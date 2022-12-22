ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings utilize Michael Rasmussen’s versatility to aid Dylan Larkin

DETROIT – Dylan Larkin skated off the ice and into the dressing room clutching his hand with less than four minutes remaining in the second period Wednesday. The injury from being hit by a shot eight days earlier lingers, but Larkin continues playing through. He returned for the start of the third period and scored his second goal of the game midway through. It stood as the game-winner in a vital 7-4 victory for the Detroit Red Wings over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Why two points for Red Wings was ‘massive’ vs. old nemesis

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning have been at opposite ends of the NHL power structure in recent years, and it showed in their head-to-head results. Now, after being dominated by the Lightning from 2015 to 2020, the Red Wings are pushing back. They’re still not in Tampa Bay’s class, but they’re no longer easy fodder.
Way too many turnovers, and other takeaways from Pistons’ loss to 76ers

As we approach the halfway mark of the NBA season, the Detroit Pistons have been able to hang their hat on one thing as the losses continue to build: They’re a scrappy team that plays hard. They proved that again in a losing effort to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, despite a 113-93 final score.
Grass Lake, Homer prepare to play at Little Caesars Arena

They’ve played in some bigger high school gyms and even some small-college gyms like Spring Arbor or Olivet. But on Monday, the boys basketball teams from Grass Lake and Homer take things to the big leagues. They will play each other on the NBA floor of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
