iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Survives Nail-Biter Against Mount Greylock
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Thursday’s Mount Greylock-Hoosac Valley boys basketball game had a little something for everyone. A first half that was a gift to Hoosac fans. A third quarter that cheered the Greylock faithful. And a fourth quarter entertaining enough to delight the most non-partisan of hoops fans.
Pittsfield Boys Fall at Pope Francis
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Ryan Vedovelli scored 21 points Thursday to lead the Pope Francis boys basketball team to a 70-56 win over Pittsfield. Carter Mungin scored 17 to lead the Generals, who got 12 from Keanu Arce-Jackson. Patrick Brennan and Makai Shepardson each scored seven in the loss. Pittsfield...
Lighting Installations to Brighten Your Holiday
The final stretch of the holidays is upon us. Schools are closing, stores are filling up, and families are scrounging for activities to keep their family entertained. Here are some holiday installations to put a glimmer in your eyes. Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield. The historic village known for its iconic...
Dewey Hall Announces Dewey Drop-In Wednesday Night
SHEFFIELD, Mass. — A new series of Wednesday evening events will premiere at Dewey Memorial Hall starting in January 2023. The Dewey Drop-In (DDI) series will feature readings, jazz jams, music and art soireés, and game nights on a rotating schedule. The first Wednesday of each month, Dewey...
Herberg Students Display Skills Learned Through 21st Century Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Herberg Middle School students on Wednesday performed and demonstrated the skills they learned for parents and families. Eighth-grader Elijah "Quinn" Bridges said the students had put sweat and tears into making their performances as good as possible for this culmination of the fall quarter of the 21st Century program.
Snow, Freezing Rain, Plummeting Temps for Christmas Weekend
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., has issued a winter weather advisory until 5 a.m. Friday, particularly for Pittsfield and North County, Southern Vermont and eastern New York. Snow will start falling this afternoon and early evening before turning to rain overnight. Isolated pockets of freezing rain are possible.
Elm Street Java House Under New Ownership of "Billy J"
PITTSFIELD, Mass.- Elm Street's coffee house is now under new ownership as "Billy J's Elm Street Java House." Owner William Jones, known as "Billy J," is keeping the same spirit of the cafe alive with some new menu items. "I bought it on November 1 and was going to leave...
CDCSB, Construct recognized at Chamber Annual Meeting
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) received the 2022 Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce "Humanitarian Award" at the Chamber's Annual Meeting on Dec. 1. The Chamber chose to honor CDCSB and Construct Inc. as two local organizations that provide affordable housing in the Berkshires.
Brien Center Coping with Staffing Shortages
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Brien Center has been helping Berkshire County residents for more than a century. These days, the mental health center wants those residents to respond to a "help wanted" sign. "I would say, probably No. 1 goes back to being short staffed," the Brien Center's Rebecca...
Pittsfield COVID Rates Slightly Higher Than Thanksgiving
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With Hanukkah underway and Christmas in a few days, the city's COVID-19 metrics are slightly higher than they were for Thanksgiving. The city's Biobot sewage data showed a 1.1 million copies per liter virus concentration over the weekend, compared to the 1 million copies per liter concentration on Thanksgiving day.
Dalton Select Board Appoints New Animal Control Officer, Assistant Animal Control Officer
DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board appointed Levi Lisi as animal control officer and Richard Haley as the assistant animal control officer at Monday night's meeting. Dalton has been without an animal control officer since Greg Elser left his position at the end of October. "We are extremely lucky...
Jewish Federation of the Berkshires Launches: Shine A Light On Antisemitism
PITTSFIELD, Mass. The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires has joined Shine A Light, a comprehensive national initiative to illuminate the dangers of antisemitism through education, engagement, and advocacy. According to a press release, Shine A Light uses the story of Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, to champion the message that...
