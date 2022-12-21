Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Popular Terre Haute-based coffee shop announces third location
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute coffee shop will soon add an additional location. Little Bear Coffee Company announced the opening of a third location. The business posted a picture of the new spot on Facebook. The building is located on south Third Street, near Lincoln Street.
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: City of Bloomington reports five new Covid-19 employee cases
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian:. Andrew Krebbs, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor. Bloomington, Ind. – Five City workers have reported positive results of COVID-19 tests since the December 15 update, including one Department of Public Works (DPW) employee, one Bloomington Police Department (BPD) employee, and three City Hall employees.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
Friends search for missing Avon man
Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Indianapolis
Summer might be one of Indiana’s shorter seasons, but as Hoosiers prep for warmer temperatures in the future, the quest for fantastic swimming spots is on. We want to let you know about a few swimming holes that are popular with both locals and visitors near Indianapolis. Once the temperatures begin to rise, these lakes and rivers will aid in your cooling down.
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
townepost.com
The Future of Fishers
The future of Fishers looks bright on many fronts, as multiple developments and exciting projects are poised to shape the city’s landscape for the years and decades to come. Fishers continues to be an attractive destination for multi-million dollar investments in several industries, including hospitality, while continuing to incorporate a vibrant arts scene. Thanks to the strong leadership in Fishers, these developments continue to move forward in an expeditious way.
Riley kid shares 'great experience' of meeting kids also with cranio-facial differences at summer camp
INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Hospital for Children is nearing the finish of its year-end giving campaign, which not only raises money but shines a light on the critical care it helps provide to children and their families. Veronica Salrin's parents said they knew she'd be born with some challenges after...
Second young tiger cub dies at Indianapolis Zoo
"Our veterinary and animal care team worked tirelessly to try and save Nicolas but made the tough decision to euthanize him to relieve his suffering."
WISH-TV
Portion of U.S. 36 in Avon expected to reopen Thursday
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A stretch of U.S. 36 in Avon is expected to reopen to traffic on Thursday, state highway officials said. It will fully reopen after crews have placed temporary striping for the road’s winter configuration as part of the ongoing added travel lanes project, the Indiana Department of Transportation said in a statement.
Current Publishing
Candidate for Carmel’s Central District seat wants to rein in redevelopment, prevent ‘woke culture’
Chuck Ford has long been interested in politics, but his career as a teacher, coach and other positions kept him too busy to become deeply involved for many years. Even after retiring, Ford didn’t plan to run for office, but that changed after city officials approved construction of a six-story mixed-use development adjacent to his neighborhood, despite remonstrance from many nearby residents. So, Ford, a Republican who previously attempted to limit development near the Johnson Addition neighborhood by having it named a historic district, launched a campaign for the Carmel City Council’s Central District seat in the 2023 municipal elections.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Larry Wayne Holmes II
Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home with his son. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes,...
bloomingtonil.gov
City of Bloomington Parking Ban to Go Into Effect
The City of Bloomington will enact a Snow Route Parking Ban starting at 8 A.M. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, that will remain in effect until 8 A.M. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Residents who live in areas designated as snow routes are asked to move vehicles off the streets to...
WISH-TV
Furnace tips for extreme cold
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday, technicians shared tips to make sure your home stays warm in the frigid days ahead. “With the temperatures that we’re going to be experiencing Thursday we anticipate quite a few calls coming in,” the HVAC manager at Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, Dylan Evans, said.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Indianapolis Fire’s New $15M Training Academy to Hold Grand Opening Wednesday
Ernest V. Malone, Indianapolis Fire Department Chief of Fire, is pleased to announce the completion and grand opening of the Indianapolis Fire Department Training Academy, the department said in a press release. The academy is 42 years in the making. This academy is the first dedicated IFD training facility since...
texasbreaking.com
Indiana Man Shoots, Partially Dismembers Father Thinking He was Robot Replacement
Mitchell, Indiana had a shock as an Indiana man, 53, got 10 criminal charges that includes shooting his father dead and carving up the body leaving the corpse on the lawn, reported True Crime Daily. Last Tuesday, December 20 at exactly 6:05 pm when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
Indiana football: Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees during 2023 early signing day
The Indiana football program inked 16 signees to its 2023 signing class Wednesday for the start of the early signing period. Eleven of the signees are high school recruits, three of the signees are transfers from other FBS teams, and two of the signees are junior college transfers. As Indiana's...
KMBC.com
Video: Indiana school principal goes all in as 'Elf On The Shelf'
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Video above: WTHR via CNN) — A principal at an elementary school in Indiana has made herself into a human ice cream cone and taped herself to a wall, all to bring smiles to her students. Beth Hoeing's ice cream stunt was the result of the Indianapolis-area...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Indianapolis/Garfield Park: Mayor Joe Hogsett recently joined the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) and city leaders to celebrate the reopening of the newly renovated Shelby Street bridge over Bean Creek and the successful infrastructure projects included in the 2022 capital infrastructure program. This season has seen more than $240 million in major improvements including the widening of the Monon Trail, the two-way conversion of Fort Wayne Avenue, work to improve drainage systems along Broad Ripple Avenue, and many other projects that aimed to improve roadways, rehabilitate bridges, enhance pedestrian safety, and improve stormwater infrastructure. The press conference highlighted work recently completed on the Shelby Street bridge over Bean Creek. Reopened last week, this $1.1 million project saw the rehabilitation of the existing earth-filled, arched bridge. The first major rehabilitation since its construction in 1926, work included patching and reconstructing a portion of the arch ring, replacing the west spandrel wall, both sidewalks and bridge railings.
Comments / 0