Inkster, MI

Detroit News

Livonia man charged in Detroit bank robbery

Though the heist was executed easily, the suspect didn't pull it off in a way most would expect. Martez Newkirk left a large trail before and after federal officials allege he robbed a Fifth Third bank last summer on Detroit's west side. That included the ride-share service the Livonia man...
DETROIT, MI
wsgw.com

Man Killed in Flint Township Shooting

Police in Flint Township responded to a shooting Friday night where a 24-year-old man was killed. The incident took place around 7:30 P.M. at a home in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. Police discovered Mikwannza Harris had been shot, who died at the scene after police arrived. Later in the evening, a 27-year-old man was admitted to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, whom police believe was in an altercation with Harris, which led to a gunfight. He was listed in stable condition.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman killed after driver flees police, causes crash in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A driver was killed on Monday after a man fleeing a traffic stop caused a crash in Dearborn, according to the Dearborn Police Department. The incident happened at about 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. Police say a Wayne County sheriff's deputy observed a Ford Econoline van excessively speeding and activating his lights to initiate a traffic stop. The van fled on eastbound Michigan Avenue until it crashed into a Chevrolet Trax that was traveling northbound on Gulley Road, killing a 61-year-old woman from Lincoln Park, who was driving the Trax.According to police, the suspect fled on foot but was later taken into custody. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police closed the intersection to investigate the incident. The suspect's name is being withheld pending formal charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Divers find body of Jackson doctor missing since Thursday

Authorities on Tuesday found the body of a Jackson County doctor missing since last week. Dr. Bolek Payan, who works at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was last seen leaving the building Thursday, according to the Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Department. The agency provides police and fire services to both Blackman Township and Leoni Township.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead in Detroit after Christmas morning shooting, police say

DETROIT – One person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Detroit on Sunday near John R Street and Lantz Street. Detroit police responded to a call in the area of John R Street and Lantz Street in Detroit at approximately 7:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Police investigate deadly shooting

FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shooting at Detroit barbershop leaves 2 people injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a barbershop on Grand River near Southfield Freeway. Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of someone shot. On arrival, they located...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit liquor store hit in smash and grab attempt

The owner of a liquor store in Detroit that's been in operation for decades was the victim of a smash and grab attempt. The would-be-thieves didn't even leave with anything, the owner said, except for a giant mess.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say

Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police. Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.
DETROIT, MI

