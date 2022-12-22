ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Belvidere Schools starting winter break early

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02l3jD_0jqsDj5000

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to the incoming winter storm, Belvidere School District 100 will be starting its winter break a little early.

The district tweeted the news around 8 p.m. Wednesday, saying that “in order to ensure student and staff safety we will be closing all D100 schools tomorrow, Thursday, December 22nd, due to a Winter Storm Warning.”

All before and after school activities, as well as after school care programs, were cancelled as well.

School will resume on January 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas

Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How delivery drivers get you food in the winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many, traveling is vital to their job, even when everyone is staying inside due to winter storm conditions. For a few pizza delivery drivers, the roads can be an obstacle as they deliver your food. “Everything is just covered in ice. You really can’t even use your windshield wipers, ’cause even […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shoppers stock up on snow shovels ahead of winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the entire Rockford area now under a winter storm warning, local shoppers are flocking to hardware stores to stock up on snow shovels.  “We’ll probably sell 20 [shovels] a day for the next few days,” said Scott Nicholson, co-owner of Nicholson Hardware in Rockford. Nicholson says his store usually only moves […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Latest on the winter storm hitting the Rockford region

The new snow is beginning to come to end across the Stateline, but that does not mean impacts from this system are over. Far from it, in fact. Here are some of the headlines of what we will see the rest of the evening tonight. New snow is already tapering off but blowing and drifting will continue into the night tonight. Winds will pick up in the snow’s wake, bringing up to 50 mile per hour wind gusts to the area. Then the bitter cold comes in with wind chills well below zero through the day tomorrow.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Ice Jams, Potential For Some Flooding

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Several sources have reported seeing recent ice jams on the river. The Ogle County Sheriff Office just released the following information:. POTENTIAL ROCK RIVER FLOODING.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow

Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources have...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford Rescue Mission postpones Christmas banquet due to severe cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s largest non-profits postponed its annual Christmas banquet this week because of extremely cold temperatures. “We want to first consider the safety of our guests, volunteers and staff,” said Mission CEO Sherry Pitney. “We still look forward to a joyful celebration—just a week later.”
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Stateline Village Declares Snow Emergency

Machesney Park, Illinois – A snow emergency has been declared for Machesney Park due to the forecasted winter storm. The snow emergency will be in effect from Wednesday, December 22 at 6:00 PM until further notice. During a snow emergency, all vehicles must be removed from the streets to...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Prairie State Legal Services closed due to winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Five Prairie State Legal Services locations will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, because of inclement weather and unsafe road conditions. Staff at the following locations will be working remotely Thursday. Joliet18 West Cass St.5th FloorJoliet, IL 60432 Kankakee87 S. Schuyler Ave.Suite 350Kankakee, IL 60901 Waukegan (closing at noon)325 West WashingtonStreet Suite […]
KANKAKEE, IL
WIFR

FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to have major impact on the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter’s off to quite a gentle start thus far, but that’s about to change in a big, big way!. A major winter storm system is poised to unleash a multi-pronged attack on the area beginning as early as Wednesday night and lasting all the way into Christmas Eve. There are three distinct threats this storm will present. What follows below is a breakdown of each.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Are snow tires necessary in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tis the season for everyone to winterize their cars. That means when it’s cold, drivers need to make sure batteries are in working order and their roadside safety kits are in place in case they get stranded. Experts say it’s a good idea to make sure tires are in working order […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Non-profits weigh housing options for homeless as winter storm rages on

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flock of people piled into Carpenters Place Friday morning looking for warm clothes, food, and showers. With the frigid temperatures set to stick around, the shelter will work with different organizations to find overnight accommodations. “We had folks coming in this morning who, I’m not...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy