Tom Brady tops the list of the highest-paid NFL players of all time
Tom Brady has made more money on the field than any player in NFL history.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes joins three NFL legends by reaching two big statistical marks
The Chiefs quarterback continues to etch his place in NFL history.
Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles dishes on replacing Matt Ryan as Colts starter
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will become the third signal caller to start for the Colts this season on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, replacing Matt Ryan. Foles stepped in for the Eagles in 2017 after Carson Wentz tore an ACL, leading the franchise to a Super...
Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let’s start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after Josh Sweat’s shocking 42-yard pick-6, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for injured Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 1 win-loss record in the entire NFL, but they are strangely seen as the underdogs in this game. Philly is off a closer-than-expected win over the New York Giants, 25-20, in Week 15. The Eagles are aiming for outright winning their division and clinching the top seed in the NFC. They can do that if they win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 on the road. That would be a tough ask, though, given that star QB Jalen Hurts will sit out this game. A win will enable the Eagles to officially clinch the top seed in their conference, but a loss would leave the door open for the Cowboys to steal the division. Here are our Eagles Week 16 predictions as they take on the Cowboys.
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night the Steelers...
Raiders-Steelers will be bittersweet after Harris' death
PITTSBURGH -- - December. Cold. High(-ish) stakes. In some ways, it's the same as it ever was for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Yet what was supposed to be a celebration of one of the iconic plays in NFL history and the man who authored it will be bittersweet on Saturday night when the Steelers (6-8) host the Raiders (6-8).
NFL Week 16 injury report: Lamar Jackson, Aaron Donald and more
The races for the last remaining NFL playoff spots are heating up and a few contenders are facing big injury questions. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without quarterback Jalen HurtsonSaturday for their NFC East showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts is dealing with a right shoulder sprain, which he suffered in last week's win over the Chicago Bears.
Derek Carr connects with Hunter Renfrow on 14-yard Raiders touchdown pass
The Las Vegas Raiders got off to a hot start on a decidedly cold night in Pittsburgh with a 72-yard drive that took 14 plays and 8:22 off the game clock and gave the visiting Raiders a 7-0 lead. It was Las Vegas' initial possession of the game, which kicked...
Harris, Villapiano and the Immaculate Reception of 1972
PHIL VILLAPIANO WALKS through the Pittsburgh airport. It is late Wednesday evening, three days before Christmas. Even at 73, he still looks like a linebacker -- sturdy chest, stout shoulders, steel chin. His hair is white, but his eyes dance the way they have for decades. Villapiano should hate Pittsburgh....
