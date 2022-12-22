Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Police: Barricaded gunman situation at JZ Motel ends peacefully; suspect in custody
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A barricaded gunman situation at the JZ Motel in Detroit has ended peacefully with the suspect in custody, according to police. The Detroit Police Department put out an alert at 2:45 p.m. notifying the public to avoid the area. Employees say the suspect was staying...
Detroit Police: Motel guest pulls gun on maintenance worker, barricades himself
Detroit Police are responding to a barricaded gunman at a motel on the city’s east side. Police are asking people to avoid the area of 8 Mile and Gratiot until further notice.
Detroit News
Livonia man charged in Detroit bank robbery
Though the heist was executed easily, the suspect didn't pull it off in a way most would expect. Martez Newkirk left a large trail before and after federal officials allege he robbed a Fifth Third bank last summer on Detroit's west side. That included the ride-share service the Livonia man...
Tow truck driver reportedly shoots, kills suspect trying to rob him
Detroit police say a tow truck driver who was targeted by an armed robber fought back and killed the gunman.
wsgw.com
Man Killed in Flint Township Shooting
Police in Flint Township responded to a shooting Friday night where a 24-year-old man was killed. The incident took place around 7:30 P.M. at a home in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. Police discovered Mikwannza Harris had been shot, who died at the scene after police arrived. Later in the evening, a 27-year-old man was admitted to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, whom police believe was in an altercation with Harris, which led to a gunfight. He was listed in stable condition.
Whitmer grants clemency to Flint area man 38 years after he scared woman to death
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- After more than 38 years in prison for scaring a 76-year-old grandmother to death during a home invasion gone wrong, John E. Aslin has been granted clemency by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Aslin, now 59, was convicted of felony murder in a landmark Genesee County court...
Man accused of robbing bank for $7K claimed he had a bomb, wife was dying of cancer
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of robbing a bank for more than $7,000 using a note claiming he had a bomb and that he needed the money to pay for a surgery for his wife who was dying of cancer, according to a criminal complaint. The suspect,...
Woman killed after driver flees police, causes crash in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A driver was killed on Monday after a man fleeing a traffic stop caused a crash in Dearborn, according to the Dearborn Police Department. The incident happened at about 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. Police say a Wayne County sheriff's deputy observed a Ford Econoline van excessively speeding and activating his lights to initiate a traffic stop. The van fled on eastbound Michigan Avenue until it crashed into a Chevrolet Trax that was traveling northbound on Gulley Road, killing a 61-year-old woman from Lincoln Park, who was driving the Trax.According to police, the suspect fled on foot but was later taken into custody. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police closed the intersection to investigate the incident. The suspect's name is being withheld pending formal charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
Detroit News
Divers find body of Jackson doctor missing since Thursday
Authorities on Tuesday found the body of a Jackson County doctor missing since last week. Dr. Bolek Payan, who works at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was last seen leaving the building Thursday, according to the Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Department. The agency provides police and fire services to both Blackman Township and Leoni Township.
Detroit liquor store owner calls apparent smash and grab the "dumbest" crime
Nothing was stolen in what appears to be an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s east side, but something was left – a large hole in the wall.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows man slamming woman into van, forcing her inside vehicle in Detroit alley
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A camera caught a man slamming a woman into a van and throwing her in the vehicle in a Detroit alley on Christmas. Around 5:30 p.m., the van pulled up in the alley near Gratiot and 8 Mile. The man jumped out and began attacking the woman as she pleaded for him to stop.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead in Detroit after Christmas morning shooting, police say
DETROIT – One person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Detroit on Sunday near John R Street and Lantz Street. Detroit police responded to a call in the area of John R Street and Lantz Street in Detroit at approximately 7:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials...
WNEM
Police investigate deadly shooting
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane at about 7:20pm on Friday, Dec. 23 in Flint Twp. Officers on the scene, located a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was later identified...
Detroit News
Barricaded gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff with Detroit police on Christmas Day
Detroit — After a seven-hour standoff Sunday, Detroit police got a barricaded gunman to surrender, according to a spokesperson. Police were following up on a report of a violent person with a weapon from Saturday when the man's family told police he had been violent to them on Sunday, Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said.
8 of the wackiest crimes, crashes and other attention-grabbing headlines across Michigan in 2022
This year had its fair share of off-the-wall headlines, from strange crimes to bizarre crashes across Michigan and Metro Detroit. These are eight of the wackiest stories we wrote about in 2022.
fox2detroit.com
Shooting at Detroit barbershop leaves 2 people injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a barbershop on Grand River near Southfield Freeway. Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of someone shot. On arrival, they located...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit News
2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say
Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police. Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.
