ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NFL Reveals 2023 Pro Bowl Games Rosters

By Patrick Andres
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3La0lo_0jqsD9aD00

The Eagles lead the way with eight selections.

The Pro Bowl as it was once known is a thing of the past, to be replaced in 2023 by a new weeklong “Pro Bowl Games” event overseen by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions—culminating with a flag football game on Feb. 5. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

However, the construction of Pro Bowl rosters—unveiled by the NFL on Wednesday evening—have changed relatively little.

The Eagles led the way with eight selections, followed by the Cowboys (seven), Chiefs (seven), Ravens (six), 49ers (six), and Vikings (five).

Here are the selections for the 2023 event, sorted by position and conference and listed alphabetically. Starters at each position have an asterisk:

2023 AFC Pro Bowl Games roster

Quarterback: Josh Allen ( Buffalo ), Joe Burrow ( Cincinnati ), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City)*

Running back: Nick Chubb ( Cleveland ) * , Derrick Henry ( Tennessee ), Josh Jacobs ( Las Vegas )

Fullback: Patrick Ricard (Baltimore)*

Wide receiver: Davante Adams (Las Vegas), Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo)*, Tyreek Hill ( Miami )*

Tight end: Mark Andrews (Baltimore), Travis Kelce (Kansas City)*

Offensive tackle: Terron Armstead (Miami)*, Orlando Brown (Kansas City), Laremy Tunsil ( Houston )*

Offensive guard: Joel Bitonio (Cleveland)*, Quenton Nelson ( Indianapolis )*, Joe Thuney (Kansas City)

Center: Creed Humphrey (Kansas City)*, Mitch Morse (Buffalo)

Defensive end: Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas)*, Myles Garrett (Cleveland)*, Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati)

Interior lineman: Chris Jones (Kansas City)*, Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee), Quinnen Williams ( NY Jets )*

Outside linebacker: Matt Judon ( New England )*, Khalil Mack ( LA Chargers )*, T.J. Watt ( Pittsburgh )

Inside linebacker: C.J. Mosley (NY Jets), Roquan Smith (Baltimore)*

Cornerback: Sauce Gardner (NY Jets)*, Xavien Howard (Miami), Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore), Pat Surtain II ( Denver )*

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh)*

Strong safety: Derwin James (LA Chargers)*, Jordan Poyer (Buffalo)

Long snapper: Morgan Cox (Tennessee)*

Punter: Tommy Townsend (Kansas City)*

Placekicker: Justin Tucker (Baltimore)*

Return specialist: Devin Duvernay (Baltimore)*

Special teamer: Justin Hardee (NY Jets)*

2023 NFC Pro Bowl Games roster

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins (Minnesota), Jalen Hurts (Philadephia)*, Geno Smith ( Seattle )

Running back: Saquon Barkley ( NY Giants )*, Tony Pollard (Dallas), Miles Sanders (Philadelphia)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco)*

Wide receiver: A.J. Brown (Philadelphia)*, Justin Jefferson (Minnesota)*, CeeDee Lamb (Dallas), Terry McLaurin ( Washington )

Tight end: T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota), George Kittle (San Francisco)*

Offensive tackle: Lane Johnson (Philadelphia)*, Trent Williams (San Francisco)*, Tristan Wirfs ( Tampa Bay )

Offensive guard: Landon Dickerson (Philadelphia), Chris Lindstrom ( Atlanta ), Zack Martin (Dallas)

Center: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia)*, Frank Ragnow ( Detroit )

Defensive end: Nick Bosa (San Francisco)*, Brian Burns ( Carolina )*, DeMarcus Lawrence (Dallas)

Interior lineman: Jonathan Allen (Washington)*, Aaron Donald ( LA Rams )*, Dexter Lawrence (NY Giants)

Outside linebacker: Micah Parsons (Dallas)*, Haason Reddick (Philadelphia), Za'Darius Smith (Minnesota)*

Inside/middle linebacker: Demario Davis ( New Orleans ), Fred Warner (San Francisco)*

Cornerback: Jaire Alexander ( Green Bay ), Trevon Diggs (Dallas)*, Darius Slay (Philadelphia)*, Tariq Woolen (Seattle)

Free safety: Quandre Diggs (Seattle)*

Strong safety: Budda Baker ( Arizona )*, Talanoa Hufanga ( San Francisco )

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola (Minnesota)*

Punter: Tress Way (Washington)*

Placekicker: Jason Myers (Seattle)*

Return specialist: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas)*

Special teamer: Jeremy Reaves (Washington)*

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Patrick Mahomes (AKA Santa Claus) hooked up the entire Chiefs O-line with custom clubs for Christmas

The glimmering climax of the holiday season is almost upon us. The menorah is lit up like a Topgolf on a Friday night. Santa is putting his final touches on the Spotify playlist for the sleigh. Cash registers are ting-ting-ting-a-ling, offices are closing, and all across the world people are sitting in airports trying to figure out how to explain their new tattoos to their parents. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or at the very least something approximating it. Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who embraced the gift of giving this Christmas, surprising his entire O-Line with custom Taylormade golf sets.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a great day in recruiting Wednesday. The Tide finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. And one of the reasons is because of former assistant head coach Charles Kelly who recently accepted the position as defensive coordinator with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Yet despite that, Read more... The post Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
EUGENE, OR
The Comeback

Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction

Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
RavenCountry

Behind Enemy Lines: What the Falcons Are Saying About the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Atlanta Falcons are expecting a tough matchup against the Ravens in Week 16. Here's what the Falcons players and coaches had to say:. Smith: “That’s a defense, schematically, that we’re familiar with. Obviously, Dean was there. There are a lot of guys that have been there, players and coaches. They’ve had a long history, let’s call it the last 20-some years of a standard on defense. They’ve had some great players. It’s a really good scheme. Like everybody, when you work together and you have success, people get hired off of it and they tweak their own things, but schematically, structure-wise, it’s something we’re familiar with. Now, the players are completely different. How somebody calls it, the gameplan adjustments or maybe they tweak a coverage here or there, there’s a difference. Like I’ve said, they’ve had a long history – especially since Harbaugh has been there – they play a certain way, and this will be a great test for us going on the road against a really good football team. A team that values a lot of things the same way that we do. It will be a physical game, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday

There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
Detroit Sports Nation

Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Rips Pirates’ Owner Bob Nutting For Horrible Handling Of Franchise

The Pittsburgh Steelers are located in one of the best sports cities in the entire world. Despite being a smaller force in terms of media market, the city is currently ranked 10th all-time with 16 total professional championships without having a team in the National Basketball Association. A big contributor to the Steel City’s titles in the 21st century was former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He helped to bring two Lombardi Trophies back to Pittsburgh and recently began a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, at the start of his retirement. He had beloved hometown favorite and former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Neil Walker on most recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
VikingsTerritory

Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins

Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

119K+
Followers
45K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy