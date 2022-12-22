The Florida Gators end early signing day with the 12th-best recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The Gators signed all 20 of their commits Wednesday, including 18 four-star recruits and two three-stars. Florida’s recruiting improved under UF head coach Billy Napier. His 12th best ranking for this year’s class is an improvement over Florida’s No. 17 ranking in 2022, his first season with the Gators.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO