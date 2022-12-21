ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittitas County, WA

ifiberone.com

Kittitas County reports flu death

ELLENSBURG - The flu has claimed another life in north central Washington in 2022. On Wednesday, the Kittitas County Health District announced that one of its residents recently succumbed to influenza. Kittitas County has only had four known flu deaths within the last five years. Kittitas County Health Officer Mark...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
TOPPENISH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Pay attention to traction requirements on Washington/Idaho passes

SPOKANE, Wash. — With cold temperatures continuing, and more snow expected later this week, it’s important to know the traction requirements when traveling. While you can usually use your best judgment in the metro area, driving across the Washington and Idaho passes are a different story. There’s been countless crashes on the Snoqualmie Pass, and now the Washington Department of...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘People could die’: Yakima homeless shelters seek help as temperatures plummet

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Every year, a handful of people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County die of exposure and with an expected low of -8 degrees Wednesday night, homeless outreach teams are asking people to call when they see someone in need. “We want you to call our phone number, 509-424-1228, just tell them what you saw, where you’re at...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast

REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

What We Don’t See in Yakima Is Good For Our Safety

It's called critical infrastructure and it's likely you won't find map to show you where the infrastructure in located in Yakima County. Security is the number one reason why important sites and systems aren't located on maps or online. The move to protect sensitive areas started after 9/11. The term...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Snow or No? Weather Prediction for Christmas in the Yakima Valley

Is It Going to Snow on Christmas in the Yakima Valley?. That is the question I am sure young and old find themselves asking every single year. You grow up watching films that feature Christmas miracles taking place as the first snowflakes begin to fall all around them. Bridget Jones was willing to run around in her undies while snow fell to make sure that her love interest knew, she too was in love with him, "just the way he is".
YAKIMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington

First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
KING COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Power Outage Hits 900+ in Chelan Co. Amid Sub-Zero Temps

Update: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:02 a.m. Power was restored to all areas around 9:30 a.m. Update: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. Update on the Lake Wenatchee outages on Thursday. East Leavenworth Road: 383 customers were originally out of power, but was reduced after isolating the outage area, all power was restored by 11 a.m.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Airport Grants Jet Access with Luxurious First-Class Section January 9

Last year we were all hit with terrible news about Yakima's airport dropping flights that would leave in the morning and return late evening, leaving Yakima travelers with only one option daily in the early afternoon. Myself and many travelers have lamented that with the early afternoon flight to Seattle it doesn't leave much room to connect anywhere else in the same day so many of us are forced to drive to Tri-Cities to travel out. And I've spoken to so many on the Tri-Cities flights who are from Yakima and there for the same reason I am, but I digress.
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Multiple Crashes Closed I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass

(Ellensburg, WA) -- The Washington Department of Transportation says I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles. Eastbound traffic is stopped at milepost 34 near North Bend. Westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 106 near Ellensburg, milepost 84 near Cle Elum, and milepost 71 near Easton. There is no estimated time for reopening.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Updated: I-90 is Fully Re-opened

Final Update 313 PM: I-90/Snoqualmie is fully open. Traction tires are advised in both directions. Update 1229 PM: Eastbound I-90 at North Bend is open. Westbound remains closed near Cle Elum. No estimated reopening. Original Story. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions and...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
ifiberone.com

Brave bobcat caught in Cashmere after eating group of domesticated ducks

CASHMERE - A hungry bobcat that consumed a flock of domesticated ducks in Cashmere eventually found itself behind bars this week. However, the feral feline wasn't incarcerated for long, according to residents living in the area. The bobcat reportedly spent a lot of its time casing a residential property on...
CASHMERE, WA

