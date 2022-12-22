Read full article on original website
Three-year starting UNLV center Leif Fautanu commits to ASU
Leif Fautanu, a UNLV transfer offensive lineman and three-year starter, announced his commitment to Arizona State Friday with two remaining seasons of eligibility. With junior center Ben Scott announcing a transfer to Nebraska earlier in the day, Fautanu is viewed as a potential candidate to replace ASU’s former starter at the position next season after starting 28 games over the last three years. He anchored the Rebels front and was one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the Mountain West Conference, along with fellow ASU commit Aaron Frost, who has started 36 games for Nevada in his career.
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
College Basketball Odds: Morgan State vs. Arizona prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Morgan State take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Morgan State Arizona prediction and pick. The Arizona Wildcats lost to the Utah Utes a few weeks ago, but they bounced back to beat Indiana and then Tennessee. All is well in Tucson, where head coach Tommy Lloyd continues to show how good he is as a creator of rosters and a developer of talent. Arizona can get up and down the floor but can also pound teams inside with low-post entries and lots of paint touches for its big men. The Cats can win from the perimeter, but they can also control games near the basket. What Christian Koloko, Azuolas Tubelis, and Bennedict Mathurin did last season, Tubelis, Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson, and others are doing this season.
Former Idaho State WR Guillory, UNLV OL Fautanu join ASU football’s incoming transfers
Former UNLV offensive lineman Leif Fautanu and former Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory announced their transfers to Arizona State on Friday. Fautanu is a 6-foot-2, 305-pound center who has two years of eligibility after playing in 30 games for the Rebels. Guillory is a 6-foot-2 wideout who also has...
Kenny Dillingham: Change coming to ASU football with 2024, 2025 recruiting classes
Kenny Dillingham has been through a whirlwind in his first month as head coach of Arizona State. Since taking over for former interim Shaun Aguano and replacing head coach Herm Edwards on Nov. 27, Dillingham and his staff have been working feverishly both on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.
Arizona wins again, taking down Morgan State
Arizona recorded its sixth straight win in dominating fashion, handing Morgan State a loss at McKale Center on Thursday evening. The post Arizona wins again, taking down Morgan State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Election 2022: Kari Lake loses lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor’s race
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of the Republican’s defeat in the state’s gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake’s lawsuit, which accused Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, of misconduct in her agency’s administration of the election, KNXV-TV reported.
‘Once-in-a-Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel to, from Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.
Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft
Kari Lake’s trial is over. The Big Reveal about Arizona’s election is, well …. revealed. Turns out there was no bombshell evidence proving that some nefarious soul over at Maricopa County schemed up a plan to rob Lake of victory. There wasn’t even a small firecracker. Not...
Arizona lawyers: Kari Lake election loss lawsuit lacks merit
Republican Kari Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day.
Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers
Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner.
Kari Lake Scores Major Win as Arizona Judge Orders Trial on Election Challenge
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s election challenge will head to trial after a judge declined to dismiss her case and allowed the suit to proceed. Lake announced the development via Twitter, saying “Katie Hobbs attempt to have our case thrown out FAILED. She will have to take the stand & testify. Buckle up, America. This is far from over.”
Leahy to Bannon: If Maricopa Fails to Document Chain of Custody, Lake Lawyers Must Prove It Altered Outcome of Election to Win Trial
Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Thursday’s WarRoom: Battleground to highlight aspects of the ongoing election integrity lawsuit put forth by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and the alleged Maricopa County ballot harvesting. Bannon:...
Republican Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn election results thrown out by judge
PHOENIX — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit over the results of the election was thrown out by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Saturday, ruling Democrat Katie Hobbs as Arizona Governor-Elect. Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes out of 2.6 million...
Mega development planned for eastern part of CG
CASA GRANDE — A massive development planned for the eastern edge of Casa Grande moved one step closer to reality Monday night as the Casa Grande City Council approved two planning requests for the project. Once all planning requirements have been met, the site could boast some 2,135 homes...
Teen kidnapped, man shot after armed people force way into Phoenix home
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 17-year-old boy was kidnapped from his home and a man was shot during an apparent home invasion in West Phoenix early Monday morning. The incident occurred near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. Police say Jesse Camacho was kidnapped while...
First phase of new theme park in Wickenburg set to open next month
WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The first part of a new theme park in Wickenburg is scheduled to open in less than two weeks, and investors hope it’s just the beginning of their vast vision. It’s called World of Music, and the initial phase is the Gold Mine Experience. It’s already built and will feature tours of mines and historic buildings, gold panning, a hydroelectric power wheel and a general store. It’ll eventually have jeep rides and horseback riding and ATV rentals. This part of the theme park is set to open on Jan. 4. A camping area will open in February.
