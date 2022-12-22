Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to criminal charges

The Trump Organization was found guilty Tuesday of criminal tax fraud — and now former President Donald Trump’s real estate company could face a $1.6 million fine. The Trump Org was convicted on all 17 counts it faced — including tax fraud, falsifying business records, conspiracy and related crimes — following two days of deliberations in Manhattan Supreme Court. The company is set to be sentenced on January 13. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg lauded the jury’s verdict — the first criminal conviction against one of Trump’s companies. “This case was about greed and cheating,” Bragg said. “Today’s verdict holds these Trump companies accountable...

NEW YORK CITY, NY