After underestimating power demand, Texas electric grid operator gets federal permission to exceed air quality limits
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The U.S. Department of Energy has cleared the way for Texas power plants to pollute more than is usually allowed, such as by burning dirtier fuel oil instead of natural gas, to keep the electricity on through Christmas morning.
Suddenly everyone is hunting for alternatives to the U.S. dollar
King Dollar is facing a revolt. Tired of a too-strong and newly weaponized greenback, some of the world's biggest economies are exploring ways to circumvent the U.S. currency. Smaller nations, including at least a dozen in Asia, are also experimenting with de-dollarization. And corporates around the world are selling an unprecedented portion of their debt in local currencies, wary of further dollar strength.
Canada's economy keeps growing, bolstering case for more hikes
Canada's economy showed signs of resilience toward the end of the year, potentially bolstering the case for the central bank to continue raising borrowing costs. Preliminary data suggest gross domestic product expanded 0.1% in November, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa. That followed a 0.1% gain in October, matching the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists, and an upwardly revised increase of 0.2% in September.
U.S. third-quarter GDP revised higher to 3.2% on firmer spending
U.S. economic growth in the third quarter was firmer than previously estimated, reflecting upward revisions to consumer spending and business investment. Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, or the total value of all goods and services produced in the economy, increased at a 3.2% annualized rate during the period, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. That compares with a previously reported 2.9% advance.
