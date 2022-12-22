ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVC

Water line break leads to iced power lines in Soddy-Daisy Saturday

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Cold weather led to more problems in Soddy-Daisy Saturday. NewsChannel9's Skyview drone flew over a busted water line off Thrasher Pike at Highway 27. The water shot straight up into the frigid air, forming ice around a power line. That later pulled the line down, but...
SODDY-DAISY, TN

