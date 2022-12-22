Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to criminal charges

Read full article on original website
Caroline Ellison Pleads Guilty For Involving in Fraud
Former CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison and co-founder of FTX Gary Wang have pleaded guilty for involving in fraud which led to FTX’s collapse. According to a recent report, they are both cooperating with the Department of Justice in the investigation of Sam Bankman-Fried. The U.S. Attorney for...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried lands in New York following extradition from Bahamas
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried landed in New York Wednesday night, following his extradition from the Bahamas. He faces multiple criminal charges following FTX's collapse.
The charges against Caroline Ellison, SBF, and FTX cofounder Gary Wang — in 60 seconds
The SEC filed civil allegations against Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang, and Sam Bankman-Fried, as Ellison and Wang emerged with guilty pleas.
Ex-girlfriend of FTX founder 'has a choice to make' as she reportedly cooperates with officials: Marc Litt
Former U.S. attorney Marc Litt warned the ex-girlfriend of FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried is 'in the cross-hairs of the government' over the FTX collapse.
Judge Tells 30-Year-Old SBF to Move Back in With Parents on $250 Million Bail
Failed crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried heard the news no young man wants to hear Thursday: “sorry son, you’re moving back in with your parents.” For all the young people who lived with their folks into their 20s, let’s just hope for his sake that the old man didn’t get rid of his old childhood bed.
Prosecutors charge two top executives in connection with FTX collapse
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said they have charged Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, and Zixiao (Gary) Wang, the former Chief Technology Officer of FTX Trading Ltd. (FTX) with defrauding investors in the crypto trading platform.
FTX team met with federal prosecutors investigating firm's collapse -source
Dec 8 (Reuters) - FTX's new chief executive officer and attorneys this week met with Justice Department officials as the investigation into the crypto firm's collapse continues, a source familiar with the meeting said.
Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection.
Judge in SBF Case Recuses Herself Over Husband’s Firm’s Past Work for FTX
Bankman-Fried will be assigned a new judge in his criminal trial after the initial judge disclosed a “possible conflict.”. The judge assigned to oversee the blockbuster criminal trial of Sam Bankman-Fried recused herself from the case late Friday, citing a potential conflict of interest stemming from the fact that her husband’s law firm previously advised FTX, Bankman-Fried’s now-defunct crypto exchange.
FTX's Gary Wang, Alameda's Caroline Ellison Plead Guilty to Federal Charges, Cooperating With Prosecutors
FTX co-founder Gary Wang and former Alameda Research co-CEO Caroline Ellison both pleaded guilty to federal charges in the Southern District of New York. Simultaneously, both the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission released civil complaints against them. Ellison, 28, and Wang, 29, become the second and...
