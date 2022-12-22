ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
MARION, AR
WREG

Free meals for the needy at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chef Tam has partnered with The Hospitality Hub and Target to give free meals to those in need on Christmas Eve beginning at 2 p.m. The HUB is helping identify those in need to bring to the restaurant, while Target is sponsoring a charter bus to pick up and drop off individuals […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

A Facebook friendly Christmas miracle in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for kind neighbors and the power of Facebook. Caitlyn Gillilan and Clayton Smith just bought their first home together, but under somber circumstances, because Gillilan’s grandmother is sick. “Well, she has bells palsy and that really affects her health,” Gillilan said....
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Memphis school district mobilizes to get pre-K back on track

When Jairia Cathey switched from teaching elementary school to pre-kindergarten more than a decade ago, it was a tough adjustment. Some students didn’t know how to hold a pencil or a fork, she recalled. Some didn’t know their parents’ names, or even their own. And some didn’t know how to color. “I was like ‘what did I get myself into?’” Cathey said. “I thought every child knew how to color.”But those challenges...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Warming center moves location after losing power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After losing power, the City of Memphis is moving people out of the Hickory Hill Community Center. City officials say the boiler is not working at the Hickory Hill Community Center, so Dave Wells Community Center is now open at 915 Chelsea Avenue. Temperatures are already...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis artists shine light on city in new HGTV show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Memphians by Memphian: portrait artist Carl Hess and designer Christina Hess are beautifying Memphis one home at a time, with a new show on HGTV. “Moving Memphis” premiered Thursday. Dec. 22, 2022. Carl Hess said the show tells the story of Memphis, starting with Orange Mound. He joins with others, highlighting those who are actively working to build a better future for their communities.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Atmos Energy asks DeSoto County to reduce energy

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy is asking DeSoto County customers to reduce their energy consumption amid dangerously cold weather conditions in Mississippi. Leaders with Atmos Energy are encouraging customers in DeSoto County to take the following steps to reduce energy consumption: In addition to reduced energy usage, customers are encouraged to use these tips […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.

DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
MLK50

Fake testing left South Memphis’ water vulnerable to toxins

As an environmental consultant, DiAne Gordon’s job was to collect samples from a treatment basin that stored water after it was used to wash out concrete mixtures from trucks. The samples were then to be sent to a lab and tested, analyzed for toxins in wastewater from her clients, mostly Mid-South concrete companies, including many located near Black, low-wealth communities.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Byhalia Police Dept. sees shakeup in several positions

BYHALIA, Miss. — Six Byhalia Police Department employees were reassigned or terminated by the town’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week. There is very little information from former Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore about the recent shakeup inside the department. Moore is one of six employees who were reassigned or terminated by the Byhalia […]
BYHALIA, MS
Tennessee Tribune

Thrills and Chills at the Adult Circus in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN — Looking for an entertaining show built to be enjoyed by adults looking for thrills, chills, and a re-definition of what you should expect when you hear the word, “circus?” If so, Paranormal Cirque may be perfect for you. Paranormal Cirque is an R rated, 18+ show, though anyone between the ages of 13-17 may attend if they are accompanied by a guardian that is age 21 or older.
MEMPHIS, TN

