When Jairia Cathey switched from teaching elementary school to pre-kindergarten more than a decade ago, it was a tough adjustment. Some students didn’t know how to hold a pencil or a fork, she recalled. Some didn’t know their parents’ names, or even their own. And some didn’t know how to color. “I was like ‘what did I get myself into?’” Cathey said. “I thought every child knew how to color.”But those challenges...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO