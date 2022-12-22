Read full article on original website
WBNS 10TV Columbus
4 killed in multiple crashes involving 46 vehicles on Ohio Turnpike
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Four people died and dozens were injured in a crash involving 46 vehicles in northern Ohio on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were multiple crashes on the Ohio Turnpike between state Route 53 and state Route 4 in Sandusky and Erie counties.
13abc.com
OSHP: Four killed in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Three people dead, 46 vehicles involved in crash on Ohio Turnpike across Sandusky, Erie counties; crews on scene
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Akron: Police
Akron police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Thursday evening.
cleveland19.com
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
cleveland19.com
Man dies after getting hit by car while crossing street in Akron hit-and-run, police say
wqkt.com
Baltic man killed when bicycle hits semi
A Baltic man was killed this week in Holmes County when the bicycle he was riding came in contact with a semi. The accident took place Tuesday morning on State Route 93. According to the Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Raymond Troyer was northbound just after 11am when his bike made contact with a northbound semi. Troyer was pronounced dead at the scene, while the semi’s driver, a 54-year Sugarcreek man, was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.
4 killed in 50-car pileup on Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky
cleveland19.com
Holmes County bicyclist killed in crash with semi
cleveland19.com
Strongsville homes across 3 streets damaged by group of suspects, police say
themountvernongrapevine.com
Knox County Grand Jury Finds Police Actions Justified in Two Shooting Cases
WHIZ
Fresno Man Arrested Following Accident
A Fresno man was arrested following an accident in Coshocton County Tuesday night. It took place in the 30000 block of State Route 643 in Crawford Township around 10:50pm. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Randall Smith was traveling north on State Route 643 when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the left side of the roadway, continued over an embankment, striking a fence before coming to rest.
cleveland19.com
Huron County Sheriff’s Office reopens Amanda Dean disappearance investigation
wktn.com
Funeral for WCSO Deputy Scheduled for
Funeral arrangements for a Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a crash last week in Pickaway County have been scheduled. Viewing for Deputy Daniel J. Kin will be held today (Wednesday) from 4 until 9pm at Our Lady of Consolation Church in Carey. The funeral Service will...
cleveland19.com
Missing 60-year-old Elyria man last seen Dec. 4
cleveland19.com
One man dead after a house explodes in Summit County, officials say
Elyria teenager charged with multiple robberies after arrest for parole violation
ELYRIA, Ohio — A teenager in Elyria has been charged with multiple robberies after being arrested for a parole violation on Wednesday. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After speaking with multiple residents, officers learned that multiple shots were fired into a dwelling.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police arrest teen accused in 2 armed robberies during shots fired investigation
richlandsource.com
Richland, Ashland and Knox counties under Level 2 snow emergencies; Crawford County now 3
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Co. Sheriff's Dept. focusing on snow emergency
