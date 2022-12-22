In the grand tradition of food writing, over the weekend Detroit Free Press restaurant critic Lyndsay Green offered readers her reflections on her first year on the job. But it didn’t look like the typical roundup of food news fodder. Instead, she did something that many BIPOC journalists usually only do behind the scenes, amongst each other: She shared a vulnerable account of what it’s like to be one of just a few, if any, Black restaurant critics at a major daily U.S. newspaper — and how, at times, the experience has made her feel invisible.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO