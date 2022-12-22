Read full article on original website
Related
JonBenet Ramsey’s dad John reveals biggest regret about 6-year-old’s final Christmas
There’s not always tomorrow. The father of tragic child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey revealed his biggest regret about his daughter’s final Christmas — after she was given a new bike. “We went out in the back alley and she rode it up and down the alley a couple of times,” her dad, John, told The US Sun of the 1996 holiday at the family’s Boulder, Colo., home. But the heartbroken father said that instead of spending time with her as she rode, he rushed his excited 6-year-old daughter along, eager to get to their holiday meal with friends on time. “I said,...
Corydon Times-Republican
Emily Ratajkowski rumoured to be dating multiple men after artist kiss
Emily Ratajkowski rumoured to be dating multiple men after artist kiss. Emily Ratajkowski is rumoured to be dating multiple men after she was seen kissing an artist on the street.
Corydon Times-Republican
James Gunn hits back at ‘disrespectful’ trolls over Gal Gadot rumour
James Gunn hits back at ‘disrespectful’ trolls over Gal Gadot rumour. Filmmaker James Gunn has hit back at the “disrespectful outcry” from trolls over claims Gal Gadot would no longer be playing Wonder Woman.
Corydon Times-Republican
Emma Bunton says nobody can understand the Spice Girls' bond
Emma Bunton says nobody can understand the Spice Girls' bond. Spice Girls star Emma Bunton says nobody can "ever understand" the bond between the members of the iconic band.
Corydon Times-Republican
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow Allison Holker says her 'heart aches'
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow Allison Holker says her 'heart aches'. Former 'Dancing With The Stars' pro Allison Holker Boss says her "heart aches" one week after the tragic death of her husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
Corydon Times-Republican
Lottie Moss ‘traumatised’ after being mocked on modelling jobs for eating
Lottie Moss ‘traumatised’ after being mocked on modelling jobs for eating. Lottie Moss says she has been “traumatised” after being body-shamed on set during her early years as a model.
Corydon Times-Republican
Justin Bieber looks set to sell his entire music catalogue for $200m
Justin Bieber looks set to sell his entire music catalogue for $200m. Justin Bieber's bank balance will be given a massive boost if he follows through with a major music acquisition deal.
Corydon Times-Republican
King Charles brings back music tradition loved by Queen Elizabeth
King Charles brings back music tradition loved by Queen Elizabeth. King Charles seems set to wake every day to the strains of a bagpiper beloved by his late mother.
Corydon Times-Republican
Emily Ratajkowski joins dating app
Emily Ratajkowski has joined a dating app but fears it is “too white” and doubts it will result in her meeting a “lady crush”.
Comments / 0