’re going to be experiencing Thursday we anticipate quite a few calls coming in,” the HVAC manager at Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, Dylan Evans, said.
FRANKLIN, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

Indianapolis/Garfield Park: Mayor Joe Hogsett recently joined the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) and city leaders to celebrate the reopening of the newly renovated Shelby Street bridge over Bean Creek and the successful infrastructure projects included in the 2022 capital infrastructure program. This season has seen more than $240 million in major improvements including the widening of the Monon Trail, the two-way conversion of Fort Wayne Avenue, work to improve drainage systems along Broad Ripple Avenue, and many other projects that aimed to improve roadways, rehabilitate bridges, enhance pedestrian safety, and improve stormwater infrastructure. The press conference highlighted work recently completed on the Shelby Street bridge over Bean Creek. Reopened last week, this $1.1 million project saw the rehabilitation of the existing earth-filled, arched bridge. The first major rehabilitation since its construction in 1926, work included patching and reconstructing a portion of the arch ring, replacing the west spandrel wall, both sidewalks and bridge railings.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

