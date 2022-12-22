Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
Memphis seeing job growth in areas most affected by the pandemic, Greater Memphis Chamber says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Economic leaders are viewing 2022 as a year of big growth for Memphis. In November 2,700 jobs were added to the region according to the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce. It puts Memphis at 671,500 total jobs. According to Tecora Murray from the Chamber’s Center for...
Free meals for the needy at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chef Tam has partnered with The Hospitality Hub and Target to give free meals to those in need on Christmas Eve beginning at 2 p.m. The HUB is helping identify those in need to bring to the restaurant, while Target is sponsoring a charter bus to pick up and drop off individuals […]
Tennessee Tribune
The Only Nationwide Black Led Mortgage Company Opens Two New Branch Locations in Memphis
Memphis (TN Tribune) – LEGACY Home Loans, a mortgage banking firm,. headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues to make good on its commitment to its. mission to Empower Black Communities Throughout the United States with a Focus on. Building Sustainable Wealth Through Homeownership and Leaving Family Legacies, by. opening...
Orange Mound gets an official shoe to help fight homelessness
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we prepare for frigid cold, our homeless population is one of the top concerns. Though warming centers open for those who need it, Memphis non-profits JUICE Orange Mound and SoGiv are working towards a more permanent solution. Where there is pride, there is growth. Orange...
A Facebook friendly Christmas miracle in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for kind neighbors and the power of Facebook. Caitlyn Gillilan and Clayton Smith just bought their first home together, but under somber circumstances, because Gillilan’s grandmother is sick. “Well, she has bells palsy and that really affects her health,” Gillilan said....
Memphis school district mobilizes to get pre-K back on track
When Jairia Cathey switched from teaching elementary school to pre-kindergarten more than a decade ago, it was a tough adjustment. Some students didn’t know how to hold a pencil or a fork, she recalled. Some didn’t know their parents’ names, or even their own. And some didn’t know how to color. “I was like ‘what did I get myself into?’” Cathey said. “I thought every child knew how to color.”But those challenges...
localmemphis.com
How a new pair of kicks for you could help people who are homeless in Memphis
Memphis non-profit, Juice Orange Mound, is also working towards a permanent solution to alleviate homelessness in the city. Here’s how.
actionnews5.com
Warming center moves location after losing power
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After losing power, the City of Memphis is moving people out of the Hickory Hill Community Center. City officials say the boiler is not working at the Hickory Hill Community Center, so Dave Wells Community Center is now open at 915 Chelsea Avenue. Temperatures are already...
localmemphis.com
Memphis artists shine light on city in new HGTV show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Memphians by Memphian: portrait artist Carl Hess and designer Christina Hess are beautifying Memphis one home at a time, with a new show on HGTV. “Moving Memphis” premiered Thursday. Dec. 22, 2022. Carl Hess said the show tells the story of Memphis, starting with Orange Mound. He joins with others, highlighting those who are actively working to build a better future for their communities.
MLGW reissues rolling blackout order, asks customers to conserve energy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) said Friday evening that it was preparing to reissue another rolling blackout order as extreme cold weather continue to “cause a critical power supply situation and low-water pressure.”. The order was set to start as early as 6 p.m....
‘It feels degrading’: Memphis woman demands landlords fix rat infestation problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Muriel Stallworth’s attic is marked by rat droppings, chewed-out insulation, and holes in the roof. “The rats are destroying the property,” the 60-year-old told FOX13. She takes great pride in the first floor of her Hickory Hill rental but is afraid to step foot...
Atmos Energy asks DeSoto County to reduce energy
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy is asking DeSoto County customers to reduce their energy consumption amid dangerously cold weather conditions in Mississippi. Leaders with Atmos Energy are encouraging customers in DeSoto County to take the following steps to reduce energy consumption: In addition to reduced energy usage, customers are encouraged to use these tips […]
Finally Free: Former inmates say holidays can be a joy and a stress reuniting with family
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays can be hard on a lot of people especially individuals released from prison. We spoke to residents who were formerly incarcerated about what the holiday season brings. Family is about support. “My mother, who is 87 now, she used to say, ‘Son, I can’t...
Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.
DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
actionnews5.com
FedEx back in action after ground stop while travelers stranded due to canceled flights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Business is back to normal for FedEx, but for travelers, it’s all havoc at the Memphis International Airport (MEM). On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) called for a ground stop on FedEx planes at the airport that lasted through the morning until 2 p.m.
Fake testing left South Memphis’ water vulnerable to toxins
As an environmental consultant, DiAne Gordon’s job was to collect samples from a treatment basin that stored water after it was used to wash out concrete mixtures from trucks. The samples were then to be sent to a lab and tested, analyzed for toxins in wastewater from her clients, mostly Mid-South concrete companies, including many located near Black, low-wealth communities.
Byhalia Police Dept. sees shakeup in several positions
BYHALIA, Miss. — Six Byhalia Police Department employees were reassigned or terminated by the town’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week. There is very little information from former Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore about the recent shakeup inside the department. Moore is one of six employees who were reassigned or terminated by the Byhalia […]
Tennessee Tribune
Thrills and Chills at the Adult Circus in Memphis
MEMPHIS, TN — Looking for an entertaining show built to be enjoyed by adults looking for thrills, chills, and a re-definition of what you should expect when you hear the word, “circus?” If so, Paranormal Cirque may be perfect for you. Paranormal Cirque is an R rated, 18+ show, though anyone between the ages of 13-17 may attend if they are accompanied by a guardian that is age 21 or older.
Le Bonheur fires nurses who mocked children with gunshot wounds on TikTok
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two pediatric nurses at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis who posted a TikTok mocking children with gunshot wounds have been fired, the hospital said in a statement to ABC24 Friday. The TikTok, reposted by user nurse_nya, showed two nurses telling the story of a child...
