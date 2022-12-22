ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
annarborobserver.com

The End of an Era on South U

The Oct. 31 closure of Ulrich’s Bookstore ended an eighty-eight-year run as a campus-area institution that touched millions of lives in ways big and small. The history of the once-vibrant South University shopping district can’t be told without it, nor can the story of the Ann Arbor Art Fairs that founder Fred Ulrich helped launch…
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Destination Ann Arbor names new president, CEO

ANN ARBOR – Destination Ann Arbor announced on Wednesday it has appointed Sarah Miller as its new president and CEO. Miller succeeds Mary Kerr, who retired from the organization in July after 27 years. Miller began her career at Destination Ann Arbor in 2001 when she served as the Finance Administrator through 2009. For the next decade, she served as Vice President of Finance & Administration.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

There’s a margarita for every mood at Ann Arbor’s Chapala Mexican Restaurant

ANN ARBOR, MI - As downtown Ann Arbor braces for snow that could turn it into a winter wonderland, Chapala Mexican Restaurant offers a refuge from the storm. Dance music bumps from its speakers while bartenders serve 12 different types of seasonal margaritas for every flavor palate. If you’re a tequila enthusiast, they’ve got more than 380 different varieties, with pours ranging from $9 to a $600 pour of near-impossible-to-find Día de los Muertos Clase Azul Tequila.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nationally known choir will perform “Joyful” Friday

The holidays are in full effect, and the final full weekend of the year will be packed with fun. First up, you’ve seen them on America’s Got Talent, now you can see the Detroit Youth Choir live in the city! The choir will feature over 100 members performing their Christmas show “Joyful.” The 2-hour concert will benefit the choir so they can continue supporting youth in Detroit. The show is Friday, December 23 at Central Baptist Church, South Campus in Detroit at 7pm.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how you can find a warming center in Metro Detroit

There are warming centers available in most communities across Metro Detroit. The 4Warn Weather Team predicts that some of the most severe winter conditions we’ve seen in a long time will hit Metro Detroit just before Christmas. The storm is expected to cause very dangerous travel conditions and possible...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Region Aerotropolis releases 2022 annual report

The Detroit Region Aerotropolis is a four-community, two-county public-private economic development partnership driving corporate expansion and new investments around Detroit Metro and Willow Run Airports. The partnership recently released its annual report for 2022, which details many new and impactful capital investments to the Detroit Region Aerotropolis. The Corporation Board’s...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Construction to Begin on Motorsports Gateway Howell Automotive District on Jan. 9

Motorsports Gateway Howell Automotive District will begin construction Jan. 9 on its 273-acre automotive country club project. Phase 1 of the district will include a 2.2-mile performance driving circuit, members clubhouse, paddock, member rentable garages, track-fronting private garage condos, and a public nature trail. The first section of the performance driving circuit is scheduled to be ready for use in the summer of 2023. A limited number of memberships (150) will be offered for 2023.
HOWELL, MI
Eater

Lyndsay Green Is the First Black Restaurant Critic at the Detroit Free Press — And She Feels Invisible

In the grand tradition of food writing, over the weekend Detroit Free Press restaurant critic Lyndsay Green offered readers her reflections on her first year on the job. But it didn’t look like the typical roundup of food news fodder. Instead, she did something that many BIPOC journalists usually only do behind the scenes, amongst each other: She shared a vulnerable account of what it’s like to be one of just a few, if any, Black restaurant critics at a major daily U.S. newspaper — and how, at times, the experience has made her feel invisible.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location

SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
SALINE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm impacts SMART services in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The winter storm has impacted SMART services as blowing, drifting snow, wind, and ice look to accumulate in Metro Detroit. Extra precautions are being issued for Friday (Dec. 23) to make sure SMARTs staff is rested, safe, and available to carry out service throughout the snowstorm. “SMART...
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Who wants to decide Detroit’s reparations plan?

Seventy-five people have applied to serve on a committee that will be assembled in the New Year to study reparations proposals for Detroit. City voters passed a ballot initiative in 2021 calling for the creation of a “reparations committee” to make recommendations for housing and development programs which address historic discrimination against Black residents. The City Council established a process to fill the 13-member task force last year and is responsible for narrowing the list of applicants in 2023.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy