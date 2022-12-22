ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators football ends Early Signing Day with top-15 recruiting class

The Florida Gators end early signing day with the 12th-best recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The Gators signed all 20 of their commits Wednesday, including 18 four-star recruits and two three-stars. Florida’s recruiting improved under UF head coach Billy Napier. His 12th best ranking for this year’s class is an improvement over Florida’s No. 17 ranking in 2022, his first season with the Gators.
Florida fails to keep up with Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitational

Senior guard KK Deans’ season-high 28 points and junior center Ra Shaya Kyle’s fifth career double-double weren’t enough for Florida to leave the Queen City with a victory. Florida lost, 95-79, in the final game of the Jumpman Invitational Wednesday night against the No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners....
Deputies arrest suspects in fatal shooting at The Crossing at Santa Fe

Two Gainesville men were arrested after their 18-year-old accomplice in a robbery was shot dead at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments. While Jacoby Edwards, 18, turned himself into the Alachua County Jail Dec. 11, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Bleau, 18, Monday at Harbor Cove Apartments. Both men were charged for armed home invasion robbery, homicide and criminal conspiracy.
