Read full article on original website
Related
Jenna Ortega Sparks Backlash After Admitting She Filmed Dance Scene From Netflix's 'Wednesday' While Exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms
While Jenna Ortega was filming Netflix's hit show Wednesday, she came to set while she wasn't feeling well, which didn't sit well with others. In an interview, the 20-year-old star revealed her iconic dance was "her first day with COVID so it was awful to film." "I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,"...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life
Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Megan Thee Stallion said she initially lied about being shot by Tory Lanez because she didn't think the music industry's 'big boy's club' would believe her
During her testimony Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion said she didn't think anyone would believe that Tory Lanez shot her.
Looks Like Two 90 Day Fiancé Besties Are No Longer Friends
Two 90 Day Fiancé stars who fans loved together are no longer friends.
msn.com
Dwayne Johnson Criticizes Warner Bros. For Their 'Inexcusable' Decision Regarding Henry Cavill As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is currently reveling in the success of his latest hit movie from the DC Universe, Black Adam, but that won't stop him from speaking his mind on a sensitive matter like speaking up for fellow actor Henry Cavill who plays the role of Superman in the DC franchise and his status as the "greatest Superman."
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
wonderwall.com
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
‘Teen Mom’ Cast Laughs At Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Comparing Her To A ‘Demon’
It appears that the Nov. 2, 2021 episode of Teen Mom OG has made the cut in the second season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — and it has the cast cracking up. MTV dropped a teaser for the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In just hours ahead of the show (seen below), and a portion of the clip looked back on a dinner Amber Portwood, 32, attended with her daughter Leah and Leah’s father Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. During the dinner, Amber tried to start a conversation with Leah, who is now 14, about a movie she was going on about to her sister. Leah originally didn’t show much interest in engaging in conversation with her mother, but eventually came around and spoke about a plot with a mother who has come back from the dead.
Popculture
Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
Snoop Dogg reveals the identity of the celebrity who made him faint (video)
Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Americans of his time. Through the past three decades, the hip-hop icon has seen almost every corner of the world, but there was one moment that, literally, had him floored while he was traveling to film the 2001 movie Bones. “I’m in...
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
What Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left in His Suicide Note
Stephen "tWitch" Boss did leave a suicide note before taking his own life earlier this week, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that tWitch left a note at the scene alluding to past challenges, but it was too ambiguous for them to understand his references. Investigators now know that...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter fans freak out after realising what Voldemort means
The Harry Potter movies were a staple of many people’s childhood, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t still learning new things about the fantasy movies. Take the main Harry Potter villain, Voldemort. You probably know that you’re not really supposed to pronounce the ‘T’ in his name but do you know what Voldemort means?
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
E! News
229K+
Followers
58K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 3