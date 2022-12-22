Read full article on original website
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
annarborobserver.com
The End of an Era on South U
The Oct. 31 closure of Ulrich’s Bookstore ended an eighty-eight-year run as a campus-area institution that touched millions of lives in ways big and small. The history of the once-vibrant South University shopping district can’t be told without it, nor can the story of the Ann Arbor Art Fairs that founder Fred Ulrich helped launch…
ClickOnDetroit.com
Destination Ann Arbor names new president, CEO
ANN ARBOR – Destination Ann Arbor announced on Wednesday it has appointed Sarah Miller as its new president and CEO. Miller succeeds Mary Kerr, who retired from the organization in July after 27 years. Miller began her career at Destination Ann Arbor in 2001 when she served as the Finance Administrator through 2009. For the next decade, she served as Vice President of Finance & Administration.
Hello Ann Arbor: It’s fun to look back at lost student hangouts; Dexter remembers a leader
Long ago when I was a reporter, I wrote a weekly history feature and one of the things it taught me is that people love to look back at the places that have left them with fond memories. Whether it’s a long-gone bar or restaurant or a favorite store for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out these family friendly activities happening at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum
ANN ARBOR – Winter break is finally here but parents worried about keeping kids entertained can breathe a sigh of relief. The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum has got you covered. The downtown Tree Town hands-on center has a big schedule of activities and events lined up to keep kids busy.
There’s a margarita for every mood at Ann Arbor’s Chapala Mexican Restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI - As downtown Ann Arbor braces for snow that could turn it into a winter wonderland, Chapala Mexican Restaurant offers a refuge from the storm. Dance music bumps from its speakers while bartenders serve 12 different types of seasonal margaritas for every flavor palate. If you’re a tequila enthusiast, they’ve got more than 380 different varieties, with pours ranging from $9 to a $600 pour of near-impossible-to-find Día de los Muertos Clase Azul Tequila.
Ann Arbor identifies MDOT as obstacle to creating new path under bridge
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s plans to create a path for pedestrians and cyclists under the East Medical Center Drive bridge have hit a snag. The Michigan Department of Transportation, which owns the railroad that runs through the area, is not willing to grant the necessary easement to construct the path at this time, city staff informed City Council in a new memo.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Venue by 4M hosting Fiesta Bowl viewing on New Year’s Eve
ANN ARBOR – If you’re looking for the best Fiesta Bowl watch experience but can’t make it to Arizona, check out Ann Arbor’s Venue by 4M. This restaurant and bar at 1919 S. Industrial Hwy is hosting a watch of the game like no other in the city.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nationally known choir will perform “Joyful” Friday
The holidays are in full effect, and the final full weekend of the year will be packed with fun. First up, you’ve seen them on America’s Got Talent, now you can see the Detroit Youth Choir live in the city! The choir will feature over 100 members performing their Christmas show “Joyful.” The 2-hour concert will benefit the choir so they can continue supporting youth in Detroit. The show is Friday, December 23 at Central Baptist Church, South Campus in Detroit at 7pm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how you can find a warming center in Metro Detroit
There are warming centers available in most communities across Metro Detroit. The 4Warn Weather Team predicts that some of the most severe winter conditions we’ve seen in a long time will hit Metro Detroit just before Christmas. The storm is expected to cause very dangerous travel conditions and possible...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Region Aerotropolis releases 2022 annual report
The Detroit Region Aerotropolis is a four-community, two-county public-private economic development partnership driving corporate expansion and new investments around Detroit Metro and Willow Run Airports. The partnership recently released its annual report for 2022, which details many new and impactful capital investments to the Detroit Region Aerotropolis. The Corporation Board’s...
dbusiness.com
Construction to Begin on Motorsports Gateway Howell Automotive District on Jan. 9
Motorsports Gateway Howell Automotive District will begin construction Jan. 9 on its 273-acre automotive country club project. Phase 1 of the district will include a 2.2-mile performance driving circuit, members clubhouse, paddock, member rentable garages, track-fronting private garage condos, and a public nature trail. The first section of the performance driving circuit is scheduled to be ready for use in the summer of 2023. A limited number of memberships (150) will be offered for 2023.
Watch the Fiesta Bowl on the big screen for free at Saline’s Emagine theater
SALINE, MI - Want to watch the College Football Playoffs on the big screen? An Ann Arbor-area theater is making it happen. The Emagine Saline, a movie theater at 1335 E. Michigan Ave., will air all three playoff games on one of its theater-size screens for free, according to its website.
Eater
Lyndsay Green Is the First Black Restaurant Critic at the Detroit Free Press — And She Feels Invisible
In the grand tradition of food writing, over the weekend Detroit Free Press restaurant critic Lyndsay Green offered readers her reflections on her first year on the job. But it didn’t look like the typical roundup of food news fodder. Instead, she did something that many BIPOC journalists usually only do behind the scenes, amongst each other: She shared a vulnerable account of what it’s like to be one of just a few, if any, Black restaurant critics at a major daily U.S. newspaper — and how, at times, the experience has made her feel invisible.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location
SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
New Ypsilanti pizzeria offers whole-wheat dough, halal options
YPSILANTI, MI -- A new pizza place is now serving up slices in Ypsilanti. Issa’s Pizza, 530 N. Huron St., launched in early December, bringing halal options and fresh pizza dough to the city. Although owner Omar Sowe has worked in the pizza industry for 17 years, this is...
After 37 Years, Southeast Michigan’s Diamondback Saloon is Closing
After 37 years, southeast Michigan's favorite country bar, Diamondback Saloon, is closing its doors. Known for its live music, line dancing, and bike nights, Diamondback Saloon was super popular amongst Belleville and the residents of southeast Michigan. Now, patrons will have to find a different country bar to enjoy. According...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm impacts SMART services in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The winter storm has impacted SMART services as blowing, drifting snow, wind, and ice look to accumulate in Metro Detroit. Extra precautions are being issued for Friday (Dec. 23) to make sure SMARTs staff is rested, safe, and available to carry out service throughout the snowstorm. “SMART...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams ends early as pre-Christmas snowstorm lands in Metro Detroit
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams cut the season short due to the winter snowstorm that is headed for southeast Michigan. The favorite holiday tradition was outside the pedantic wing of Beaumont Royal Oak. The final moonbeams of the season hit the night sky Thursday (Dec. 22).
Here are the 33 recreational marijuana licenses issued by Detroit
The City of Detroit finally issued recreational marijuana licenses to nearly three dozen businesses this week. It comes after a years-long battle over recreational marijuana in the city.
bridgedetroit.com
Who wants to decide Detroit’s reparations plan?
Seventy-five people have applied to serve on a committee that will be assembled in the New Year to study reparations proposals for Detroit. City voters passed a ballot initiative in 2021 calling for the creation of a “reparations committee” to make recommendations for housing and development programs which address historic discrimination against Black residents. The City Council established a process to fill the 13-member task force last year and is responsible for narrowing the list of applicants in 2023.
