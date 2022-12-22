Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Survives Nail-Biter Against Mount Greylock
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Thursday’s Mount Greylock-Hoosac Valley boys basketball game had a little something for everyone. A first half that was a gift to Hoosac fans. A third quarter that cheered the Greylock faithful. And a fourth quarter entertaining enough to delight the most non-partisan of hoops fans.
North High boys' basketball comes out strong, rolls to victory at St. John's
SHREWSBURY — The North High boys’ basketball team is headed to Florida, the day after Christmas to compete in an Orlando-area holiday tournament that is stacked with ultra-talented entries from coast to coast. But before they headed south, the Polar Bears continued their torrid start to the season by racing to a 13-0 lead and maintaining complete control the rest of the way, thanks to a lockdown defense and an unselfish offense as they defeated St. John’s,...
hockeyjournal.com
Girls prep hockey power rankings: Two new teams earn top spots
The holiday tournaments saw some top schools grab championships and shake up the top ten as prep hockey hits the holiday break. Williston Northampton captured the 41st annual Harrington Tournament, Andover won the 39th annual Patsy K. Odden Invitational Tournament, Dexter Southfield won its own Holiday Tournament and Cushing won its E.G. Watkins Girls Invitational.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield, Taconic, Lee Stay Perfect
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Mitch McCann rolled a 264 game on Wednesday to lead the Taconic bowling team to a 3-0 win over Monument Mountain. McCann had the day's best game and day's best series (448) at Cove Lanes as the Thunder improved to 9-0 this season. His teammate, Andrew...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Boys Fall at Pope Francis
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Ryan Vedovelli scored 21 points Thursday to lead the Pope Francis boys basketball team to a 70-56 win over Pittsfield. Carter Mungin scored 17 to lead the Generals, who got 12 from Keanu Arce-Jackson. Patrick Brennan and Makai Shepardson each scored seven in the loss. Pittsfield...
scituation.net
George Kelly Continues his Football Career Past Scituate
As thoughts of the fall high school football season begin to fade, there is one member of the Scituate community who is still playing football and forging his own path. While all other football players are at home or busy playing a winter sport, St. Sebastian freshman George Kelly is still playing. On Monday, December 19th, Kelly played in Naples, Florida, for the Freshman All-American Game.
fbschedules.com
UConn finalizes 2023 football schedule
The UConn Huskies have finalized their 2023 football schedule, which includes six home games and six road games. All 12 of UConn’s opponents were previously known and confirmed by the school. However, the previously announced dates for games against the Duke Blue Devils and the NC State Wolfpack were swapped.
University of Hartford reaches contract settlement with former coach John Gallagher
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford and former men's basketball head coach John Gallagher have reached an agreement to settle the remainder of Gallagher's contract, after his resignation prior to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Gallagher announced his resignation a day before the Hartford...
New England Confirmed to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Games
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's only been a few days since the 2022 World Cup wrapped up, with Argentina taking home the trophy on Sunday night after beating France. But World Cup Fever is still alive and well, especially with the announcement just dropped by FIFA about the 2026 World Cup.
Ware School Committee names superintendent finalists
WARE — The Ware School Committee announced the names of three finalists seeking to become the next superintendent of schools at Wednesday’s meeting. Out of 19 applicants, the search committee interviewed seven, and unanimously selected William Collins, Robert Girardi Jr. and Michael Lovato for the committee to consider.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
2-8 Jordan Street: Adams Town Of of Adams to Michael S. Kowal and Stephen Kowal, $1 on 12/09/2022. 8 Harding Avenue: Matthew J. Gaffey of Adams to Brian Connors, $189,900 on 12/06/2022. 17 Country Club Avenue: Melissa A. Zepka of Adams to Seth C. George, $242,000 on 12/06/2022. 31 N...
whdh.com
More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
businesswest.com
Project is Transforming Westfield’s Historic Lambson Building
Gene Borowski has a keen sense of history. So he was especially intrigued by an old hydraulic elevator in the former Lambson Furniture building in downtown Westfield, which was manufactured at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the late 1800s and installed in the furniture business around 1896. It was still operable,...
NECN
Storm Knocks Out Power for Tens of Thousands in New England Ahead of Cold Snap
The storm bringing downpours and strong wind to the Boston area and across New England is knocking out power for thousands of people Friday morning. There were more than 70,000 customers without power across the Bay State as of 8:40 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. That exceeded Eversource's pre-storm estimate.
WNYT
Bleach leads to arrest of college student at MCLA
A college student at MCLA is facing charges for allegedly pouring bleach in another student’s dorm room. Naomi Antoine is facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Students were inside a dorm room when they heard...
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a motor vehicle accident Friday night.
Rollover crash causing delays on 91 North, South End Bridge
A rollover crash is causing heavy delays on I-91 North in Springfield.
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
spectrumnews1.com
Remembering Pan Am Flight 103 victim North Adams native Wendy Lincoln
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - North Adams remembers one of their own who was a victim in the Pan Am Flight 103 tragedy on December 21, 1988. North Adams native Wendy Lincoln is remembered as a brilliant young woman who had a bright future ahead of her. What You Need To...
iBerkshires.com
Dewey Hall Announces Dewey Drop-In Wednesday Night
SHEFFIELD, Mass. — A new series of Wednesday evening events will premiere at Dewey Memorial Hall starting in January 2023. The Dewey Drop-In (DDI) series will feature readings, jazz jams, music and art soireés, and game nights on a rotating schedule. The first Wednesday of each month, Dewey...
Comments / 0