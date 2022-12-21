Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Kittitas County reports flu death
ELLENSBURG - The flu has claimed another life in north central Washington in 2022. On Wednesday, the Kittitas County Health District announced that one of its residents recently succumbed to influenza. Kittitas County has only had four known flu deaths within the last five years. Kittitas County Health Officer Mark...
q13fox.com
Ice storm flash freezes Pierce County, Washington (8:00 a.m.)
An ice storm has covered almost the entire Puget Sound region in a layer of ice. Freezing rain has created treacherous driving conditions in most areas. FOX 13's Chynna Greene takes a closer look at what conditions look like in Pierce County.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital hit hard by ‘tripledemic’
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — At least one person has died from the flu in the Yakima Valley and while cases continue to go up, influenza is just one of the spikes in respiratory illnesses that’s putting stress on local health care resources. Dr. Marty Brueggemann with Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital said hospitals didn’t see a lot of flu patients during...
FOX 11 and 41
Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
Pay attention to traction requirements on Washington/Idaho passes
SPOKANE, Wash. — With cold temperatures continuing, and more snow expected later this week, it’s important to know the traction requirements when traveling. While you can usually use your best judgment in the metro area, driving across the Washington and Idaho passes are a different story. There’s been countless crashes on the Snoqualmie Pass, and now the Washington Department of...
‘People could die’: Yakima homeless shelters seek help as temperatures plummet
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Every year, a handful of people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County die of exposure and with an expected low of -8 degrees Wednesday night, homeless outreach teams are asking people to call when they see someone in need. “We want you to call our phone number, 509-424-1228, just tell them what you saw, where you’re at...
🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast
REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
What We Don’t See in Yakima Is Good For Our Safety
It's called critical infrastructure and it's likely you won't find map to show you where the infrastructure in located in Yakima County. Security is the number one reason why important sites and systems aren't located on maps or online. The move to protect sensitive areas started after 9/11. The term...
Bald eagle caught on camera carrying Canada goose in its talons
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Security camera footage from an eastern Washington dam shows a bald eagle flying by while clutching a Canada goose in its talons. The eagle was seen on one of the cameras at Wanapum Dam in Grant County, east of Ellensburg, along the Columbia River on Dec. 15, according to The News Tribune.
Snow or No? Weather Prediction for Christmas in the Yakima Valley
Is It Going to Snow on Christmas in the Yakima Valley?. That is the question I am sure young and old find themselves asking every single year. You grow up watching films that feature Christmas miracles taking place as the first snowflakes begin to fall all around them. Bridget Jones was willing to run around in her undies while snow fell to make sure that her love interest knew, she too was in love with him, "just the way he is".
Tri-City Herald
Eagle spotted carrying Canada goose near WA dam. Security camera captures the fly-by
The control room operators rewound the security camera footage, slowed it down and rewatched what just happened. They couldn’t believe it: a bald eagle soaring past the camera with a Canada goose clutched in its talons. On Dec. 15, the eagle was spotted carrying the goose past the camera...
Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington
First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
kpq.com
Power Outage Hits 900+ in Chelan Co. Amid Sub-Zero Temps
Update: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:02 a.m. Power was restored to all areas around 9:30 a.m. Update: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. Update on the Lake Wenatchee outages on Thursday. East Leavenworth Road: 383 customers were originally out of power, but was reduced after isolating the outage area, all power was restored by 11 a.m.
q13fox.com
253 car crashes, spinouts in less than 24 hours in King County
The Washington State Patrol says their officers have responded to 253 crashes, spinouts in King County. All of which happened in less than 24 hours.
Yakima Airport Grants Jet Access with Luxurious First-Class Section January 9
Last year we were all hit with terrible news about Yakima's airport dropping flights that would leave in the morning and return late evening, leaving Yakima travelers with only one option daily in the early afternoon. Myself and many travelers have lamented that with the early afternoon flight to Seattle it doesn't leave much room to connect anywhere else in the same day so many of us are forced to drive to Tri-Cities to travel out. And I've spoken to so many on the Tri-Cities flights who are from Yakima and there for the same reason I am, but I digress.
Multiple Crashes Closed I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass
(Ellensburg, WA) -- The Washington Department of Transportation says I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles. Eastbound traffic is stopped at milepost 34 near North Bend. Westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 106 near Ellensburg, milepost 84 near Cle Elum, and milepost 71 near Easton. There is no estimated time for reopening.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Updated: I-90 is Fully Re-opened
Final Update 313 PM: I-90/Snoqualmie is fully open. Traction tires are advised in both directions. Update 1229 PM: Eastbound I-90 at North Bend is open. Westbound remains closed near Cle Elum. No estimated reopening. Original Story. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions and...
Pierce County contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers’ comp scam
TUMWATER, Wash. — A roofing contractor from Lakewood has been charged with stealing more than $54,000 in benefits from the state workers’ compensation system following a two-year investigation, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Patrick Dean Farthing, 63, is scheduled to be arraigned on...
ifiberone.com
Brave bobcat caught in Cashmere after eating group of domesticated ducks
CASHMERE - A hungry bobcat that consumed a flock of domesticated ducks in Cashmere eventually found itself behind bars this week. However, the feral feline wasn't incarcerated for long, according to residents living in the area. The bobcat reportedly spent a lot of its time casing a residential property on...
KHQ Right Now
Snoqualmie Pass remains closed in both directions due to snow, lack of tow trucks
I-90 from North Bend to Ellensburg, through Snoqualmie Pass, remains closed due to the snow and a lack of tow trucks. According to WSDOT, the closure is expected to last for several hours.
