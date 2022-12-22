ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

13abc.com

OSHP: Four killed in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - At least four people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc. The multi-vehicle crash along the turnpike happened in Sandusky County early Friday afternoon. Troopers said there were multiple crashes emergency...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Baltic man killed when bicycle hits semi

A Baltic man was killed this week in Holmes County when the bicycle he was riding came in contact with a semi. The accident took place Tuesday morning on State Route 93. According to the Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Raymond Troyer was northbound just after 11am when his bike made contact with a northbound semi. Troyer was pronounced dead at the scene, while the semi’s driver, a 54-year Sugarcreek man, was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Holmes County bicyclist killed in crash with semi

VILLAGE OF BALTIC, Ohio (WOIO) - A Holmes County bicyclist was killed when a semi-truck that was trying to pass him collided with him, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened on SR-93 at approximately 11:16 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to OSHP. OSHP said a 2015 Peterbilt...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Fresno Man Arrested Following Accident

A Fresno man was arrested following an accident in Coshocton County Tuesday night. It took place in the 30000 block of State Route 643 in Crawford Township around 10:50pm. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Randall Smith was traveling north on State Route 643 when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the left side of the roadway, continued over an embankment, striking a fence before coming to rest.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Funeral for WCSO Deputy Scheduled for

Funeral arrangements for a Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a crash last week in Pickaway County have been scheduled. Viewing for Deputy Daniel J. Kin will be held today (Wednesday) from 4 until 9pm at Our Lady of Consolation Church in Carey. The funeral Service will...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 60-year-old Elyria man last seen Dec. 4

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 60-year-old Ronny Rowe. Rowe was reported missing by a friend and was last seen on Dec. 4 at Bridgeport Commons at 338 East Bridge St., according to police. Call Det. T. Loesch at 440-326-1205...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

One man dead after a house explodes in Summit County, officials say

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County home exploded Thursday afternoon, according to Coventry Township fire officials. The explosion occurred in the 140 block of W. Long Lake Drive at 3:03 p.m., officials confirmed to 19 News. The house is located in the Portage Lakes area of Coventry Township.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Elyria teenager charged with multiple robberies after arrest for parole violation

ELYRIA, Ohio — A teenager in Elyria has been charged with multiple robberies after being arrested for a parole violation on Wednesday. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After speaking with multiple residents, officers learned that multiple shots were fired into a dwelling.
ELYRIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland, Ashland and Knox counties under Level 2 snow emergencies; Crawford County now 3

Richland, Ashland and Knox counties were all under Level 2 snow emergencies Friday morning, according to the sheriff's offices in each county. Crawford County moved to a Level 3 just before 9 a.m. That means in that county, all road are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Co. Sheriff's Dept. focusing on snow emergency

ASHLAND — At around 3 a.m. today, Sheriff E. Wayne Risner was up talking with dispatch and his enforcement sergeant. They told him the roads were covered in snow and ice, and snow was being blown around by high winds. So at 3:20 a.m., he issued a Level 2...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

