Belvidere Schools starting winter break early

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to the incoming winter storm, Belvidere School District 100 will be starting its winter break a little early.

The district tweeted the news around 8 p.m. Wednesday, saying that “in order to ensure student and staff safety we will be closing all D100 schools tomorrow, Thursday, December 22nd, due to a Winter Storm Warning.”

All before and after school activities, as well as after school care programs, were cancelled as well.

School will resume on January 9.

