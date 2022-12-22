Read full article on original website
Missing 79-year-old Fayetteville man may be driving around metro Atlanta, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayetteville police are desperately trying to find a 79-year-old man who left home for a doctor’s appointment Friday morning and has yet to return. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Investigators have been using technology to...
Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
Missing | Man left Clayton County home days before Christmas and no one has heard from him since: police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a 34-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. According to a Mattie's Call Alert, Akevis Walton was last seen on Dec. 21 around noon in the 11000 block of Heritage Drive in Hampton, Georgia. Clayton County Police said he left home on foot and no one has heard from him since.
Police searching for missing 34-year-old Hampton man
HAMPTON, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for missing 34-year-old Hampton man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Akevis Walton was last seen leaving his Heritage Drive residence at noon on Wednesday, the Clayton County Police Department says....
LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
18-year-old arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to 16-year-old shooting death
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in June. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in Troup County. Authorities did not say where he was going at the airport when he was arrested.
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
Authorities identify human remains found near Etowah River
CANTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office identified the human remains recovered in Canton in November. Canton police officials said the remains found in the Reformation Parkway and Waleska Street area were identified as 62-year-old John Waller of Canton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Man killed in shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting in the West End neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday night, police say. Just after 9 p.m., Atlanta police say they arrived at an address on the 1200 block of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, finding a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Georgia man sentenced for murdering ex-girlfriend at July 4th barbecue
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a July 4th barbecue. Raphael Kelley 22, of Lamar County, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Laci Moss, 23, following a disagreement at a barbecue at a home on Lobolly Ridge in Locust Grove on July 4, 2021.
4-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot wound in his foot, DeKalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are working to find out what led to a shooting that left a 4-year-old injured just days before Christmas. Officers went to the Woods at Decatur Apartments along Tregoney Drive just after 7 p.m. to respond to an incident about a person shot.
Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Investigators have been using technology to...
4-year-old boy shot in foot at DeKalb apartment complex
A 4-year-old boy was shot Friday evening at a DeKalb County apartment complex, police said....
West End shooting leaves 1 dead, police say
A Friday night shooting in the West End community left one person dead, according to Atlanta police....
Georgia mother reports 7-month-old missing in Clayton County
A Georgia infant was reported missing after the person caring for the child failed to return him to his mother. The child's mother reported him missing on December 20.
APD: Woman carjacked in parking lot of metro Atlanta Publix
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they say a woman was carjacked at a popular Atlanta Publix. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Thursday to the Publix at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in reference to a carjacking.
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
Man murdered mother, aunt before turning gun on self in Gainesville
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man murdered his mother and her twin sister before taking his own life on Wednesday morning. A statement from the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Andrew Newberry is suspected of killing his mother, 57-year-old Ruth Newberry, and his aunt, Ruby Newberry. Investigators found all three dead in a home on Holland Drive in Gainesville.
‘God took care of us:’ Cobb couple unharmed after tree comes crashing through bedroom
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man sitting in a chair in his bedroom narrowly avoided a tree crashing through the roof. It happened at a home on Lake Vista Court in Kennesaw as strong winds moved through Friday morning. We first showed you the damage on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
