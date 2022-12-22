Britney Spears invites estranged mum Lynne Spears for coffee after she ‘hid caffeine during conservatorship’

Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
Oprah Winfrey at centre of row after being told $100 was too much to spend on Christmas gift
Oprah Winfrey at centre of row after being told $100 was too much to spend on Christmas gift. Oprah Winfrey is at the centre of a row after a journalist told her $100 was too much to spend on a Christmas present.
Corydon Times-Republican
Emma Bunton says nobody can understand the Spice Girls' bond
Emma Bunton says nobody can understand the Spice Girls' bond. Spice Girls star Emma Bunton says nobody can "ever understand" the bond between the members of the iconic band.
Corydon Times-Republican
Baz Luhrmann 'nearly killed' by experience making Australia
Baz Luhrmann 'nearly killed' by experience making Australia. Baz Luhrmann admitted making his 2008 epic 'Australia' "nearly killed" him but he doesn't regret the experience.
Corydon Times-Republican
Jay Leno almost lost an eye in horror car fire
Jay Leno was around seconds away from losing an eye in a horrific car fire.
Corydon Times-Republican
Mike Tindall says Royal Christmas will be 'very different' without late Queen
Mike Tindall says Royal Christmas will be 'very different' without late Queen. Mike Tindall admitted he's "looking forward" to Christmas, despite it being the first without the late Queen.
Corydon Times-Republican
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow Allison Holker says her 'heart aches'
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow Allison Holker says her 'heart aches'. Former 'Dancing With The Stars' pro Allison Holker Boss says her "heart aches" one week after the tragic death of her husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
Corydon Times-Republican
King Charles ‘leaves prank-style Christmas gifts for staff before they get proper present’
King Charles ‘leaves prank-style Christmas gifts for staff before they get proper present’. King Charles is said to leave prank-style Christmas gifts for staff before they get a proper present.
Bad Bunny holiday display helps Houston dad go viral
Frankie To-ong puts on musical light sequences every year. This year's Bad Bunny display went viral.
Corydon Times-Republican
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and wife ‘were developing string of TV shows before his suicide’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and wife ‘were developing string of TV shows before his suicide’. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife were reportedly developing a string of TV shows before his suicide that were set to start production in the New Year.
Corydon Times-Republican
Emily Ratajkowski joins dating app
Emily Ratajkowski has joined a dating app but fears it is “too white” and doubts it will result in her meeting a “lady crush”.
